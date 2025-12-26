2026 is shaping up to be a year to remember for style on screen, with a follow-up to The Devil Wears Prada arriving in the spring and news that Tom Ford is returning to the director’s chair for the first time in nearly a decade. Set to star Adele in her acting debut alongside Nicholas Hoult, Colin Firth and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the filmmaker’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s Cry to Heaven – a heartbreaking novel tracing the lives of young Italian opera singers in the 1700s – has yet to begin filming, but is sure to be as resplendently styled as A Single Man or Nocturnal Animals (it is so far slated to land in 2026, though a release date is yet to be confirmed). While we wait, Ryan Murphy’s glossy body horror series The Beauty arrives on Disney+ in the new year – a Substance-esque thriller exploring the gruesome consequences of a drug that transforms people into physical perfection, unfolding between FBI offices and the runways of Europe and New York.

From Emerald Fennell’s amped-up retelling of Wuthering Heights to a Charli XCX-fronted A24 mockumentary by Aidan Zamiri, here are eight more style-conscious films to add to your watch list in 2026.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Arriving 20 years after the original, The Devil Wears Prada 2 promises to be the most fashionable film of 2026 – or at least, its wardrobe is bound to be the most closely scrutinised by industry platforms and devoted style fans. Reuniting Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci alongside a slew of new faces, the follow-up is set to see Miranda Priestly grappling with the present-day decline of print media. Let’s hope it can match the original’s keen observation of fashion-world hierarchies, office politics, and the perfectly-pitched dialogue that gave us the cerulean blue belt monologue and the hushed reverence for ‘the Chanel boots’.

UK release date: May, 2026.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Moment

Marking Scottish fashion photographer Aidan Zamiri’s feature-length debut, The Moment is an A24-produced mockumentary starring Charli XCX. Poking fun at fame – and at herself – the film follows the pop star as she navigates the pressures of sudden, explosive notoriety while preparing for the arena circuit of her Sweat tour. Landing somewhere between a tour diary and a comedy performance piece, The Moment captures the lime-green phenomenon of XCX’s album Brat, which transcended music to become an internet sensation so huge that it became Collins Dictionary’s word of the year in 2024. Known for her eclectic and distinctly London style, keep your eyes peeled for XCX’s favourite emerging brands, including R&M Leathers, AV Vattev and Magliano.

UK release date: January 2026.

The Moment | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Wuthering Heights

Set to hit cinemas on Valentine’s Day, Emerald Fennell’s rework of Wuthering Heights has already sparked outrage among fans of Emily Brontë’s Gothic masterpiece. Soundtracked by Charli XCX and starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie – both arguably far too beautiful to belong anywhere near the 1800s Yorkshire moors – the Saltburn director’s version seems poised to offer a sharp, camp riff on the epic love story rather than a faithful retelling of it. The wardrobes, too, are expected to skew more glamorous, with Atonement and Little Women designer Jacqueline Durran crafting costumes for the hotly anticipated feature.

UK release date: February 2026.

"Wuthering Heights" | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Bride

Maggie Gyllenhaal is behind yet another liberal reworking of a Gothic classic: Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. If we’re being technical, however, the actor-turned-director has drawn inspiration from the silent film Bride of Frankenstein, leaning into the theatricality of James Whale’s 1935 masterpiece. Described by Gyllenhaal as a ‘punk, monstrous love story’, her rendition will be a musical set in 1930s Chicago, teeing up Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley for a series of all-out dance numbers. With Sandy Powell behind the wardrobe, the film’s costumes draw on the slinky gowns and pin-striped silhouettes of the 1930s, injecting them with a healthy dose of gothic glamour.

UK release date: March 2026.

The Bride! | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Mother Mary

A24’s Mother Mary is set for release in April 2026, adding yet another Charli xcx–adjacent project to this line-up. Written and directed by David Lowery, the epic melodrama stars Anne Hathaway as a fictional pop star opposite Michaela Coel as a fashion designer, mapping the unravelling of an ‘intense, psychosexual’ relationship between them. Hunter Schafer appears in a supporting role, while the film’s soundtrack features original music by Charli XCX and FKA twigs, who also makes an appearance on screen. With its collision of pop mythology, fashion and celebrity, Mother Mary looks poised to be A24’s most fashion-forward release of the year

UK release date: April 2026.

Mother Mary | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

I Want Your Sex

Gregg Araki has said he made his latest film because ‘Gen Z doesn’t have sex anymore’. ‘The people I slept with and the experiences I’ve had are all part of being alive,’ the director added – a provocation that neatly frames I Want Your Sex, scheduled to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Adding to what is becoming an increasingly Charli XCX-heavy line-up, the erotic thriller stars the pop star alongside Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman. The story centres on Elliot (Hoffman), a young assistant whose fantasies curdle after he begins working for renowned artist and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde), plunging into a world of sex, obsession, betrayal and murder. True to form, it promises a volatile mix of explicit sexuality, violence and dark humour – ingredients that have long made Araki one of indie cinema’s most polarising figures.

UK release date: TBC.

I Want Your Sex (Image credit: Courtesy of Sundance Institute, photo by Lacey Terrell)

Father Mother Sister Brother

Cult filmmaker Jim Jarmusch returns with Father Mother Sister Brother, a three-part anthology with each chapter set in a different location: rural New Jersey, Dublin and Paris. The stories centre on fractured family relationships, told with Jarmusch’s signature minimalism and deadpan humour. The all-star cast brings together several fashion-world favourites, including Adam Driver, Cate Blanchett, Charlotte Rampling, Vicky Krieps, Indya Moore and Luka Sabbat. Across its shifting locations, the film features stylishly observed wardrobes unique to each setting – from Rampling’s well-heeled character in Ireland to the Paris chapter starring Sabbat and Moore, with extra cool points gained by appearances from Supreme skateboarders such as Beatrice Domond. After winning the Golden Lion at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, the MUBI-produced film hits US cinemas on December 24, with a UK release to follow early next year.

UK release date: TBC.

FATHER MOTHER SISTER BROTHER | Official Teaser Trailer | Coming Soon - YouTube Watch On

I Love Boosters

I Love Boosters is a sci-fi satire that turns its gaze on the fashion industry and its systems of power, privilege and capitalism. Following Sorry to Bother You, Boots Riley’s sophomore feature centres on Corvette (Keke Palmer) and her Velvet Gang of shoplifters who survive by stealing from luxury retailers. When their sights set on a formidable CEO played by Demi Moore, a targeted act of revenge quickly starts to unravel. With wardrobes as bold and brash as its storyline, the film is shaping up to be one of the most wildly styled releases of 2026.

US release date: May, 2026. UK not yet announced.