Chanel Beauty Summer 2024 is here, with fantasy florals and insect green nails

The Chanel Beauty Summer 2024 collection has launched today (July 15 2024). Suitably titled ‘Jardin Imaginaire’, it has been dreamt up by make-up artist Ammy Drammeh, who created a range of shades inspired by fairy tale landscapes, where familiar aspects of the natural world take on a phantasmagorical glamour.

‘Jardin Imaginaire’ marks Drammeh’s first launch as a member of Chanel’s Cometes Collective. Launched by Chanel at the end of 2022, the collective also includes Cécile Paravina, and Valentina Li. All three make-up talents have been identified by the brand as names that will shape the future of beauty. Throughout 2024, each member of the collective launched their own Chanel make-up collection, designed with the input and guidance of one another.

Lily-Rose Depp for Chanel Beauty Summer 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of Chanel Beauty)

Chanel Beauty Summer 2024: ‘Jardin Imaginaire’ by Ammy Drammeh

‘I grew up listening to folk tales and fables from both my West African and Spanish sides of the family,’ Drammeh tells me over email. ‘The creation process for the Summer 2024 collection started with colour; the colour was the carrier of the story. I remember being a teen and discovering A Midsummer Night’s Dream by Shakespeare. I found the cross-over between reality and illusion in the story was perfect as a starting point to illustrate some of my ideas. Then during the research process, we even discovered that the book was part of Gabrielle Chanel’s library.’

The resulting colours are a bit more outré than the typical Chanel catalogue, but they still maintain the brand’s signature refined, curated aesthetic. ‘I felt that for my first collection, I should do something that felt true to myself,’ says Drammeh. ‘I thought about creating a collection with bold metallic colours that would serve as an accessory to the existing range of Chanel make-up. There is something very alluring about the little black dress and the idea of transforming a staple garment with the right accessory.’

Lily-Rose Depp for Chanel Beauty Summer 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of Chanel)

‘Jardin Imaginaire’ is indeed bold enough to function as a standalone accessory, with colours that add a punk edge to even the simplest outfit. Drammeh has developed seven new shades of the Stylo Ombre et Contour eyeshadow sticks that range from robin’s egg blue and acid lime to bright tangerine and metallic violet.

There are also two new Baume Essential sticks in ‘Moonlight Kiss’ (which adds pearlescent radiance to cheekbones, brown bones and the corner of eyelids) and ‘Solar Glow’, a copper bronze shade that can be used as a subtle highlighter on darker skin tones and a contour tool on lighter ones.

Lily-Rose Depp for Chanel Beauty Summer 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of Chanel)

The Complexion Creation Blush and Highlighter Duos come in ‘Gold and Peach’, a sunset-inspired palette designed to give a subtle glow, and ‘Light and Berry’ which leaves a slightly brighter kiss of pink on the skin.

Then, of course, there are new editions to Chanel’s beloved Le Vernis nail polish line. The boldest shade is our favourite: a shimmering light green that makes the tips of your fingers look like the wings of tropical insects. But for those who want something a little more subtle, there is also a nearly transparent pearlescent rose shade and a rich chocolate brown colour. (All products have been used to dreamy effect by Drammeh on Lily-Rose Depp, who stars in the campaign for the collection).

Ammy Drammeh applying the Chanel Beauty Summer 2024 collection on Lily-Rose Depp (Image credit: Courtesy of Chanel Beauty)

‘Collaboration is at the core of the Cometes Collective,’ Drammeh says about working with Paravina and Li. ‘The three of us were used to working alongside other creatives but never other make-up artists. Working with Cecile and Valentina has been enriching, fun and almost therapeutic. I am learning a great deal from both of them and I am excited to continue this exchange of knowledge with them.’

The limited edition Chanel Beauty ‘Jardin Imaginaire’ collection is available now.

chanel.com