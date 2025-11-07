Chris Wolston’s first-ever museum show bursts with surreal forms and psychedelic energy
‘Profile in Ecstasy,’ opening at Dallas Contemporary on 7 November, merges postmodern objects with Colombian craft techniques
Today, Dallas Contemporary presents ‘Profile in Ecstasy’, a solo exhibition from American artist and designer Chris Wolston. Based between New York and Medellín, Colombia, Wolston is celebrated for his vibrant and conceptual practice spanning furniture, lighting, installation and sculpture. In this showcase, design transcends function to become an immersive, sensorial experience.
The exhibition’s title, chosen by curator Glenn Adamson, refers both to the drug and its etymological meaning, ‘to be outside oneself’. This provides a provocative lens through which to view Wolston’s work, which extends beyond the physical into realms of imagination and expression. The exhibition presents bold, hallucinatory objects that merge Art Nouveau, pre-Columbian symbolism and architectural exuberance.
Unfolding across four catwalks – evoking the theatricality of a fashion show or drag ball – ‘Profile in Ecstasy’ showcases creations ranging from bronze furniture with iridescent patinas to woven rattan sculptures echoing the human body (the body is a major theme in Wolston’s work, as is the natural landscape of Colombia).
Elsewhere: monumental terracotta sculptures carved from solid clay; lightweight aluminum forms cast from foam and anodized in shimmering hues; furniture animated by torch-worked surfaces; and handwoven carpets from Beni, an atelier in Marrakech, featuring warped calla lily motifs. It’s all accompanied by pulsating video works created by Wolston’s husband, filmmaker David Sierra. At the heart of the exhibition stands a luminous fountain depicting pop icon Grace Jones.
Wolston’s postmodern aesthetic results from his fusion of traditional and non-Western craft techniques with contemporary sensibilities – a dialogue he first began at the Kokrobitey Institute in Accra, Ghana, and developed further at the Rhode Island School of Design. A defining moment came in 2010, when Wolston completed a Fulbright fellowship studying pre-Columbian ceramics in Colombia. This experience led him to establish a second studio in Medellín, where he now collaborates with local artisans alongside Sierra.
An institution dedicated to presenting the most compelling art of our time, Dallas Contemporary is an ideal platform for Wolston’s boundary-pushing practice. ‘Profile in Ecstasy’ reflects the museum’s mission to engage audiences with experimental, interdisciplinary art that challenges conventional categories.
‘Profile in Ecstasy’ is on view from 7 November to 1 February 2026 at Dallas Contemporary.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars. She has a special interest in interiors and curates the weekly spotlight series, The Inside Story. Before joining the team at the start of 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she covered all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes, and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
The Mobilize Duo x TA is a limited-edition electric microcar, with graphics by TheArsenale
Renault’s Mobilize brand has launched another collaboration with creative agency TheArsenale, fitting out the diminutive Duo with fresh colours and graphics
-
Out of office: The Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
This week, the Wallpaper* editors curated a diverse mix of experiences, from meeting diamond entrepreneurs and exploring perfume exhibitions to indulging in the the spectacle of a Middle Eastern Christmas
-
Love Hultén’s new book of audio experiments is weird and wonderful
‘Love Hultén: Works II’ assembles the latest eccentric sonic creations from the Swedish artist and instrument maker
-
How an Austin home went from 'Texan Tuscan' to a lush, layered escape inspired by the Alhambra
The intellectually curious owners of this Texas home commissioned an eclectic interior – a true ‘cabinet of curiosities’ layered with trinkets and curios
-
Should your home have a patron goddess? This dramatic Minneapolis apartment does
Inspired by the Celtic deity Brigid, interior designer Victoria Sass infused this Twin Cities aerie with flame-licked themes
-
The Gee’s Bend quilters want you to visit them
For generations, the women of Gee's Bend, Alabama have created intricate quilts. Can tourism help preserve their traditions?
-
This legendary villa was built for the Cuban government. Now it’s The Future Perfect’s new Miami gallery
With Villa Paula, the boundary-pushing collectible design gallery expands its footprint
-
Tour the world’s best libraries in this new book
Author Léa Teuscher takes us on a tour of some of the world's best libraries, from architect-designed temples of culture to local grassroots initiatives
-
With a secret members’ club, this Washington, DC barbershop is a ‘theatre of self-care’
At Manifest 002, come for a haircut; stay for the boldly hued social spaces designed by INC Architecture & Design
-
Step inside a ‘dream desert sanctuary’ tucked into Moab's rust-red landscape
Susannah Holmberg designed this home to harmonise with the extreme climate and dramatic surroundings of Utah’s Moab desert. 'The landscape is everything'
-
This Detroit nail salon offers so much more than manicures
Cure Nailhouse isn't just a place to get a pedi – it's a platform