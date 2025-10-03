Few pieces of home entertainment technology have the kudos and lustre of the Brionvega Radiofonografo rr-226, designed by Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni and originally launched in September 1965. A one-piece radiogram, the Radiofonografo brought hi-fi design into the modern era, a playful pop-cultural object that could be reconfigured depending on the size and shape of the room (or the type of party you were hosting).

Brionvega Radiofonografo 60th anniversary edition (Image credit: Brionvega)

To celebrate 60 years of the Radiofonografo, Brionvega has a numbered limited edition of 60 units, created in collaboration with the Italian artist and designer Elena Salmistraro. The company has kept the radiogram in production, ensuring its status as a design classic (its presence in the collection of MoMA NY and Milan’s Triennale Design Museum helps as well), while also subtly updating its performance for the modern age.

Brionvega Radiofonografo 60th anniversary edition (Image credit: Brionvega)

The Milan-based manufacturer has stopped short of giving the unit a full digital makeover, however, but keeps a palette of bold colours (white, orange, red, blue and ciliegio cherry wood) in a nod to its 1960s heritage.

The original Brionvega Radiofonografo (Image credit: Brionvega)

The new edition introduces a new colour palette to the range, with soft green surfaces paired with details in a warm tobacco finish, including the dials and buttons and the speaker grilles. These sit above a matte black aluminium base, with a smoked turntable cover protecting the Pro-Ject sourced turntable and Ortofon stylus.

Brionvega Radiofonografo 60th anniversary edition (Image credit: Brionvega)

‘I had the honour of working on an object that, still today, represents an unsurpassed example of design and ingenuity,’ says Salmistraro, ‘From the very beginning, my approach was guided by the utmost respect for the original work: a project that requires neither functional nor formal changes, because it is perfect in its essence.’

Brionvega Radiofonografo 60th anniversary edition (Image credit: Brionvega)

That perfection extends to AM/FM radio only, and 125W + 125W of output. External sources can be input via regular RCA connectors and there’s also a headphone jack. Anyone wanting modern streaming solutions should look elsewhere, or else take a cue from famous owners like David Bowie, who relished the Brionvega’s physical presence as much as its sound (just as Achille Castiglioni intended).

Brionvega Radiofonografo 60th anniversary edition (Image credit: Brionvega)

The company also offers a reissue of Mario Bellini's classic 1971 Totem hi-fi system (albeit with added DAB and USB) and Richard Sapper and Marco Zanuso’s 1964 ts502 radiocubo. In recent years, the company has revived its design collaborations, working with Michael Young on a smart speaker. As has been the case for the past 60 years, the Radiofonografo is handmade in Italy.

Brionvega Radiofonografo 60th anniversary edition (Image credit: Brionvega)

Brionvega Radiofonografo 60th anniversary, price on application, Brionvega.com, @Brionvega