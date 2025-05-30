Scented lens spray? Alpagota revolutionises the mundane act of cleaning your glasses

Antwerp-based eyewear care brand Alpagota is on a mission to elevate the rather boring, yet entirely necessary, ritual of cleaning your glasses. Through the launch of its debut line of aromatic lens cleaners and cloths (the latter made from a patented Japanese fabric), the days of simply breathing on your glasses and wiping them on your sleeve will soon be a thing of the past.

Alpagota’s scented eyewear products make cleaning your glasses a thing of beauty

‘By transforming a mundane routine into a scented ritual, we help people become more involved in their essential daily care,’ says Gaëtan Gaye, the founder of Alpagota. But the brand isn't just about romanticising the everyday, he adds. He wants to spread the word about the importance of taking care of your glasses.

'First and foremost, it's a question of health, of visual health,' he says. 'The slightest smudge on your lenses causes your eyes to struggle to find the correct focus point. That constant extra effort tires out your eye muscles, leading to tension and headaches.'

Enter Alpagota's hero product, The Protective Aromatic Lens Cleaner. Drawing inspiration from high-end skincare, it is contained in refillable, jewel-toned glass spray bottles, inspired by mid-century design.

The cleaners offer three different olfactory combinations: notes of sandalwood and matcha, eucalyptus and patchouli or green mandarin and cedarwood. The formula removes impurities and protects against smudges, dust and grease, enriched with anti-static and anti-stain ingredients, as well as lengthening the life of lenses by preventing the coating from peeling.

Alpagota's cleaning cloths accompanying the lens cleaners, made from a patented fabric called Silktech, which features a high density of ultra-fine knitting yarns. This allows the material to absorb impurities through capillary action, while remaining super-soft and elastic to prevent damage to the surface of your lenses.

Every cloth is hand-cut and hand-sewn in harmonious colourways that complement the shades of the corresponding cleaner bottles, including apricot, red and indigo; blue, cream and anthracite; and burgundy, blue and orange.

A recent report by fragrance marketing firm EcoFrench Lab named 2025 as 'the year when olfactory emotions transform the customer experience'. And, while Alpagota isn't the first to produce scented products, Gaye notes that it speaks directly to this uptick.

'We are part of a major trend called olfactory-led experiences, which are rising in demand, with Gen Z being the main driver,' he says. 'This is a generation that expects more from its products than mere efficacy.'

alpagota.com