Every day of the past year seemed to bring a new beauty launch, making it hard to tell exactly which debuts were worth paying attention to, and which were simply more noise.

Thankfully, after a year of trying, experimenting and then trying again, I’ve narrowed down 25 of the standout beauty launches of the year, chosen for a combination of innovative formulations, pleasing packaging, and the offering up of something new.

From contouring palettes to workout apps, Japanese make-up brushes and fragrance designed for your clothes, we're certain there’s something here for everyone. And, with the festive season looming, it doubles as a handy gift guide – whether indulging yourself or a loved one.

Make-up

Hair and body care

Zara Zara Hair Thick Hair Shampoo £11.99 at Zara UK Guido Palau’s shampoo and conditioner for Zara rivals even some of the most premium brands when it comes to results. It leaves hair softer after just one use, has a scent developed by a French perfumer, and its bold packaging draws inspiration from the Memphis Group, making its affordable price tag is very impressive. 39BC Silk Veil Oil Body Cleanser £39 at 39-bc.com 39BC is the new line of oil cleansers from powerhouse beauty entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid. Based on ancient bathing rituals, the brand’s luxurious oils moisturise skin and leave a delicate scent that lasts throughout the day –they are body care and scent, all in one.

Perfume

Reservation Parfums Suite 909 £270 at reservation-parfums.com Reservation Parfums is a new French fragrance brand inspired by the glamour of California. Our favourite scent from their collection is Suite 909 – an intense woody and spicy scent of cedarwood and suede meant to conjure a desert wind blowing through the window of an opulent hotel room. Like all good fragrances, it’s truly transportative. Perfumer H Smoke in Woods Gift Set £180 at perfumerh.com This year, beloved London-based brand Perfumer H launched a special edition collection in collaboration with painter Will Calver. Called ‘A Painted Life’, the collection includes a candle and perfume with a ‘Smoke In the Woods’ scent that evokes the crackling warmth of a campfire and is adorned with gold decoration inspired by Calver’s paintings. Miu Miu Miutine Eau De Parfum £145 at Miu Miu UK Miutine smells like Miu Miu’s clothes look – unexpected, idiosyncratic and playful, but always elegant. Master perfumer Dominique Ropion formulated the intriguing scent with wild strawberries and brown sugar, the sweetness of which is toned down by earthy patchouli and fresh gardenia. Unwworn L’Eaundry Clothing Fragrance £37 at unwworn.com A fine fragrance for clothes – in a beautiful bottle to match – L’Eaundry has a cotton–musk scent specifically designed to neutralise odour. It’s ideal for refreshing clothes in between washes, or freshening up delicate fibres that don’t stand up well to traditional washing like wool or silk. Abel The Apartment €180 at abelfragrance.com Former winemaker Frances Shoemack created Abel to prove that 100 per cent natural perfumes don’t have to compromise on scent. The Apartment is a particularly noteworthy fragrance in the collection with a blend of white florals and rich rum and cacao that creates a unique dark floral gourmand, without the need for harsh petrochemicals often found in perfumes.

Skincare

Omorovicza Elixir £175 at omorovicza.co.uk The Elixir from Budapest brand Omorovicza promises to give you all the benefits of retinol without using retinol. Formulated with a potent blend of the brand’s signature Healing Concentrate, it addresses a range of skin concerns: reducing wrinkles, firming, hydrating, boosting radiance and reducing pigmentation, while applying to the face beautifully. Macrene Actives High Performance Face Cream $225 at macreneactives.com The skincare line of New York-based dermatologist Dr. Macrene is one of our favourite finds of the year. A Fulbright Scholar with three Harvard degrees, Dr. Macrene has channelled her 40-plus years of research in plant sciences, molecular genetics, and dermatology into products that have a dramatically transformative effect on skin – I have honestly never received so many compliments. Augustinus Bader The Vitamin C Serum £290 at Augustinus Bader The new serum from Augustinus Bader combines all the benefits of Vitamin C – skin brightening, even tone, and dark spot reduction – with the brand’s patented TFC8 complex for anti-ageing results. Mix it into your daily routine, and you’ll find skin looks dramatically more radiant within just a few days. Hard Sun Broad Spectrum SPF 50 80 Minute Water + Sweat Resistant $42 at hardsun.com Hard Sun is a New York City-born sunscreen brand that rethinks sports sunscreen with a mineral SPF formulation that’s actually comfortable, and flattering, to wear. For athletes, it has 80 minutes of sweat- and water-resistance, while for people who confine their outdoor adventures to city streets, it’s equally useful, with a tinted, mattifying formulation that leaves a pore-free finish. Dulcie Algae Plump Serum £29 at dulcie.world The brand formerly known as Haeckels may have got a new name – Dulcie – but its products are just as good as they ever were. The brand's cult Algae Plump Serum is formulated with seaweed and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the skin – it’s light enough for summer, but still nourishes on the coldest days of winter.

Wellness

Vida Glow Collagen Liquid Advance £39 at uk.vidaglow.com Vida Glow’s delicious liquid collagen requires no mixing. Just drink out of the packet to get the Austrian brand’s high-dose marine collagen peptides and antioxidant complex that purports to reduce wrinkles from the inside. Whether it does or not remains to be seen, but their ease of use and satisfying taste means these have become a staple of our morning routine. Pyro Pryo App View at pyro.kirstygodso.com Celebrity trainer Kirsty Godso (Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX are a few of her clients) released her workout app Pyro so anyone can try her signature workouts in their own time. Video tutorials are designed to be used in the gym or home ‘studio,’ each focusing on different parts of the body, with different intensities and lengths – another simple addition to our wellness routine. Azophi Sirius Ember Candle £80 at azophi.co.uk Created by an anonymous collective of fashion designers for their showrooms in Paris , London and Milan , Azophi candles are discreet-looking but make a big impact when you enter a room, making them stand out from their (many) peers. The brand has three fragrance options, but our favourite is Sirius Ember, a black pepper and cedarwood scent that has a burnt, lightly incensed quality.