Rivian hits Miami Art Week to release R1S Quad Miami Edition, a new colour and a scent
Vivid sights and evocative smells are part of Rivian’s quest to humanise its all-electric SUVs
Rivian takes a break from trail running on the West Coast to hit the neon-streaked streets of Miami. For the first time, the electric SUV brand is making a splash at Miami Art Week, debuting a new exterior colour, Borealis, along with a limited-run Miami Edition of the R1S. There’s also an interactive installation and even a Rivian scent.
All this activity stems from the carmaker’s desire to become more of a cultural player. The Rivian Concept Experiences, as seen in New York and California, are now joined by a pop-up Rivian pavilion in Collins Park, which is holding panel discussions throughout the week.
In addition, Rivian’s increasingly sophisticated manufacturing set-up makes short-run editions more practical, allowing the company’s design team more latitude to explore new materials and colour combinations. The arrival of the California Dune Edition R1 earlier this year was a pointer to things to come.
The Rivian R1S Miami Edition is certainly unexpected, picking up the city’s reputation for pastels and parties with a zinging colour scheme conjured up as part of Rivian’s handcrafted Studio Originals series. Just ten of the R1S Quad Miami Edition will be made, so if you fancy a palette of teal and pink, right down to the 22-inch wheels, along with an interior influenced by ‘Ocean Coast and Driftwood’, you’ll need to move fast.
Equally vibrant but less Florida-facing is Rivian’s new exterior colour, Borealis. Described as a colour-shifting velvety purple, it was inspired by imagery taken by a group of outward bounds Rivian owners during a solar event in 2024. The lustrous finish pairs nicely with the new All-Terrain Burnished Bronze 20-inch wheel.
Finally, Rivian is using its Miami events to release its own scent. No word on commercial availability yet, but the smell is meant to convey ‘ruggedness and sophistication … inspired by diverse landscapes from alpine to canyon to forest’. You can’t get much more outdoorsy than that.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Katie Stout installs a stone menagerie across Miami's Design District
Horses, frogs and even a mermaid have taken over the avenues of Miami Design District. Discover ‘Gargantua’s Thumb’, a collection of stone seating by designer Katie Stout
-
An analogue room planner kit makes designing your dream home a doddle
Planora, a new room planner option conceived by a team of three Swedish architects, is a beautifully produced, analogue tool to help conceptualise your new space
-
Sound and vision are combined in this Dyson x Porter bag and wireless headphone combo
Dyson’s first limited edition collaboration with cult Japanese bag brand Porter brings together the OnTrac headphones with a stylish shoulder bag
-
RBW EV brings a much-loved classic sports car aesthetic into the modern era
The RBW Roadster and GT hark back to a golden age of sports car design. Under the skin, these British-built machines feature bespoke all-electric running gear
-
All hail the compact new Renault Twingo E-Tech – the city car is back in style
Renault continues to pay homage to its heritage by combining it with 21st-century technology. The new Twingo E-Tech is another winner
-
Genesis turns up the heat with its new Magma performance sub-brand
Genesis has revealed the hot new GV60 Magma and striking Magma GT Concept in its quest to own luxury performance
-
Around London in sybaritic silence with the majestic all-electric Lunaz Phantom V
Classic electrifier Lunaz has turned its skilled hands to the Rolls-Royce Phantom V. We sample the ultimate in zero-emission luxury on the streets of London
-
Avatr Vision Xpectra concept transforms cars into ‘emotionally intelligent companions’
Revealed in Munich, electric car maker Avatr’s futuristic Vision Xpectra is a car that is not only beautiful, but a true form of ‘emotive luxury’
-
Dacia wants to make small cars great again – all hail the new Hipster Concept
The best way to minimise energy use in all its forms is to downsize. The Dacia Hipster Concept is a smart way of making a practical car way more pint-sized
-
The Vanderhall Brawley GTS is a compact but mighty electric off-roader
Deliveries of Vanderhall’s Brawley GTS have started, bringing zero-emission trail driving to enthusiasts across America
-
The Aemotion is a tilting two-seater designed to zip through city traffic
An electric commuting machine, the Aemotion provides swift, safe and enclosed transport for two