RIBA Stirling Prize 2025 winner is ‘a radical reimagining of later living’
Appleby Blue Almshouse wins the RIBA Stirling Prize 2025, crowning the social housing complex for over-65s by Witherford Watson Mann Architects, the best building of the year
The RIBA Stirling Prize 2025 winner has just been announced: Appleby Blue Almshouse by Witherford Watson Mann Architects has been crowned the best building of the year. The social housing complex for over-65s was awarded the UK's top gong at a dedicated ceremony this evening, praised for its 'radical' and 'gentle reimagining of later living as a collective experience'.
Judging the RIBA Stirling Prize 2025
The shortlist this year was especially rich and varied – featuring a national icon, private homes and anything in between. Judging the buildings to select the winner might have been a challenge – yet, Ingrid Schroder, who is director of the Architectural Association (AA) School of Architecture and served as the chair of the RIBA Stirling Prize jury this year, highlights that 'every project is valued on its own merits'.
She adds: 'We have an amazing ten-point list that includes issues of sustainability, of response to context, of kind of social and public function, and we weigh all of this up, and I think what's really reflected in the winner is a sense of [its] being an incredible place to be.'
'To judge the Stirling is a huge responsibility,' Schroder stresses. 'It is calling out the "something exceptional" within the world of architecture. And then, of course, because we build within a wider society, it has repercussions. It does send a message.'
Asked what an award like this might signal for architecture today, Schroder says, 'I think it's less about the winner than it is about the spectrum of the shortlist. It is the diversity that is the most significant single signal for architecture today, and the capacity to think across a broad set of scales and briefs; to recognise what is important, critical and exemplary within the world of architecture at the moment.'
RIBA Stirling Prize 2025 winner: Appleby Blue Almshouse
Appleby Blue Almshouse is situated in Bermondsey, south London. The housing development for over-65-year-olds responds with immense thoughtfulness to the challenge of people wanting to stay in the city, and neighbourhoods they know and love, as they get older – offering a blueprint for later living.
The project was delivered by United St Saviour’s Charity (which will manage the block in perpetuity), Southwark Council and developer JTRE. It was conceived to give older people more choices in terms of retirement living than simply being 'pushed or incentivised to the city’s edge or the coast', explained Stephen Witherford, co-founder of Witherford Watson Mann Architects, the practice behind the building’s design, when we interviewed him for a story as the scheme launched in 2023. Martyn Craddock, CEO of United St Saviour’s added at the same time: 'We wanted something that was definitely not your typical sheltered housing block.'
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Witherford Watson Mann previously won the Stirling in 2013, for Astley Castle. The studio was also shortlisted in 2023 for the Courtauld Institute of Art and in 2019 for Nevill Holt Opera.
RIBA Stirling Prize 2025 shortlist
Alongside the eventual winner, a refreshed national treasure (the home of Big Ben), a medical innovation centre, a 21st-century education building, and two innovative private homes also featured on the shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize 2025.
Elizabeth Tower by Purcell
Hastings House by Hugh Strange Architects
London College of Fashion by Allies and Morrison
Niwa House by Takero Shimazaki Architects
The Discovery Centre (DISC) by Herzog & de Meuron / BDP
More RIBA awards
- United St Saviours Charity won the RIBA Client of the Year Award 2025 for Appleby Blue Almshouse
- Appleby Blue Almshouse by Witherford Watson Mann Architects won the RIBA Neave Brown Award for Housing 2025
- Sheerness Dockyard Church by Hugh Broughton Architects won the RIBA Reinvention Award 2025
- St Mary’s Walthamstow by Alex Spicer at Matthew Lloyd Architects won the RIBA Stephen Lawrence Prize 2025
Announced in the same ceremony, the four aforementioned RIBA awards celebrated different architectural expressions and key elements that are important to the development of the built environment.
The RIBA Reinvention Award jury chair and managing director at Marks Barfield Architects, Julia Barfield, said of the category she headed: 'Fifty-one per cent of RIBA UK award winners this year are for refurbishment or conservation projects. The Reinvention Award aims to boost this further by shining a light on the most exceptional and truly transformational reinvention projects because this is the direction of travel that our industry needs to go in – reducing waste, reusing materials and retrofitting – instead of demolishing.'
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
A24 just opened a restaurant in New York, and no one knows it exists
Hidden in the West Village, Wild Cherry pairs a moody, arthouse sensibility with a supper-style menu devised by the team behind Frenchette
-
Yinka Ilori’s new foundation is dedicated to play and joy: ‘Play gave me freedom to dream’
Today, artist and designer Yinka Ilori announced the launch of a non-profit organisation that debuts with a playscape in Nigeria
-
Benjamin Moore's 2026 colour of the year is here — and it's a perfect balance of 'comfortable and chic'
Silhouette AF-655, a soft mocha-charcoal hue, draws inspiration from classical suiting and timeless interiors
-
‘Belonging’ – the LFA 2026 theme is revealed, exploring how places can become personal
The idea of belonging and what it means in today’s world will be central at the London Festival of Architecture’s explorations, as the event’s 2026 theme has been announced today
-
Join us on a first look inside Regent’s View, the revamped canalside gasholder project in London
Regent's View, the RSHP-designed development for St William, situated on a former gasholder site on a canal in east London, has just completed its first phase
-
The Royal College of Art has announced plans for renewal of its Kensington campus
The Royal College of Art project, led by Witherford Watson Mann Architects, includes the revitalisation of the Darwin Building and more, in the hopes of establishing an open and future-facing place of creativity
-
Ursula K Le Guin’s maps of imaginary worlds are charted in a new exhibition
Ursula K Le Guin, the late American author, best known for her science fiction novels, is celebrated in a new exhibition at the Architectural Association in London, charting her whimsical maps, which bring her fantasy worlds alive
-
Power Hall’s glow-up shines light on science and innovation in Manchester
Power Hall at The Science and Industry Museum in Manchester was given a spruce-up by Carmody Groarke, showcasing the past and future of machines, engineering and sustainable architecture
-
Celebrate the angular joys of 'Brutal Scotland', a new book from Simon Phipps
'Brutal Scotland' chronicles one country’s relationship with concrete; is brutalism an architectural bogeyman or a monument to a lost era of aspirational community design?
-
Are these the best brick and ceramic buildings in the world?
The biannual Brick Award is back. Discover the shortlist of innovative buildings across the world, designed by architects thinking outside the box
-
Max Creasy on the future of architectural photography and a shift to the ‘snapshot’
A show of photographer Max Creasy’s work opens at the AA in London, asking a key question: where is contemporary architectural photography heading?