The 2025 RIBA Asia Pacific Awards have been announced, marking the launch of the organisation's brand new accolade, entirely dedicated to excellence in architecture in the region. These honours follow hot on the heels of the – also new – 2025 RIBA Middle East Awards, which were published in November.

The inaugural RIBA Asia Pacific Awards and their ten categories were conceived to reward impactful, mindful architecture – and the winning schemes have just been revealed at a gala ceremony during the RIBA Architecture Festival Asia (RAFA) in Shenzhen.

The 2025 RIBA Asia Pacific Awards

RIBA president Chris Williamson said of the event: 'The RIBA Asia Pacific Awards celebrate the extraordinary creativity and leadership of architects across this dynamic region. The winning projects are diverse in scale and context but share a common goal: to design for people, place, and planet. They exemplify architecture’s power to tackle complex challenges and inspire meaningful change.'

The RIBA Asia Pacific Awards winners

Adaptive Reuse Winner & RIBA Member Award & Urban Regeneration Award: Taoxichuan Ceramic Culture Industrial Park

(Image credit: Baiqiang Cao and Fangfang Tian)

Created by Beijing An-Design Architects & THUPDI (Jingdezhen, China), this is an ambitious masterplan set in the heart of China’s 'porcelain capital'. The project cleverly mixes new builds with adaptive reuse to minimise its carbon emissions.

AI Powered Design Award: Rui Xue Multi-Hall

(Image credit: Wongke)

Rui Xue Multi-Hall is the work of China's Tongji University (Chengdu). A rural timber structure, it takes its cues from melting snow, blending craftsmanship with modern robotic fabrication.

Design for Living Award: House of Memories

(Image credit: Studio Gravitas in collaboration with Eleemente & Bodh Design Group (Karnataka, India))

This project is a collaboration between Studio Gravitas and Eleemente & Bodh Design Group (Karnataka, India). The multigenerational home was designed as a modern take to the traditional ‘Thotti Mane’ courtyard style.

Future Projects Award: Qianhai Museum

(Image credit: SCAD & FCDT)

Set on Shenzhen's waterfront and designed by Architectural Design and Research Institute of SCUT Co (Shenzhen, China), the project represents a new cultural landmark for the city, spanning art, nature, and technology.

Mixed Use Award: CapitaSpring

(Image credit: Finbarr Fallon)

The brainchild of Bjarke Ingels Group, led by Bjarke Ingels, CapitaSpring stands 280 meters tall in Singapore, offering an urban, vertical oasis. Its levels are home to more than 38,000 plants.

Social Architecture Award: West Wusutu Village Community Center in Hohhot

(Image credit: Inner Mongolian Grand Architecture Design Co., Ltd.)

This scheme was conceived by Inner Mongolian Grand Architecture Design Co (Hohhot, China) and it brings a beloved beating heart to a small village – to be enjoyed by visitors of all ages.

Sustainability and Resilience Award: BRAC University

(Image credit: Prantography)

BRAC was designed by WOHA (Dhaka, Bangladesh) and transforms a former waste ground into a busy educational hub through a carefully layered design.

Temporary Architecture Award: Seaside Pavilion on Chai Shan Island

(Image credit: Wenjun Liang)

This waterside pavilion, created by GN Architects (Zhoushan, China), may not be a permanent piece of work, but it single-handedly breathes new life into a disused dock, swaying in the breeze and welcoming visitors.