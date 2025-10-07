The best wireless in-ear headphones, tested by experts

Our latest round up of the best wireless in-ear headphones includes products from Apple, Bang & Olufsen, Bose, JBL, Nothing, and Sony

Over-ear headphones may still offer the richest, most immersive listening experience, but there are moments when scale and circumstance demand something smaller. Enter the new generation of wireless in-ear headphones: compact, precisely engineered, and increasingly sophisticated in both form and function.

It’s been nearly a decade since Apple’s first AirPods ushered in the era of untethered listening – an innovation that transformed how we move through the world with sound. Early iterations were imperfect, often prone to sound leakage and inconsistent audio quality, but the category has since evolved dramatically.

Today’s leading models pair airtight comfort with advanced noise cancellation, refined acoustics and smart design, though their diminutive proportions still impose practical limits – namely battery life, with most offering under eight hours of continuous playback before a recharge is required. Silicone and foam tips now deliver a more tailored fit and impressive sound isolation, though some listeners may still find prolonged wear less than effortless.

What we’ve tested

In this article, we’ve tested a selection of the best in-ear headphones, looking at elements such as comfort, sound quality, design, charge case, performance, software, and compatibility; every product has undergone extensive testing, and meets a quality benchmark that means we’re happy to recommend them to you.

Running Spotify Premium on the latest Android and iOS devices, we’ve tried out the following in-ear headphones:

  • Apple AirPods Pro 2
  • Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Eleven
  • Bose QuietComfort (2nd Gen)
  • JBL Tour Pro 3
  • Nothing Ear
  • Sony WF-1000XM5

Whether you’re looking for the highest degree of comfort, a secure fit, ultimate sound quality, or the most effective active noise cancelling (ANC), these in-ear headphones provide an excellent choice, whatever your needs.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen)

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Eleven

Sony WF-1000XM5

JBL Tour Pro 3

Nothing Ear

