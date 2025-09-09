The Apple iPhone Air leads the company’s traditional round of Autumnal product launches

It’s early September, which means all eyes are trained on Cupertino to see what tech delights Apple has in store for us this year. With the much-vaunted Liquid Glass theme in iOS 26 already in play, there was much speculation that hardware would get a similar level of attention come Keynote time.

Apple iPhone Air

The Apple iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick (Image credit: Apple)

The speculation is over: welcome to the iPhone Air. Clearly the thinnest iPhone ever made, it’s also being touted as one of the most durable and powerful, thanks to enhanced materials front and back, a full suite of Apple-designed silicon and a massive 6.5” screen.

Just 5.6mm thick, Apple has crammed a lot into the titanium-framed device, including a new Centre Stage front camera, a single lens system that combines AI processing and a 48MP Fusion camera system to deliver the equivalent of four different lens systems in just one unit.

The iPhone Air is available space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue (Image credit: Apple)

Power management is handled in part by an adaptive mode that intelligently conserves power based on your typical daily usage patterns – Apple reckons the Air’s battery is good for all-day usage. More space has been saved by adopting an eSIM-only design, and there are two custom cases – a MagSafe one and the slim Bumper case – to keep this jewel-like device safe.

One accessory that could prove invaluable is the slender MagSafe battery, which clips to the back of the device, providing enough power to run up to 40 hours of video playback.

Apple iPhone Air (Image credit: Apple)

Apple iPhone Air, available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB options are available, from £999, Apple.com

Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

Apple iPhone 17 Pro (Image credit: Apple)

Also making their debut were the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, alongside the ‘regular’ iPhone 17. Both phones are powered by Apple’s own A19 Pro chip and include three 48MP Fusion cameras (Main, Ultra Wide, and a new Telephoto). The unibody enclosure is designed for strength and thermal efficiency and with space for the largest ever iPhone battery ever installed. The device will surely need it, as it’s also the most powerful iPhone ever made.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple iPhone 17 Pro (Image credit: Apple)

The 6.3” Pro and 6.9” Pro Max also incorporate the Centre Stage front camera system, capable of recording video at up to 4K and with a sensor large enough to take a landscape selfie without rotating the device. The new chipset makes the most of AI-enabled features and the dynamic graphics of iOS26.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro, available in cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver, in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB editions, from £1,099, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max also includes a 2TB option, from £1,199, Apple.com

Apple iPhone 17

The new Apple iPhone 17 colour range (Image credit: Apple)

The standard iPhone model tends to be the most popular, without the price premium of the Pro models or the (few) compromises of the new Air. Technology’s relentless march forwards means the iPhone 17 now starts with double the storage of the old base model, 256GB, and there’s also a 512GB option.

Apple iPhone 17 (Image credit: Apple)

The five colours - black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white – are very fashion forward and durability has also been improved. The base model gets the same enhanced Centre Stage front camera as its siblings, and the Super Retina XDR display measures 6.3”.

Apple Intelligence also takes on more features and functions that ever before – a fact that’s common across the new range.

Apple iPhone 17, from £799, Apple.com

Apple Watch SE 3

Apple Watch SE 3 (Image credit: Apple)

The entry level Apple Watch moves on to the SE 3 edition. Improvements include an always-on display, 18 hours of battery life and onboard 5G cellular capabilities. Sleep score is a new metric in the SE 3’s arsenal of health tracking stats, along with enhancements to the Workout app and on-device access to Siri.

Apple Watch SE 3 (Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watch SE 3, from £219, Apple.com

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Series 11 (Image credit: Apple)

Power users will appreciate the updates that underpin Apple Watch Series 11. Now boasting 24-hour battery life (up from 18 hours on the Apple Watch Series 10), along with greater durability and 5G cellular, the Series 11 comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes, with finishes including jet black, rose gold, silver, and space grey aluminium, in addition to polished titanium in natural, gold, and slate.

Apple Watch Series 11 with Nike bands (Image credit: Apple)

The Hermès edition comes in both sizes with a silver titanium finish. In addition to a Nike fitness band, Apple has also brought out a new colour palette. Health remains the innovation space for Apple Watch, and Series 11 gets updates that include Hypertension Notifications for heart monitoring, a more interactive Sleep Score system and the new Workout Buddy.

Apple Watch Series 11 with Sleep Score (Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watch Series 11, from £399, Apple.com

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch Ultra 3 (Image credit: Apple)

The ultimate smartwatch remains the Ultra model, which now becomes the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Key additions include satellite connectivity (with two years subscription to the Globalstar satellite service included), along with GPS, 5G, diving-grade water resistance up to 40 metres and 42 hours of regular use between charges.

Apple Watch Ultra 3, from $799, Apple.com

Apple AirPods Pro 3

Apple AirPods Pro 3 (Image credit: Apple)

Finally, Apple revealed the new AirPods Pro 3. Combining Active Noise Cancellation with three-dimensional audio, the Pro 3 incorporates new microphones and better awareness of conversation and background noise to provide an extremely high-quality calling and listening experience.

AirPods can now track your heart rate and other fitness metrics, as well as provide a ‘scientifically validated’ hearing test and an enhancing Hearing Aid facility. Apple Intelligence also powers the Live Translation feature that allows two AirPods Pro 3 users to have a simultaneously translated conversation.

Apple AirPods Pro 3, from £219, Apple.com