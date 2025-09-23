One would have thought that the middle ground between motorcycle and car would be a fertile space for innovation in a world of congested streets and time-crunched commuters. With congestion charges and low-emission zones parrying the combustion engine and the latter providing an unwelcome physical threat to two-wheelers, many cities are stuck within an escalating battle for road supremacy.

The Aemotion even has a boot (Image credit: Aemotion)

That’s where micro-mobility comes in, and where this new vehicle from French company Aemotion (styled as ‘ÆMOTION’). Their four-wheeled two-seater is about as far removed from a contemporary car as can be achieved, having much more in common with a motorcycle. But the addition of two more wheels and a fully enclosed passenger compartment make the Aemotion an oddity worthy of consideration.

The Aemotion is just 79cm wide (Image credit: Aemotion)

At just 79cm wide, this micro-vehicle can swoop into gaps like a bike or scooter, only with far more protection and sense of safety. Underpinning this confidence is the Aemotion’s tilting chassis, capable of leaning up to 35 degrees of more to assist with cornering dynamics and balance, just like a regular motorbike.

The Aemotion's tilting mechanism in action (Image credit: Aemotion)

Achieving this combination of compact design and perfect balance has been a long process. Aemotion began development back in 2014. Since that time, seven prototypes have been built and tested, before the current iteration evolved towards the end of the decade. The final vehicle was unveiled in late 2024.

Inside the Aemotion two-seater (Image credit: Aemotion)

Developed with collaboration and support from the French investment bank BPI, ADEME (The French Agency for Ecological Transition) and the government of Auvergne Rhône-Alpes Region, the finished Aemotion blends the best of both worlds. The design incorporates a crash structure, seatbelts, a boot with a folding rear seat and pivoting doors.

Inside the Aemotion two-seater, with the handlebar controls (Image credit: Aemotion)

One other key component of the design is the ability to swap batteries. Aemotion will offer two options – a swappable battery module that gives 70km of range, or a fixed battery with a total range of 200km. Add to this a decent maximum speed of 115km/h – more than enough to keep up with main road traffic – and you have a hybrid machine with real promise.

The Aemotion is available with a swappable battery system (Image credit: Aemotion)

The tilting mechanism will be the Aemotion’s make-or-break function. Perhaps better suited to experienced motorbike riders wanting to make the swap to a more practical machine, it might require a certain bravado to lean trustingly on the mechanism at first. Steering is via handlebars, not a wheel.

A 360-degree view of the Aemotion two-seater (Image credit: Aemotion)

The Aemotion has also been designed for easy repair, with the majority of its components and systems sourced from French manufacturers. A stylish method of alternative urban mobility, the Aemotion deserves a closer look.

The Aemotion two-seater (Image credit: Aemotion)

For more information visit AE-Motion.com, @AEMotion.official