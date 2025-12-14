Welcome to the latest instalment of 'How We Host,' our column devoted to all-things entertaining from those who know a thing or two about having a good time. Next to dissect the fine art of entertaining is Heide Hendricks, one half of the US interior design firm Hendricks Churchill

American interior designer Heide Hendricks has mastered the art of crafting a homey space, wherever the setting, a fact that’s evident in her stunning green living room that’s the backdrop of our video call.

‘I've actually been referencing this living room a lot because it has a really good vibe for people to relax and it's great for entertaining,’ Hendricks says, referring to a new hotel project in Vermont that she’s designing.

Places, after all, are backdrops for memories, and Hendricks, alongside her partner in business and in life, Rafe Churchill, has created some of New England’s most memorable ones as one half of the renowned interior design firm, Hendricks Churchill.

‘My husband had his own architectural design firm, and I had my interior design firm, and often we would collaborate together on projects,’ Hendricks explains. ‘It reached a point, maybe six years in, where we asked ourselves “What are we doing? Why aren't we just combining forces?"’

The pair has a particular passion for old houses. ‘It's always our goal, especially on the architectural front, to make it look like we were never really there. Yes, you'll end up with updated mechanics and radiators that work efficiently. But the whole point is that it will still feel like an old house.’ That approach is summed up in Hendricks Churchill’s new book Distinctly American: Houses and Interiors (Rizzoli) which charts 10 of their most compelling projects, ranging from rural residences to city dwellings.

Beautiful spaces are made even more beautiful, of course, when they’re shared with loved ones, which is why Hendricks enjoys entertaining, from comforting meals of spaghetti and meatballs to glasses of crisp Champagne by the fireplace. Below, she reveals her tips for a successful soirée — and why she’ll always turn to the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten.

How Heide Hendricks hosts

Wallpaper*: Are you a relaxed host and pull it all together at the last minute, or is there careful planning?

Heide Hendricks: I did all the meticulous planning when we designed our house. We put a lot of thought into a kitchen and how it will be the most efficient to use in preparing meals. This now allows me to be spontaneous when it comes to entertaining. I pretty much empty the fridge and make something. I will say, I always defer to the experts and start with recipes by some of my favourite cooks such as Ina Garten. I love being able to walk into the living room and only having to worry about tidying up, maybe fluff the pillows, and put some flowers on the table.

W*: And can you cook?

HH: Yes, I can cook, but like I said, I trust the experts and start with their recipes before tweaking to my taste buds. There's something very reassuring every time I crack open Ina's book, because I know she's perfected the recipe, so it's sort of fail-proof.

W*: What was the first dish you perfected to feed a group of friends or family?

HH: The first big dinner party I hosted we had spaghetti and meatballs. This quickly became something that I would keep going back to until people got fed up! Ina, shared a genius tip of adding nutmeg to the meatballs. It's just something super easy that you can make in advance and then just pop the pasta in a pan to boil while everybody's getting settled.

W*: Drinks on arrival – what’s on offer?

HH: When the people arrive, it always starts out in the kitchen. I think that's just the way it's done. Then, depending on the time of year, I usher them either outside, or inside by the fireplace in the living room. I always like to have some nice crisp champagne and also have a non-alcoholic seltzer with a fresh berry reduction sauce. It’s a little fancier than just plain seltzer.

W*: Go on and tempt us – what’s your go-to menu, from starters to afters, whether homemade or bought in?

HH: I love to make everything. I'll start off keeping it simple with maybe a couple of cheeses, dried fruits and seasonal fruits, something that people can graze on easily. Maybe add some salted nuts. Right now I'm loving a recipe from Via Carota, an awesome restaurant in New York City. It's their Insalata Verde , and its bed of romaine hearts, endive leaves, butter lettuce and watercress. This is then doused in a heavenly sherry vinaigrette with tarragon. It is super easy to make.

For dinner I love making like a classic roasted chicken and then dressing it up with a sauce. Usually it'll be a green sauce with whatever type of herbs on hand, like parsley and mint and chives, all blended together. Add a little bit of honey and you're golden! It just makes it extra special.

For dessert, I would do a devil’s chocolate cake. My friend Jessie Sheehan has a cookbook called Vintage Baker and she has the most delicious chocolate cake recipe in there. It's like a devil's food chocolate sheet cake with sea foam frosting. It always delights everyone when you bring it out because it's mounded with a giant meringue frosting and big silvery sprinkles for a little bling.

I've always been a dessert person, but lately I'm crossing over to savoury and I get really excited about a bread basket. That's my weakness - I mean, warm bread and butter are you kidding me? And then add a sprinkling of flakey sea salt…

W*: What’s on your dinner party playlist?

HH: I love putting together playlists. When people are arriving, I like to put on something with a little bit of pep to it. Lately I'm loving Sierra Ferrell's folksy indie country sound. As we ease into dinner time, I'll segue more into anything by Sun Kil Moon. I love to move the party into the living room for dessert and eat it fireside, or move to the terrace if it's still warm outside. Then I'll pick up the music tempo again. Right now I'm obsessed with Cameron Winters' Heavy Metal. The vocals are just so froggy and deep and it sort of hits you in your gut. And I think by then, some people might have a little bit of a buzz on and will appreciate it even more.

W*: And what should a host never do?

HH: A host should never neglect to plan for backup food in case you run out, because it's happened to me. I was hosting a friend's wedding, and there was so many very voracious teenage boys coming and helping themselves to three servings before everyone else had even had their first serving. I was running around the kitchen making extra pasta just to get us through. Since then I always keep the pantry stocked.

W*: What should a guest never do?

HH: It's sweet when you get a hostess gift, but it's a good idea to make sure it's nothing that they have to deal with and distract them from focusing on getting the meal ready. Flowers as a gift is such a great thing, but maybe bring them already in a vase.

W*: What's your secret to a successful evening?

HH: The guest list is important. If we're a larger group, I want to make sure I'm really good friends with at least half of them. But I love the opportunity to meet new people. I think it's really great when you have your friends in the room just helping you be yourself. So as you meet new people, it's the easiest way to make new friends because you feel genuinely more comfortable.