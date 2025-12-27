Welcome to the latest instalment of 'How We Host,' our column devoted to all-things entertaining from those who know a thing or two about having a good time. Next to dissect the fine art of entertaining is music mogul Usher, who speaks with Wallpaper* from his LA home.

American singer-songwriter Usher has had a lifelong dialogue with movement, motion and rhythm. The Grammy-award winning artist remains the ‘King of R&B’ since he released his self-titled debut album at the age of 15 in 1994. With three decades in the game, Usher has a distinct style and knows what he likes. He's even known to bring his own tumbler, specifically one made by French crystal house Baccarat, to major events, including to the Met Gala and to his Super Bowl halftime show after-party.

‘As a matter of fact, it has been one of my most trusted friends for years,’ Usher says. 'Every show I’ve ever done, it's on my rider that they have two to four tumblers backstage’.

It made complete sense, then, that the storied glassware brand partnered with the singer on the Harmonie Tumbler, a fresh take on a Baccarat classic design, reimagined with a jaunty, slanted base. ‘When I’m hosting people, I have Baccarat glassware specifically in my lounge,’ Usher shares. ‘Every detail and every note is considered when making music, and Baccarat’s process is the same.'

'Hosting,' he adds, 'is an expression of how you feel about your guests and also who you are.'

Although Usher enjoys a classic Old Fashioned at the end of a busy day (his schedule has been nonstop since wrapping up his 'Past Present and Future' tour this May), it's the mornings that mean the most to him — making breakfast for his family and embracing the daily craziness that comes with being a parent. Below, he reveals his tips for a perfect breakfast, the best ‘get-out-of-bed’ tunes and why banana pudding is forever on the menu.

How Usher Hosts

Wallpaper*: Are you a relaxed host and pull it all together at the last minute, or is there careful planning?

Usher: I mean, I can pull it together! You’re talking to a guy who can improvise and make it cool. I can put a mean cookout together with a red Solo cup, just as easily as I can with a crystal glass. It depends on who I’m hosting. If I’m trying to impress, a lot of thought goes into it. But afterwards, I’m very relaxed. That’s the purpose – to know someone else put thought into making sure your experience was curated with the best food and drinks

W*: Can you cook?

U: I try! That isn’t what I meant when I said in my song 'Let It Burn.' My food is charred, that’s what I got to go for.

W*: What was the first dish you perfected to feed a group of friends or family?

U: I only cook for my guests occasionally because I have an amazing group of people in my family – my wife and my mom – who really enjoy cooking. I also have some of the greatest baby chefs in the world. My daughter cooks an amazing banana pudding, compliments of my Nanny, who taught me how to cook it or make it when I was four years old. So the traditions that make you feel as though you're getting to know me and my history – that's what I try to bring to my dining experience.

'I can put a mean cookout together with a red Solo cup, just as easily as I can with a crystal glass.' Usher

I’m actually better at breakfast. If you're lucky enough to wake up in my house, I make this thing called a 'Tuscan egg toast.' I bake an egg in the middle of a piece of bread with herbs, salt, pepper and crushed pepper if I want it spicy. That’s my specialty.

I also consider myself a certified dessert chef, at least in my house! I love to make banana pudding and pound cake. My auntie has an incredible pound cake recipe. I’ve shared those recipes with my kids.

W*: And drinks on arrival? What’s on offer?

U: These days I’m more of an Old Fashioned guy. I like a single barrel, usually Blanton’s. I also make something I call the 'Chattanooga'—it’s like a chai tea with a little bit of bourbon.

W*: Did you make that up yourself?

U: Yeah, I made it up! Trademark it!

W*: Go on and tempt us – what’s your go-to menu, from starters to afters, whether homemade or bought in?

U: Well, I mentioned the 'Dirty Chai'—that’s a chai with a shot of espresso and bourbon. That’s my morning specialty. I’m normally a fruit guy, but I also love a nice omelette or chia seed pudding with passion fruit and berries.

W*: If you had a playlist for your dream breakfast, what would be on it?

U: I always play this song to wake the kids up, Louie Vega's remix of Sylvester's 'Dance (Disco Heat).' My kids hate me for it because I blast it. Other than that, 'Get On Up' by James Brown. That’s my morning start.

It doesn't matter what time of day, I love Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston, Anita Baker, Sade. I can listen to that all day. And I actually have records, I love to hear the vinyl. My kids think I'm a weirdo, but I want to keep traditions alive. It’s important to sit down, look each other in the face, and talk. Even if it's just a Taco Tuesday, I manage to get everybody to sit down.

'I always play this song to wake the kids up...My kids hate me for it because I blast it.' Usher

W*: Who’s your dream dinner party guest?

U: I don’t have one name, but I love bringing intellectual people together with 'common folks.' I love a melting pot. I like to see dialogue between people who have big concepts and people who just want to talk about what’s going on in the world.

W*: And what should a guest never do?

U: Come empty-handed. Always bring something—a card, a bottle of wine, a six-pack, or even games. I love game night. If you know about Spades, that game absolutely breaks families. It's a really cool, competitive game.

W*: And what should a host never do?

U: Decide to cook for someone without asking if they have allergies. Have an EpiPen at the ready!

W*: What’s the secret to a successful evening?

U: Preparation. The time you put into the experience is the most important part. You want people to feel as though they get to know you. Serving with Baccarat is great for me because everything tastes better when it looks better. I wanted to create something innovative. Being able to say I’ve joined the legacy of designers like Virgil Abloh is a new chapter for me. I can be on your table and in your hand, giving you a reason to have a conversation.