As yet, nothing beats the comforting form factor of a traditional radio. Whether it’s destined for the desktop, nightstand or kitchen counter, this enduring form factor is a gateway to the rich diversity of radio as a medium, whether it’s over FM or DAB. We’ve assembled three new releases from key players in the sector, all of whom are wedded to the art of broadcasting.

Roberts Reva

Roberts started making radios back in the early 30s, starting off in the heart of London’s West End. After the war, the company created an enduring form factor in the RT1, taking advantage of new transistor technology to make a compact portable radio with signature leather bound case and carry handle. Revived in the 1990s, and turning round the ailing company’s fortunes as a result, Roberts has kept up the momentum with a blend of old school retro design and modern.

The latest model to emerge from the Surrey company is the Reva, a trapezoid-shaped desktop model that’s available in Black Leatherette, Pastel Cream Leatherette, or Cherry Wood finishes. A lot of useful options are included, from DAB, DAB+ and FM tuning, 40 presets, Bluetooth connectivity, an alarm, sleep timer, and USB charging port. The Reva has an enduring, friendly form factor, easy to use controls and a clear, dimmable screen.

Roberts Revival Mini 2 digital radio (Image credit: Roberts)

Also new from Roberts is the compact Revival Mini 2, an ultra-compact DAB radio with all the functionality of the larger model plus the ability to operate off mains or batteries. A new colour display is paired with three different finishes, Midnight blue, Duck egg, and Pastel cream.

Tivoli Audio Model One Digital Gen 3

Tivoli Audio has announced the third generation of its Model One, an industrial-style box that has been given an aesthetic make-over since the last generation. The prominent geometric grille is available in gold (with a walnut case), silver (white case) and black on black, with a single dial/button for operation and a circular screen.

Tivoli Audio Model One Generation 3 (Image credit: Tivoli Audio)

As well as DAB+ and regular FM, Tivoli have also included access to AirPlay and Google Cast, as well as Tidal and Spotify. Bluetooth connectivity is also available to make the most of the high-quality speakers and 20-watt amplifier, along with a 3.5mm aux jack (but no headphone socket, unlike the Reva). Finally, there’s also an alarm clock on board.

Ruark Audio R2 in Sea Mist

Ruark Audio R2 in Sea Mist green (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Ruark R2 Mk4 Smart Music System £479 at shop.ruarkaudio.com

Ruark Audio’s evergreen R2 is now available in a new finish, Sea Mist. Paired with a grille of slender strips of Ash, the subtle green – ‘inspired by coastal horizons and crisp winter mornings’ – gives a boost to the zesty retro looks and beautiful materials of this smart radio and alarm clock.

In addition to DAB/DAB+ and FM there’s internet radio, Bluetooth connectivity, Aux and headphone sockets as the ability to charge USB-C devices or play mp3s from an external drive.

Ruark Audio R2 in Sea Mist green (Image credit: Ruark Audio)