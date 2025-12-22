These Guadalajara architects mix modernism with traditional local materials and craft
Guadalajara architects Laura Barba and Luis Aurelio of Barbapiña Arquitectos design drawing on the past to imagine the future
Emerging in the Mexican city of Guadalajara around 1927 and strongly active until 1936, the Escuela Tapatía de Arquitectura was a movement that sought to forge a distinctly regional vein of modernism, favouring local materials and artisanal craft in response to the era’s preoccupation with industrial novelty and stylistic experimentation.
Meet Guadalajara architects Barbapiña
Nearly a century later, local architects Laura Barba and Luis Aurelio Piña cite that vision as a guiding principle of their practice. However, their devotion manifests in a contemporary interpretation of the ethos, adapted across diverse sites and programmes.
Barba and Piña founded their studio in 2022, following a decade of collaboration that began at university and continued through their time as colleagues in various local firms. ‘We remain committed to the philosophy that we shared when we first began designing together, which circles around the intention of generating a sense of belonging,’ says Barba.
Their office, in Guadalajara’s historic Americana district, stands as tangible proof of that pursuit – a warm space with gauzy curtains, disparate curios and robust wooden furnishings, evoking the feeling of permanence and familiarity that underpins Barbapiña’s work. Each project begins with small-scale investigations that contemplate the narratives of a place, studying the particular rhythms of daily life, the collective memories embedded in the region, and the material qualities of the site’s context, whether it be a natural or built environment.
‘There are vast differences in the way architecture is conceived, from north to south and in between,’ says Piña, reflecting on the experiences of designing a family home in Baja California, a residential complex in Quintana Roo, and mixed-use projects in Guadalajara.
While some architects build a body of work that can be read as the continuous refinement of a single formal idea, Barbapiña allows the site to set the tone, ‘not so much as a quest for innovation,’ Piña says, ‘but from a desire to create spaces that appear born of their specific surroundings.’
It is increasingly rare for an architect to state that their work is concerned with cultivating beauty and preserving tradition, but Barbapiña do not view these aims as mutually exclusive. ‘We live in a world where rapid urbanisation and globalisation have led to a generalised crisis of identity,’ says Barba. ‘So beauty, memory and belonging have become matters of great urgency.’ By focusing on the cadence of history and the textures of local life, and honouring both culture and environment, Barbapiña creates architecture that is inherently sustainable and designed to last.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
This article is part of a series on Mexican architects that appears in the January 2026 Next Generation issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + from 4 December 2025. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
-
Robert Therrien's largest-ever museum show in Los Angeles is enduringly appealing
'This is a Story' at The Broad unites 120 of Robert Therrien's sculptures, paintings and works on paper
-
The Wallpaper* style team recall their personal style moments of 2025
In a landmark year for fashion, the Wallpaper* style editors found joy in the new – from Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel debut to a clean slate at Jil Sander
-
Tokyo’s most cinematic stay reopens as an exercise in architectural self-control
Park Hyatt Tokyo and Studio Jouin Manku demonstrate how design can evolve without erasing memory, balancing modernist heritage with contemporary comfort
-
This Mexican architecture studio has a surprising creative process
The architects at young practice Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados (PPAA) often begin each design by writing out their intentions, ideas and the emotions they want the architecture to evoke
-
The architecture of Mexico's RA! draws on cinematic qualities and emotion
RA! was founded by Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar, Pedro Ramírez de Aguilar and Santiago Sierra, as a multifaceted architecture practice in Mexico City, mixing a cross-disciplinary approach and a constant exchange of ideas
-
A cubist house rises in Mexico City, its concrete volumes providing a bold urban refuge
Casa Ailes, a cubist house by Jaime Guzmán Creative Group, is rich in architectural expression that mimics the dramatic and inviting nature of a museum
-
Serenity radiates through this Mexican home, set between two ravines
On the cusp of a lakeside town, Mexican home Casa el Espino is a single-storey residence by Soler Orozco Arquitectos (SOA)
-
Mexican landscape architect Mario Schjetnan's Grupo de Diseño wins 2025 Oberlander Prize
The 2025 Oberlander Prize goes to Mexican landscape architect Mario Schjetnan and his studio, Grupo de Diseño, highlighting the creative's motto: 'We have a human right to open space'
-
The Architecture Edit: Wallpaper’s houses of the month
This September, Wallpaper highlighted a striking mix of architecture – from iconic modernist homes newly up for sale to the dramatic transformation of a crumbling Scottish cottage. These are the projects that caught our eye
-
A Mexican clifftop retreat offers both drama, and a sense of place
Casa Piscina del cielo, a clifftop retreat by Zozaya Arquitectos, creates the perfect blend of drama and cosiness on Mexico's Pacific Coast
-
Broken up into six pavilions, this brutalist Mexican house is embedded in the landscape
Sordo Madaleno’s brutalist Mexican house, Rancho del Bosque, is divided up into a series of pavilions to preserve the character of its hillside site, combining concrete, curves and far-reaching views