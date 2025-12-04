Rivian takes a break from trail running on the West Coast to hit the neon-streaked streets of Miami. For the first time, the electric SUV brand is making a splash at Miami Art Week, debuting a new exterior colour, Borealis, along with a limited-run Miami Edition of the R1S. There’s also an interactive installation and even a Rivian scent.

Rivian R1S Quad Miami Edition (Image credit: Brandon Dela Cruz)

All this activity stems from the carmaker’s desire to become more of a cultural player. The Rivian Concept Experiences, as seen in New York and California, are now joined by a pop-up Rivian pavilion in Collins Park, which is holding panel discussions throughout the week.

A render of Rivian's Miami pavilion (Image credit: Rivian)

In addition, Rivian’s increasingly sophisticated manufacturing set-up makes short-run editions more practical, allowing the company’s design team more latitude to explore new materials and colour combinations. The arrival of the California Dune Edition R1 earlier this year was a pointer to things to come.

Design details of the Rivian R1S Quad Miami Edition (Image credit: Brandon Dela Cruz)

The Rivian R1S Miami Edition is certainly unexpected, picking up the city’s reputation for pastels and parties with a zinging colour scheme conjured up as part of Rivian’s handcrafted Studio Originals series. Just ten of the R1S Quad Miami Edition will be made, so if you fancy a palette of teal and pink, right down to the 22-inch wheels, along with an interior influenced by ‘Ocean Coast and Driftwood’, you’ll need to move fast.

Design details of the Rivian R1S Quad Miami Edition (Image credit: Brandon Dela Cruz)

Equally vibrant but less Florida-facing is Rivian’s new exterior colour, Borealis. Described as a colour-shifting velvety purple, it was inspired by imagery taken by a group of outward bounds Rivian owners during a solar event in 2024. The lustrous finish pairs nicely with the new All-Terrain Burnished Bronze 20-inch wheel.

The new Borealis paint, in imagery created by artist and photographer Tobias Hutzler (Image credit: Tobias Hutzler)

Finally, Rivian is using its Miami events to release its own scent. No word on commercial availability yet, but the smell is meant to convey ‘ruggedness and sophistication … inspired by diverse landscapes from alpine to canyon to forest’. You can’t get much more outdoorsy than that.

