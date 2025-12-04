As the calendar turns once more to a new year, we take time to reflect, but also forge on; after all, Wallpaper* is nothing if not future-focused, brought into sharper relief as we enter 2026 for marking the 30th anniversary of our print launch (September 1996). For close to two decades now, Wallpaper* has used the first issue of the year to show our support to a new generation of designers. In its original form, finding, promoting and nurturing our creatives of the future involved scouring academic institutions to celebrate the graduate talent within.

More recently, however, we’re aware that emerging design practitioners are following different routes into their professions, which is not surprising given that design education is becoming more difficult to access, and often excludes talent from specific territories we’re committed to exploring. For this reason, 17 years on from our first Graduate Directory, our January issue once more serves to identify noteworthy individuals at the start of their career, irrespective of whether they have benefitted from traditional design educations, trained in workshops, chosen a mid-career life change, or simply happened upon their design skills by chance.

Rising young artist Shaquelle Whyte during our visit to his Dalston, London studio (Image credit: Photography: Christian Cassiel)

It’s a theme picked up in Laura May Todd’s overview of three conurbations – Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire; Beirut; and Taipei – that are resisting the draw of more established design hubs to write their own histories.

And it’s also why this particular issue feels as worthwhile a project today as it did when it began – among the names you may well be familiar with now whose work we featured early on in their burgeoning careers are Thomas Heatherwick, Bethan Laura Wood, Aldo Bakker, Daniel Rybakken and Benjamin Hubert. We trust those you’ll discover in this January issue’s pages are embarking on a similar trajectory.

In the spirit of Next Generation, we tour a cultural debut – Dib Bangkok, Thailand’s first international contemporary art museum (Image credit: Photography: Ketisiree Wongwan)

Pre-dating our graduate survey was our Architects’ Directory, our flagship report on emerging architecture talent from across the world. Many of the studios we have featured in the past 25 years have gone on to become household names, including UNStudio, MVRDV, Brian MacKay-Lyons, Claesson Koivisto Rune, Niall McLaughlin, Deborah Berke, Andra Matin, MAD, Sean Godsell and Grafton Architects, to name but a few. We feel certain that the new wave of Mexico-based architects we feature this year will join the roll call of excellence.

Finally, and with a heavy heart, the team at Wallpaper* wishes to extend our deepest sympathy to his family on the passing of Paolo Mongeri, a familiar presence within the global design community and, as Wallpaper’s commercial business partner in Italy, a dear friend and valued collaborator.

Bill Prince

Editor-in-Chief

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors