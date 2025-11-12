The sheer diversity of speaker shapes threatens to overwhelm. Whether you prefer a sculptural all-in-one to admire even when it's silent, a discreet set of bookshelf speakers, or even a couple of towering floor-standing units, we've found seven quality pairs that should work well with any space – as well as portable options – to give you a lifetime of crystal clear sound.

Audio Pro W-Generation speakers

Audio Pro W-Generation A38 W speakers in white £700 at Amazon UK

Sweden’s Audio Pro has unveiled a new line of compact speakers, the W-generation. Consisting of 12 new speakers, ranging from the compact, portable cylindrical A10 MkII W through to the desktop Audio Pro C20 W and up to the flagship A38 W and A48 W, the overhauled range includes a new app and interface as well as expanded streaming support.

All of the new speakers can now hook into a wide range of streaming services, including but not limited to Spotify, Napster, Tidal and Amazon Music, with the capability to group speakers across multiple rooms as well. The W-Generation also includes the ability to tune each speaker to best suit individual rooms, with full backward compatibility with earlier Audio Pro products. The cleaner, less fussy design extends to a harmonised palette of colours and grille fabrics.

Audio Pro W-Generation A10 MkII wireless speaker £130 at uk.audiopro.com

Audio Pro A10 MkII W, £220 (sale price £130), Audio Pro C20 W, £450, Audio Pro A38 W, £700, AudioPro.com, @AudioProSound

Node Atom Speakers

Node Atom speakers (Image credit: Node)

Node’s range of Atom speakers comprises the newest products from the British audio brand. Designed and manufactured at the company’s Cambridge base, the Atom range starts with two models, the Atom 525 Standmount and the Atom 650 Floorstander. Sharing the same design language, with a pronounced backwards lean, the new speakers have been shaped for maximum visual impact as well as acoustic performance.

Node Atom speakers (Image credit: Node)

The latter is enhanced by the internal ‘MonoCells’, a complex lattice structure located within the speaker, created through additive manufacturing and serving as both structure and acoustic damping system. The company has also developed a special textile for the Atom’s exterior, blending felt, foam and woven fabric to minimise vibrations and give the front of the speaker a smooth, flawless finish.

The speakers also feature polished aluminium detailing, creating a sculptural, architectural form factor that’s intended to complement any interior style. The new range will be available from January 2026.

Node Atom speakers (Image credit: Node)

Node Atom, more information at Node-Audio.com, @Node_Audio

WAF Audio SP-02

WAF Audio SP-02 speaker (Image credit: Lucia Bell-Epstein)

WAF – Waves and Frequencies – is a new audio company based out of New York and Ontario. Founded by furniture designer Zoë Mowat and industrial designer, DJ and audio enthusiast David Shaw, the company has now introduced its second product, the SP-02 two-way passive loudspeaker. The new speakers are made in Canada and incorporate a six-inch woofer from SB Acoustics and a tweeter from Scan-Speak.

WAF Audio SP-02 speaker (Image credit: Lucia Bell-Epstein)

Compact and austere, yet with infinite flexibility for colour customisation beyond the four standard lacquer finishes – WAF will accept any RAL or Pantone reference – there’s also an optional 15-inch riser for more placement options.

The company aims to ‘demystify hi-fi’, and old-school audiophiles might recognise WAF as a tongue-in-cheek but deeply sexist acronym (‘Wife Acceptance Factor’). Understandably, the new company wants to reclaim WAF as ‘something more inclusive’.

WAF SP-02, $2,600/pair, available via WAFAudio.com, @WAF_audio

Arendal Sound 1528 Tower 8 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition

Arendal Sound 1528 Tower 8 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition (Image credit: Arendal Sound)

Swathed in mighty slabs of rosewood, this limited edition is Norwegian manufacturer Arendal Sound’s celebration of a decade of its 1528 Tower 8 speakers. Each 143cm tall speaker has a unique piano-lacquered rosewood finish, intended as a deliberate nod to the country’s tradition of midcentury and modernist design, while under the hand-polished skin, there’s an award-winning floor-standing speaker system.

Just 25 pairs of this highly prized loudspeaker will be produced, aimed at those with substantial spaces to fill (30 sq m and up).

Arendal Sound 1528 Tower 8 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition (Image credit: Arendal Sound)

1528 Tower 8 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition, £10,000/pair, Arendal Sound, ArendalSound.com, @ArendalSound

Devialet Mania Opéra Rouge and Phantom Ultimate

Devialet Mania Opéra Rouge and Phantom Ultimate £990 at Harrods

Devialet now has new editions of its key products available. First up is the Devialet Mania Opéra Rouge, a rich garnet-red version of the French company’s portable Bluetooth speaker. Supplied with matching dock, the Opéra Rouge is part of an ongoing range celebrating the Opéra de Paris and features a gold-plated frame. Designed to supply immersive 360-degree sound, regardless of placement, the Mania has a ten-hour battery life and integrated Amazon Alexa.

Devialet Phantom Ultimate 108db Opéra de Paris, seen with Treepod stand (sold separately) £3,300 at devialet.com

The company has also recently revealed the latest version of its signature Phantom speaker, the Devialet Phantom Ultimate. Available in two sizes, 108 dB and 98 dB, Phantom Ultimate comes in several finishes, Deep Forest, Light Pearl, and Opéra de Paris (shown here).

Phantom Ultimate 98 Db in Light Pearl £1,400 at devialet.com

Refined and updated inside and out, with a new app that helps shape the sound depending on the source – music, movies or podcasts – Phantom is a freestanding speaker designed to take centre stage.

Devialet Mania Opéra Rouge, €1,090 / £990 / $1,199

Devialet Phantom Ultimate 108 dB, from €3,200 / £2,800 / $3,800

Ultimate 98 dB, from €1,500 / £1,400 / $1,900

Devialet.com, @Devialet

KEF Coda W

KEF Coda W in Vintage Burgundy (Image credit: KEF)

KEF has announced the launch of its newest all-in-one speaker, the wireless Coda W. Available in five finishes (Vintage Burgundy, Nickel Grey, Moss Green, Midnight Blue, and Dark Titanium), the compact Coda W has been designed with vinyl lovers in mind. Incorporating a large 5.25-inch driver with an integral tweeter, the 200W speaker incorporates dedicated amplifiers and uses Bluetooth 5.4 for low latency.

KEF Coda W in Nickel Grey (Image credit: KEF)

KEF Coda W in Moss Green £799 at uk.kef.com

Wired connections are also available, with an RCA (line) input for turntables, complete with integrated phono pre-amplifier for direct connection. A subwoofer output allows you to pair the Coda W with a compatible KEF subwoofer.

KEF Coda W, £799/pair, UK.KEF.com, KEF.eu

WiiM Sound

WiiM Sound alongside the WiiM Sub Pro and WiiM Amp Ultra (Image credit: WiiM)

A newly launched smart speaker system, the WiiM Sound aims to go head-to-head with in-house offerings from the like of Apple and Google, as well as established players like Sonos. The 100W smart speaker is distinguished by its prominent circular display, a 1.8-inch touch screen that serves as a portal to album art, controls, custom wallpaper and even elements like a clock face.

WiiM Sound (Image credit: WiiM)

WiiM has given the Sound full connectivity options, including both Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as access to key streaming services and Bluetooth connectivity. A separate voice-activated remote unit can also be used. The cylindrical form incorporates a four-inch woofer and dual tweeters, with WiiM’s ‘AI RoomFit’ algorithm analyses the surrounding space and tweaks the EQ to fit. Twin Sounds can also be paired for a broader soundstage.

WiiM Sound (Image credit: WiiM)

WiiM Sound, available soon from WiiMhome.com, @WiiMhome