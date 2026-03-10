Inside Taoyuan International Airport’s architectural boost – an emerging aerotropolis
Taiwan’s largest airport opens eight new gates at Terminal 3, a holistic response to the island's evolving passenger needs
Taiwan’s largest airport, Taoyuan International Airport, has opened its North Concourse, providing eight new gates for its busy Terminal 3. The project, which is set to welcome 5.8 million passengers a year, was led by the London-based architecture firm RSHP, which designed the new expansion at the world’s 11th busiest airport.
Inside Taoyuan International Airport's new terminal gates
Located in Dayuan, Taoyuan International Airport is around 40km west of Taipei. The expansion was completed while the airport remained fully operational, and marks the start of further ambitions for Terminal 3.
RSHP delivered a clear design language, fluid and dynamic, which can be adapted as the area expands in the future. The eight new gates (which extend from D10 to D18) are generous in width and offer long, clear sightlines to allow for smooth, pleasant and efficient travel.
The colour palette is a mix of yellow, orange and burgundy, and you progress from one hue to another as you move along the concourse, allowing for easy gate identification. The silver façade, designed to control glare and heat, allows natural light to shine through the double-height space, offering views across the airfield.
The building's structure helps form a variety of internal volumes through the use of different ceiling heights. This creates a wave-like visual effect when travelling through its spaces. The bespoke halo light fittings animate the ceilings. The final touch is the 300m length of public artworks, nodding to Taiwanese culture.
Terminal 3’s next phase will include the completion of the hard-shell roof, which is inspired by Taiwan’s cloud-capped mountains. Its undulating surface will be studded with luminous pendants. Currently, the ceiling is undergoing a series of in-situ lighting tests to explore the concept's full capability and how this will enhance the space below.
‘RSHP has succeeded in designing a terminal that responds holistically to the evolving needs of passengers, the airport, and the emerging aerotropolis,’ says Andrew Tyley, director of RSHP. ‘It is a defining project that repositions Taoyuan as a global gateway and sets a new benchmark for airport architecture in the region.’
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.