The Aemotion is a tilting two-seater designed to zip through city traffic
An electric commuting machine, the Aemotion provides swift, safe and enclosed transport for two
One would have thought that the middle ground between motorcycle and car would be a fertile space for innovation in a world of congested streets and time-crunched commuters. With congestion charges and low-emission zones parrying the combustion engine and the latter providing an unwelcome physical threat to two-wheelers, many cities are stuck within an escalating battle for road supremacy.
That’s where micro-mobility comes in, and where this new vehicle from French company Aemotion (styled as ‘ÆMOTION’). Their four-wheeled two-seater is about as far removed from a contemporary car as can be achieved, having much more in common with a motorcycle. But the addition of two more wheels and a fully enclosed passenger compartment make the Aemotion an oddity worthy of consideration.
At just 79cm wide, this micro-vehicle can swoop into gaps like a bike or scooter, only with far more protection and sense of safety. Underpinning this confidence is the Aemotion’s tilting chassis, capable of leaning up to 35 degrees of more to assist with cornering dynamics and balance, just like a regular motorbike.
Achieving this combination of compact design and perfect balance has been a long process. Aemotion began development back in 2014. Since that time, seven prototypes have been built and tested, before the current iteration evolved towards the end of the decade. The final vehicle was unveiled in late 2024.
Developed with collaboration and support from the French investment bank BPI, ADEME (The French Agency for Ecological Transition) and the government of Auvergne Rhône-Alpes Region, the finished Aemotion blends the best of both worlds. The design incorporates a crash structure, seatbelts, a boot with a folding rear seat and pivoting doors.
One other key component of the design is the ability to swap batteries. Aemotion will offer two options – a swappable battery module that gives 70km of range, or a fixed battery with a total range of 200km. Add to this a decent maximum speed of 115km/h – more than enough to keep up with main road traffic – and you have a hybrid machine with real promise.
The tilting mechanism will be the Aemotion’s make-or-break function. Perhaps better suited to experienced motorbike riders wanting to make the swap to a more practical machine, it might require a certain bravado to lean trustingly on the mechanism at first. Steering is via handlebars, not a wheel.
The Aemotion has also been designed for easy repair, with the majority of its components and systems sourced from French manufacturers. A stylish method of alternative urban mobility, the Aemotion deserves a closer look.
For more information visit AE-Motion.com, @AEMotion.official
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
