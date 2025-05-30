Scented lens spray? Alpagota revolutionises the mundane act of cleaning your glasses
Alpagota’s aromatic lens cleaning products inject a daily dose of beauty into the most boring of tasks
Antwerp-based eyewear care brand Alpagota is on a mission to elevate the rather boring, yet entirely necessary, ritual of cleaning your glasses. Through the launch of its debut line of aromatic lens cleaners and cloths (the latter made from a patented Japanese fabric), the days of simply breathing on your glasses and wiping them on your sleeve will soon be a thing of the past.
Alpagota’s scented eyewear products make cleaning your glasses a thing of beauty
‘By transforming a mundane routine into a scented ritual, we help people become more involved in their essential daily care,’ says Gaëtan Gaye, the founder of Alpagota. But the brand isn't just about romanticising the everyday, he adds. He wants to spread the word about the importance of taking care of your glasses.
'First and foremost, it's a question of health, of visual health,' he says. 'The slightest smudge on your lenses causes your eyes to struggle to find the correct focus point. That constant extra effort tires out your eye muscles, leading to tension and headaches.'
Enter Alpagota's hero product, The Protective Aromatic Lens Cleaner. Drawing inspiration from high-end skincare, it is contained in refillable, jewel-toned glass spray bottles, inspired by mid-century design.
The cleaners offer three different olfactory combinations: notes of sandalwood and matcha, eucalyptus and patchouli or green mandarin and cedarwood. The formula removes impurities and protects against smudges, dust and grease, enriched with anti-static and anti-stain ingredients, as well as lengthening the life of lenses by preventing the coating from peeling.
Alpagota's cleaning cloths accompanying the lens cleaners, made from a patented fabric called Silktech, which features a high density of ultra-fine knitting yarns. This allows the material to absorb impurities through capillary action, while remaining super-soft and elastic to prevent damage to the surface of your lenses.
Every cloth is hand-cut and hand-sewn in harmonious colourways that complement the shades of the corresponding cleaner bottles, including apricot, red and indigo; blue, cream and anthracite; and burgundy, blue and orange.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
A recent report by fragrance marketing firm EcoFrench Lab named 2025 as 'the year when olfactory emotions transform the customer experience'. And, while Alpagota isn't the first to produce scented products, Gaye notes that it speaks directly to this uptick.
'We are part of a major trend called olfactory-led experiences, which are rising in demand, with Gen Z being the main driver,' he says. 'This is a generation that expects more from its products than mere efficacy.'
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper*’s Digital Staff Writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was Senior Editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
2025 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize winner announced as Kunimasa Aoki
The Japanese sculptor describes his work as ‘50 per cent tradition and 50 per cent innovation’
-
Photographer Geordie Wood takes a leap of faith with first film, Divers
Geordie Wood delved into the world of professional diving in Fort Lauderdale for his first film
-
This Ahmedabad house is enclosed within a curved concrete shell
This Ahmedabad house by Achyutam Designs is a homage to concrete and a celebration of the curve, a family house designed to flow into its surroundings
-
A scented ring? Wouters & Hendrix makes Hannelore Knuts’ dreams come true
Wouters & Hendrix collaborates with legacy model Hannelore Knuts on L’Issence, a collection of two scented rings. Here, Knuts tells Wallpaper* how they were made
-
Loewe’s latest perfume smells like the start of spring, with notes of blossoming violet
Loewe’s Casa De Campo perfume, the latest in its Un Paseo Por Madrid collection, pays tribute to the city of Madrid in bloom
-
The best beauty products of the month, from Prada mascara to Westman Atelier’s bronzing drops
The best beauty products of the month, selected by Wallpaper*, include a new Prada mascara, Westman Atelier’s bronzing drops and more
-
‘Strangeness is a necessary ingredient in beauty’: Aesop’s new floral perfume Aurner refuses to conform
Aesop’s new floral perfume Aurner is described as a ‘defiant bloom’. Its creator Céline Barel tells Wallpaper’s Hannah Tindle why the fragrance refuses to conform
-
A Comme des Garçons perfume is not ‘beautiful’
A Comme des Garçons perfume is ‘defined without the notion of beauty’, creative director of CDG Parfums Christian Astuguevieille tells Dal Chodha on the occasion of the brand’s 30th anniversary
-
At Arpa Studios, a new chapter begins for perfumer Barnabé Fillion
Founder of Arpa Studios Barnabé Fillion catches up with Wallpaper* to talk about the latest chapter of his multisensory fragrance brand and research project
-
Beauty products of the month: Celine lipstick, jellyfish mucin serum and Frédéric Malle perfume
Wallpaper’s beauty products of the month include Celine’s expanded lipstick range, Chanel’s S/S 2025 make-up collection, Mantle’s jellyfish mucin serum and a limited edition bottle of Frédéric Malle’s Portrait of a Lady
-
What does Jil Sander’s new perfume collection smell like?
Jil Sander’s new perfume collection collection Olfactory Series 1 has arrived. From honey and petrichor to freshly washed laundry, here’s what each of the six fragrances smells like