Unlike Apple’s standard AirPods, the Pro range comes with silicone ear tips that enable you to get a more secure fit, which is important when it comes to delivering the best active noise cancellation (ANC). Across the headphones we tested, the AirPods Pro 2 were amongst the best performers when it came to ANC. But there’s more to these headphones than just noise cancellation.

The main features

The sound quality of the AirPods Pro 2 is a big improvement on its predecessor. There’s no support for high-res audio, but the Bluetooth AAC codec performance is still excellent, and you get a well-balanced sound profile, with a surprisingly wide and airy soundstage (partly thanks to a vent system, which also helps with airflow). Of all the headphones we tested, these felt the most “natural” to wear.

We had no issue finding a good fit with these headphones, which weigh in at 5.3g per earbud. The build quality is as you’d expect from Apple, and you don’t have to worry about picking the best colour, because you can only get them in white.

As well as noise cancellation, the AirPods Pro 2 include a transparency mode, which enables you to hear what’s going on around you. And, unlike some Apple headphones, you also get the option to set the transparency volume, but these options are buried in the system settings. To access them you need to go to Settings > Accessibility > Audio & Visual > Headphone Accommodations.

Elsewhere, a Personalised Spatial Audio feature supports dynamic head tracking, which is able to fix an audio source in one position, making it useful when watching video content. And you can also run a hearing test that creates a specific profile, enabling you to use the device as a hearing aid. (You can find independent testing data here .)

Design and controls

Using the force sensor controls on the earbud, you can pinch the stem to play, pause, skip, answer calls, and also change your listening mode. And, by swiping your finger up and down the stem, you can also adjust the volume. This takes a little getting used to, especially if you’re used to positioning your headphones by holding the stem to do so.

Apple provides a USB-C charging case (which can also be charged wirelessly), which gives you a further 30 hours of charging, and includes a small speaker, enabling you to find your headphones if you misplace them (you can also track your device using Apple’s Find My software). And as with most Apple products, the most useful features require you to be in the iOS environment, which is especially true with the Pro 2 headphones. (Unlike other products that provide a standalone app, you access Pro 2 features through the operating system.)

Are they right for you?

Apple recently announced the availability of the AirPods Pro 3, which will continue to use Apple’s H2 chip, and is capable of processing sound sound 48,000 times per second to deliver immersive, personalised, and spatial audio.

Apple claims that noise cancelling is improved, along with comfort, but we had no issues with wearing the AirPods Pro 2 for prolonged periods. However, one area that has been significantly improved in the Pro 3 model is battery life, which is just 5-6 hours in the Pro 2 earbuds, and has been boosted to 7-8 hours for the Pro 3s (which is more in line with the other headphones tested here).

If you’re connecting to Apple devices, and are looking for the most seamless and high-quality experience, then we recommend the AirPods Pro 2 (which should see a significant price drop following the launch of the Pro 3 headphones).