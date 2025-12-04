Magniberg and Our Legacy’s latest bedwear collaboration arrives at an apt time: the winter months, particularly in the two brands’ native Sweden, bring thoughts of hibernation and home comforts, where the best dressed thing in your home should be your bed.

That said, the new collaboration between the 2016-founded bedwear brand and the Stockholm-based fashion label – both known for an irreverent take on Scandinavian design codes – hints towards brighter days, with pyjama and bed sets appearing to have been left out in the sun, or at least well lived-in.

Magniberg and Our Legacy team up to dress your bed

(Image credit: Louis Flashman)

Part of Our Legacy Work Shop – the brand’s ‘creative engine’, which is used for collaborative and circular retail projects – the effect is down to a unique dyeing system, which uses natural dyes derived from plants and minerals. Undertaken in Portugal, it gives Magniberg’s signature Supima cotton sateen a softened finish and purposely washed-out tones.

‘We wanted to approach dressing your bed the same way you dress yourself,’ Our Legacy co-founder Jockum Hallin tells Wallpaper*. ‘Sometimes you want to be in a crisp white shirt or a neatly pressed pair of trousers straight from the cleaners, but most of the time you might find yourself in a well-worn band T-shirt or your favourite vintage sweatshirt – at least I do. The beddings and pyjamas we’ve created have exactly that lived-in feeling.’

Titled ‘Natura’, the collection is a continuation of a collaboration of the same name launched in August 2025 (though not the first between the brands, who first united in 2020). There, the focus was on ‘downtime’ spent between shoreline and sleep, comprising organic cotton jersey pyjamas, enveloping robes and towels in hues of soft grey, brown and orange coloured using the same naturally derived dyes.

(Image credit: Louis Flashman)

For this latest collaboration, Magniberg and Our Legacy have honed in on the Oxford stripe in warm tones of brown and orange. The pyjama set, which riffs on classic button-up styles, is cut ‘nicely slouchy’ and designed for men and women, while the bed set itself is part of Magniberg’s ‘Pure’ line, where next to no visible stitches ‘infuse a sense of calm in the bedroom’.

The collection, which is accompanied by a campaign photographed by Louis Flashman in Tokyo, is available from tomorrow (5 December 2025) in Our Legacy and Work Shop stores, Dover Street Market London, Ginza and Beijing, as well as Magniberg and Our Legacy’s websites.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

magniberg.com