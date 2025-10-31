How an Austin home went from 'Texan Tuscan' to a lush, layered escape inspired by the Alhambra
The intellectually curious owners of this Texas home commissioned an eclectic interior – a true ‘cabinet of curiosities’ layered with trinkets and curios
This is the latest instalment of The Inside Story, Wallpaper’s series spotlighting intriguing, innovative and industry-leading interior design.
The Alhambra in Spain was an architectural marvel of its time – breathtaking in its intricacy and imagination. This home in Austin, Texas, envisions itself as a modern microcosm of that spirit: a personal haven dedicated to progress, culture and beauty.
Its owners, Jamie and Dr Steven Dell, are passionate about the natural sciences, horticulture and art. Dr Dell is an ophthalmologist, medical device inventor and author; while Jamie is a former nurse turned horticulturalist. Together, they have created an eclectic, eccentric ‘cabinet of curiosities’ filled with minerals, botanicals and art objects collected over time.
Over the course of three years Paul Lamb Architects, landscape Studio John Sharp and interior designer Christina Simon Studio reimagined the property from the ground up. Originally built in 2002 in a ‘Texan Tuscan’ style, the home’s dated stonework and heavy detailing have been rebalanced to invite more light, air and flow. New additions – an airy porch, latticed outdoor rooms and red-brick floors – paired with salmon-hued walls, russet accents and blackened timber ceilings, evoke the old-world elegance of the Mediterranean that the owners so admired.
Christina Simon’s interiors are layered with earthy fabrics, tactile finishes and vintage finds that convey authenticity and soul. Modernist icons by Carlo Scarpa, Bruno Mathsson and Charlotte Perriand coexist with artisanal and custom pieces: copper outdoor lighting by Isaac Maxwell, Karl Springer parchment pedestals and a Palm pendant by Blue Green Works. The home’s art collection deepens the sense of cultivated curiosity, featuring works by Anish Kapoor (Shadow II), Chuck Close (Phil), James Rosenquist and Robert Rauschenberg, among others.
As with the Alhambra and its lush, perfumed gardens, outdoor areas are every bit as important as the indoor at the Austin home. Studio John Sharp crafted an environment that celebrates Texas’s native ecology while elevating it into art: latticed towers that support climbing plants and a Gaudí-inspired water sculpture are connected by algae-green pathways. Notably, there's a perforated brick 'Moontower,' where Jamie can observe the stars. Limestone pools, fire pits and shaded dining and lounging areas create a sense of sanctuary; even the chicken coop is treated as a work of design.
This space transcends conventional notions of luxury – this is an immersive, poetic environment where art, science and nature converge.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars. She has a special interest in interiors and curates the weekly spotlight series, The Inside Story. Before joining the team at the start of 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she covered all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes, and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
Should your home have a patron goddess? This dramatic Minneapolis apartment does
Inspired by the Celtic deity Brigid, interior designer Victoria Sass infused this Twin Cities aerie with flame-licked themes
-
Welcome to Polymath Park, where you can spend the night in a Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece
A pair of determined Wright devotees have turned four endangered modernist houses into an overnight design retreat
-
These are the jewellery pieces which have defined a generation
From established jewellery houses, to up-and coming designers and avant-garde artists, a new book by Phaidon spotlights the stand-out jewellery from the last two centuries
-
Should your home have a patron goddess? This dramatic Minneapolis apartment does
Inspired by the Celtic deity Brigid, interior designer Victoria Sass infused this Twin Cities aerie with flame-licked themes
-
The Gee’s Bend quilters want you to visit them
For generations, the women of Gee's Bend, Alabama have created intricate quilts. Can tourism help preserve their traditions?
-
This legendary villa was built for the Cuban government. Now it’s The Future Perfect’s new Miami gallery
With Villa Paula, the boundary-pushing collectible design gallery expands its footprint
-
Tour the world’s best libraries in this new book
Author Léa Teuscher takes us on a tour of some of the world's best libraries, from architect-designed temples of culture to local grassroots initiatives
-
With a secret members’ club, this Washington, DC barbershop is a ‘theatre of self-care’
At Manifest 002, come for a haircut; stay for the boldly hued social spaces designed by INC Architecture & Design
-
Step inside a ‘dream desert sanctuary’ tucked into Moab's rust-red landscape
Susannah Holmberg designed this home to harmonise with the extreme climate and dramatic surroundings of Utah’s Moab desert. 'The landscape is everything'
-
This Detroit nail salon offers so much more than manicures
Cure Nailhouse isn't just a place to get a pedi – it's a platform
-
Nicole Hollis launches a collection of home objects ‘rooted in mindfulness’
The American interior designer worked with artists, makers and artisans to create objects for the home, emphasising materiality and visual simplicity