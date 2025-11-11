Introducing the iPhone Pocket, a joyful new accessory from Apple and Issey Miyake
Carrying your device just got a colourful new twist thanks to the iPhone Pocket, a celebration of the two companies’ shared design DNA
The legacies of late Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs will forever be linked, thanks to a certain black turtleneck. But the relationship between their respective companies was less about a work uniform and more about a mutual passion for design, innovation and freedom for the end-user.
That shared ethos is being celebrated today with the reveal of the iPhone Pocket, a clever wearable accessory from Apple and Issey Miyake. Made from a single 3D-knit sleeve, the stretchy pleated pouch is a playful way to carry your iPhone, AirPods, keys, chewing gum and other everyday essentials without the need for a bulky bag.
The limited-edition release, available in select markets online and in stores on Friday (14 November 2025), is a stylish new companion to Apple products. Depending on what length you choose, the iPhone Pocket can be worn over the shoulder, looped over a tote or simply hand-carried.
‘The way that people wear their products has been changing,’ Apple’s industrial design leader Molly Anderson tells Wallpaper*. ‘Your choice of phone and choice of accessories is a reflection of your style more and more.’
Anderson and her team had long been admirers of the Issey Miyake brand and had spent time in its Tokyo studio to better understand its philosophy and ways of making. The Issey Miyake team, too, paid visits to Apple Park in Cupertino, California. ‘There wasn't really an intention to make anything at all. We were just interested to speak to each other and see what was inspiring,’ Anderson says.
Invariably, though, a formal collaboration felt right. The iPhone Pocket grew out of a very simple question, according to Yoshiyuki Miyamae, designer of A-POC Able Issey Miyake: How can you wear an iPhone? ‘The iPhone is now present in almost every moment of our everyday life…We thought about how to make its presence more joyful and creative,’ Miyamae wrote in an email.
For its design, Miyamae and his team implemented a continuation of a pioneering concept that Issey Miyake introduced in 1998 – APOC (‘a piece of cloth’), in which garments are produced from a unified piece of 3D-knit fabric. Similarly, the iPhone Pocket relies on the APOC philosophy and resembles a long tube sock, with a slit in its middle. The simple design, though, belies the amount of R&D and experimentation required to get it just right. Everything, from the vibrant colour palette (the iPhone pocket will be available in eight hues) to the elegant translucent paper packaging, was considered.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Still, fun is part and parcel (pun intended) to the new product. As its user fills their iPhone Pocket, it will invariably bulge, like a boa constrictor after lunch. ‘We were really charmed by this idea that it’s not only creating a shape which reveals its content, but it also allows people to peek in and see their phone screen,’ Anderson says.
Miyamae thinks the iPhone Pocket anticipates our relationship with technology in the future. ‘As we move forward, the tools and devices surrounding us will more than likely evolve towards a style that is more personal and sensory, into devices that can be easily worn,’ he said.
It’s also a way to connect both companies’ pasts with the present. ‘If Miyake had known about this project, I think he would have been delighted and said, "here begins a new possibility,”’ Miyamae added.
Anna Fixsen is a Brooklyn-based editor and journalist with 13 years of experience reporting on architecture, design, and the way we live. Before joining the Wallpaper* team as the U.S. Editor, she was the Deputy Digital Editor of ELLE DECOR, where she oversaw all aspects of the magazine’s digital footprint.
-
Tempted to try building with stone? This project will convince you of its merits
Welcome to the Future Observatory's The Stone Demonstrator, a project conceived to show off the material's strong points, now on display in West London
-
The new office of the Italian embassy in London is a love letter to the country’s creativity
Wallpaper* takes a peek inside Casa Italia, the new Italian embassy in London, designed by our long-time collaborator Nick Vinson
-
The furniture for the new Studio Museum in Harlem tells a story of its own
Furnishings at the new purpose-built home for New York’s Studio Museum in Harlem sit in harmony with its mission as an uplifting platform for artists of African descent
-
Issey Miyake’s shape-shifting A/W 2025 collection transforms the paper bag into something you can wear
‘Can anything be considered a garment, as long as it’s on the body?’ says creative director Satoshi Kondo of the art-infused collection, which sees the everyday reimagined
-
The best of Pitti Uomo 108, from guest stars to gelato
Wallpaper* picks the best of the twice-yearly menswear fair, which took place in Florence this week and featured guest shows from Homme Plissé Issey Miyake and rising Italian star Niccolò Pasqualetti, as well as a Tommy Hilfiger social club and Margaret Howell gelato
-
With an ode to Italy, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake brings its brand of fashion magic to Florence’s Pitti Uomo
Marking the start of a new nomadic way of showing for the Japanese label, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake held its S/S 2026 show at Florence’s Villa Medicea della Petraia as part of Pitti Uomo last night (18 June) with a collection inspired by the colours and textures of Italy
-
What the Wallpaper* editors are looking forward to at Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2026
As Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2026 begins in Florence, the Wallpaper* style team select the moments they will be looking out for – from Jonathan Anderson’s anticipated Dior debut to outings from Wales Bonner, Kiko Kostadinov and Prada
-
The best fashion moments at Milan Design Week 2025
Scarlett Conlon discovers the finest fashion moments at Salone del Mobile and Milan Design Week 2025, from Loewe’s artist-designed teapots to The Row’s first home collection
-
How Satoshi Kondo is breathing new life into Issey Miyake: ‘There’s always a story to tell’
As head of Issey Miyake’s womenswear, Satoshi Kondo nods to the pioneering designer’s legacy but is cleverly crafting his own path for the next generation
-
Embrace fashion’s eclectic new era with the Wallpaper* Style Issue, on sale now
As brands from Prada to Marni explore reinvention, find the sartorially unexpected amid the looks of the S/S 2025 season in the March issue, on newsstands now
-
Inside the kaleidoscopic debut of Issey Miyake’s IM Men in Paris
Marking its debut in Paris, Issey Miyake offshoot IM Men stays true to the eponymous founder’s philosophy of ‘a piece of cloth’. Here, its designers tell Wallpaper* the story behind the shape-shifting collection