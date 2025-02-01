Beauty products of the month: Celine lipstick, jellyfish mucin serum and Frédéric Malle perfume
Wallpaper’s beauty products of the month include Celine’s expanded lipstick range, Chanel’s S/S 2025 make-up collection, Mantle’s jellyfish mucin serum and a limited edition bottle of Frédéric Malle’s Portrait of a Lady
- Chanel’s limited edition make-up collection for S/S 2025
- Celine’s expanded lipstick shades
- Dior’s PH-activated lip balm
- Omorovicza’s healing blue serum
- Mantle’s jellyfish mucin pads
- Dyson’s automatic hot tool
- Frédéric Malle’s Portrait of a Lady (in red)
- Acqua di Parma’s interpretation of a classic
- Dior’s olfactory lucky charm
- Tom Ford’s rose exposé
Wallpaper’s beauty products of the month is an edit of the make-up, skincare and haircare loved by our resident beauty editor.
Today (1 February 2025) this includes Celine’s expanded lipstick range, Chanel’s S/S 2025 make-up collection and Mantle’s jellyfish mucin serum pads. Plus, Frédéric Malle’s quintessential perfume Portrait of a Lady by Dominique Ropion, dressed up for its birthday in a red lacquered bottle.
The best beauty products of the month recommended by Wallpaper*
Make-up
Chanel’s limited edition make-up collection for S/S 2025
Chanel’s limited edition make-up collection for S/S 2025 has been designed by Ammy Drammeh, one-third of the house’s Cometes Collective alongside Valentina Li and Cécile Paravina. Naturally, the offering is a celebration of colour and texture, with unconventional shades of Ombre Essentielle solo eyeshadows, or Stylo Yeux waterproof eyeliners. (This season, they come as duo sets in hues of mauve, pink, green and nude). Le Vernis nail polish in creamy pastels, and Jeux de Lumieres highlighting powders, complete the house’s offering.
Chanel S/S 2025 limited edition make-up, price varies, chanel.com.
Celine’s expanded lipstick shades
Celine Beauté’s debut lipstick Rouge Triomphe, which inaugurated the Le Rouge Celine collection, has now been joined by 14 others, each in the same hydrating, long-lasting satin texture. Orange Clea is a sultry red; while La Peau Nue is a classic nude, first featured on the S/S 24 Celine runway. There’s also an array of warm, rosy hues: from Rose Palace, through to cooler pinks and purple tones including Zou Zou (also the name of a fragrance launched by the house last year). Nightclubbing, which takes its name from a perfume as well, is the darkest shade of all – a deep inky violet.
Celine Le Rouge Celine lipstick, £62, celine.com.
Dior’s PH-activated lip balm
Dior Addict Lip Glow, a recent launch from the house of Dior’s make-up line, has been made with a pH-reactive formula, so the sheer wash of colour it provides will morph into a distinct, personal hue upon contact with the skin. It also comes in both warm and cool undertones and is intensely hydrating, containing both cherry extract and shea butter.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Dior Addict Lip Glow lip balm, £33, dior.com
Skincare
Omorovicza’s healing blue serum
Omorovicza’s Blue Diamond Super Serum – an addition to the Blue Diamond Surfacing Peel and Blue Diamond Supercream – focuses on eliminating senescent cells to regenerate skin at a deeper level, with ingredients including diamond peptides, tetrapeptides, hyaluronic acid and Omorovicza’s patented healing concentrate derived from the thermal waters of the brand’s native Budapest.
Omorovicza Blue Diamond Super Serum, £350, omorovicza.com
Mantle’s jellyfish mucin pads
Mantle’s Hydra Serum is powered by the combination of jellyfish mucin (said to bind water three times better than hyaluronic acid), and deep sea algae. Together, these ingredients form the Scandinavian skincare brand’s patented mPelagic2 Complex, which is now also found in its Hydra Pads alongside lactobiotic acid, providing exfoliation and intense hydration in just a few swipes. Keep them in the fridge for an additional de-puffing and cooling effect.
Hydra Pads by Mantle, £49, mantleskin.com
Haircare
Dyson’s automatic hot tool
The beloved Dyson Airwrap received an update in 2024 in the Airwrap i.d., a tool that wirelessly connects to an app via Bluetooth. Here, you are able to create your own profile and styling programme, adapting heat, timing and airflow depending on your particular hair type. Then, at the push of a button, the Airwrap i.d. will carry out the sequence. (Last month, it received a makeover in the form of a limited edition colourway called Jasper Plum, which compliments the packaging of its Chitosan products).
Dyson Airwrap i.d., £480, dyson.co.uk.
Fragrance
Frédéric Malle’s Portrait of a Lady (in red)
Frédéric Malle's Portrait of a Lady was created by legendary nose Dominique Ropion in 2010. Ropion is often referred to as ‘the master of flowers’, a title that he demonstrated with aplomb in Portrait of a Lady, where two variations of concentrated Turkish roses meet with notes of blackcurrant, raspberry, patchouli and amber. To mark its 15th anniversary, the fragrance is dressed up in a limited-edition red lacquered bottle, accompanied by a portrait series by photographer David Sims.
Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady eau de parfum, £290, fredericmalle.co.uk
Acqua di Parma’s interpretation of a classic
Colonia Il Profumo by Acqua di Parma is an intense reinterpretation of the Italian maison's original Colonia. Opening with the citrus notes, Acqua di Parma is renowned for, including Italian bergamot, grapefruit, blood orange, and petitgrain, the heart of Colonia Il Profumo features rosemary and ylang-ylang. Going deeper still, vetiver and patouchli provides the scent with a richness quite unlike any other from the brand.
Acqua di Parma Colonia Il Profumo, £264.00, acquadiparma.com.
Dior’s olfactory lucky charm
Christian Dior was a superstitious man. One of the couturier’s lucky charms, a piece of wood he would carry with him to bring good fortune, is the inspiration behind Bois Talisman, a new fragrance by Francis Kurkdjian for La Collection Privée Christian Dior. Kurkdjian, sharing M. Dior’s superstitions – including keeping a sugar cube as a charm – crafted a perfume symbolising the blend of wood and sugar. This scent is an olfactory exploration of cedarwood and vanilla, with multiple extraction methods enhancing the richness of vanilla.
Dior Bois Talisman eau de parfum, £380, dior.com
Tom Ford’s rose exposé
An unconventional composition of florals and leather, Rose Exposed by Tom Ford has been created to ‘capture the ephemeral beauty of a rose at its peak bloom’. It achieves this through an exclusive co-distillation of rose absolute and rose water. Rose Expose is more complex than it first appears, however: white pepper, pink peppercorn, bergamot, and curcuma give a warm and spicy element. A ‘tactile black leather accord’, as the brand describes, is comprised of sandalwood olibanum, and cashmeran.
Tom Ford Rose Exposed eau de parfum, £222, tomford.com.
Hannah Tindle is Beauty & Grooming Editor at Wallpaper*. She has worked with media titles and brands across the luxury and culture sectors, bringing a breadth of knowledge to the magazine’s beauty vertical, which closely intersects with fashion, art, design, and technology.
-
The Wallpaper* A/W 2025 menswear trend report
Taking place against the backdrop of an industry in flux, Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss unpacks the trends and takeaways from A/W 2025 menswear month, from a continuing mood of eclecticism to an embrace of the great outdoors
By Jack Moss Published
-
Enjoy whale watching from this east coast villa in Mexico, a contemporary oceanside gem
East coast villa Casa Tupika in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, is designed by architecture studio Rzero to be in harmony with its coastal and tropical context
By Tianna Williams Published
-
London calling: the best hotels to book in the magnetic capital
Explore the best London hotels, from quirky newcomer The Broadwick Soho to grand dame Claridge’s
By Lauren Ho Published
-
The best hair oils for shiny, nourished and protected hair
Hair oil is great for combatting issues like dryness, damage and frizz – but, with different oils doing different things, it can be difficult to know which to go for. Wallpaper* editors shed some light with a pick of some of their favourites
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Kim Jones has stepped down from Dior Men after a transformative tenure
After a critically and commercially successful seven-year tenure at Dior Men, Jones is stepping away
By Jack Moss Published
-
What does Jil Sander’s new perfume collection smell like?
Jil Sander’s new perfume collection collection Olfactory Series 1 has arrived. From honey and petrichor to freshly washed laundry, here’s what each of the six fragrances smells like
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
The best of Haute Couture Week S/S 2025, from Chanel to Valentino
Representing the pinnacle of Parisian fashion and savoir-faire, Haute Couture Week S/S 2025 took place in the French capital this week. Here, Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss picks the highlights
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
Indian artist Rithika Merchant on her fantastical show set for Dior couture: ‘It’s about building a wonderland’
Rithika Merchant tells Wallpaper* the story behind her immersive work ‘The Flowers We Grew’, which backdropped Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Alice in Wonderland-inspired S/S 2025 couture show in Paris yesterday (27 January 2025)
By Jack Moss Published
-
A beauty editor’s guide to design-led make-up organisation
This guide to make-up organisation by Wallpaper’s beauty editor includes storage solutions from B-Line, Kartell and Muji, plus essential tools like a Shu Uemura eyelash curler
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Chanel has made a face massage tool from the husks of camellia flower seeds
Chanel Beauty’s new gua sha-inspired tool, designed by in-house experts for rejuvenating facial massage, is the latest launch from its sustainable skincare line, No.1 de Chanel
By Anna Solomon Published
-
A timeline of David Lynch’s dreamlike perfume commercials, from Calvin Klein to Gucci
David Lynch’s perfume commercials, created over a two-decade period, saw the visionary director focus his dreamlike lens on fragrance campaigns for Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, Jil Sander, Gucci and more
By Hannah Tindle Published