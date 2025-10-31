This is the latest instalment of The Inside Story , Wallpaper’s series spotlighting intriguing, innovative and industry-leading interior design.

The Alhambra in Spain was an architectural marvel of its time – breathtaking in its intricacy and imagination. This home in Austin, Texas, envisions itself as a modern microcosm of that spirit: a personal haven dedicated to progress, culture and beauty.

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Production: Karine Monié)

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Production: Karine Monié)

Its owners, Jamie and Dr Steven Dell, are passionate about the natural sciences, horticulture and art. Dr Dell is an ophthalmologist, medical device inventor and author; while Jamie is a former nurse turned horticulturalist. Together, they have created an eclectic, eccentric ‘cabinet of curiosities’ filled with minerals, botanicals and art objects collected over time.

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Production: Karine Monié)

Over the course of three years Paul Lamb Architects, landscape Studio John Sharp and interior designer Christina Simon Studio reimagined the property from the ground up. Originally built in 2002 in a ‘Texan Tuscan’ style, the home’s dated stonework and heavy detailing have been rebalanced to invite more light, air and flow. New additions – an airy porch, latticed outdoor rooms and red-brick floors – paired with salmon-hued walls, russet accents and blackened timber ceilings, evoke the old-world elegance of the Mediterranean that the owners so admired.

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Production: Karine Monié)

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Production: Karine Monié)

Christina Simon’s interiors are layered with earthy fabrics, tactile finishes and vintage finds that convey authenticity and soul. Modernist icons by Carlo Scarpa, Bruno Mathsson and Charlotte Perriand coexist with artisanal and custom pieces: copper outdoor lighting by Isaac Maxwell, Karl Springer parchment pedestals and a Palm pendant by Blue Green Works. The home’s art collection deepens the sense of cultivated curiosity, featuring works by Anish Kapoor (Shadow II), Chuck Close (Phil), James Rosenquist and Robert Rauschenberg, among others.

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Production: Karine Monié)

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Production: Karine Monié)

As with the Alhambra and its lush, perfumed gardens, outdoor areas are every bit as important as the indoor at the Austin home. Studio John Sharp crafted an environment that celebrates Texas’s native ecology while elevating it into art: latticed towers that support climbing plants and a Gaudí-inspired water sculpture are connected by algae-green pathways. Notably, there's a perforated brick 'Moontower,' where Jamie can observe the stars. Limestone pools, fire pits and shaded dining and lounging areas create a sense of sanctuary; even the chicken coop is treated as a work of design.

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Production: Karine Monié)

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Production: Karine Monié)

This space transcends conventional notions of luxury – this is an immersive, poetic environment where art, science and nature converge.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors