Emma Corrin is effortlessly dressed in Miu Miu: a green knitted cotton polo over a poplin shirt, washed blue jeans, tortoiseshell ‘Miu Regard’ glasses, and a pair of socks (without shoes). The actor has made themselves at home for the afternoon, sitting cross-legged on a carved oak and velvet-upholstered chair in the corner of the University Women’s Club in Mayfair. It’s mid May, and one of the first sweltering, cloudless days of the year so far. ‘Miutine makes me think of this,’ Corrin says, gesturing through the shaded room towards the balmy city outside. ‘When it’s just turning from spring to summer. You feel all the pollen and the blossom and everything in the air. It’s like you’re walking through scent.’

Discover Miutine the new fragrance by Miu Miu

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

Miutine is Miu Miu’s new fragrance, and Corrin is its ambassador. It’s the brand’s first perfume created under license with L’Oréal Groupe, a partnership that began in February 2024 when Miu Miu announced it would be venturing into beauty with the French cosmetics giant, following in the footsteps of its ‘older sibling’. (Miu Miu was founded by Miuccia Prada in 1993 as a ‘little sister’ to Prada, with the latter debuting a make-up line in 2023).

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

Though they have walked Miu Miu runways, starred in fashion campaigns and contributed to special projects such as Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales, the brand’s long-running short-film series, this will be the first time the star has ventured into the world of fragrance.

‘I love working with Miu Miu because it never feels impersonal,’ says Corrin, who rose to prominence playing a young Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown (2020), taking home a Golden Globe award for their performance. ‘I’ve been working with them through the second half of my twenties. You grow a lot in that time.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

Since The Crown, Corrin has acted in on-screen adaptations of My Policeman (2022), Lady Chatterly’s Lover (2022) and Nosferatu (2024), as well as a stage production of Chekov’s The Seagull, also starring Cate Blanchett, which ran at The Barbican until April (2025).

Their next project is taking on Austen’s Elizabeth Bennett in Netflix’s upcoming Pride & Prejudice, written by Dolly Alderton. ‘My identity has expanded and grown in certain ways [over these years]. Miu Miu has grown with me. They listen to me. It’s a very reciprocal relationship, which I’m grateful for,’ they add.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

The Miutine campaign was captured in Prague (in the same location that Robert Eggers directed Corrin in Nosferatu) by another close friend of the house, Hayley Benton-Gates. Gates recently took home the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance for her feature-length debut Atropia (2025), produced by Luca Guadagnino. ‘Shooting a fragrance campaign is so different to shooting a fashion campaign. It’s a beautiful fusion between acting and fashion,’ says Corrin. ‘Hayley in herself is so Miutine,’ continues Corrin. ‘All her work is infused with a wink. It’s very self-aware. It’s very funny. It’s very clever.’

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘My identity has expanded and grown in certain ways [over these years]. Miu Miu has grown with me. They listen to me. It’s a very reciprocal relationship, which I’m grateful for' Emma Corrin

‘Irreverence is a tricky thing to capture… It is a quality, an attitude that is omnipresent at Miu Miu,’ says Gates. ‘I felt the best way to capture this irreverent spirit was to make sure the camera was moving irreverently too.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

A twist on the French word mutine, roughly translating to mean an individual who is youthful, playful, and rebellious, the name Miutine represents the ‘irreverent’ codes of Miu Miu. Mrs Prada chose Dominique Ropion as the master perfumer who would concoct Miutine’s juice. Though expectedly fruity and sweet, Ropion has composed a fragrance that is not overly gourmand or cloying. On the open, you’re hit with a mouth-watering cloud of strawberry – Mara des bois strawberry to be exact, a variety favoured by patissiers for its intense flavour and aroma.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

‘The vibrancy and regressive aspect of wild strawberry bring a lively and cheerful dimension to the scent, evoking a sense of joy and spontaneity,’ says Ropion. Next, a brown sugar accord composed of bourbon vanilla extract and a touch of jasmine. Miutine’s base notes counteract what could be too saccharine, as the earthy depth of patchouli oil – comparatively rather savoury – comes into play on the dry down.

‘I think Miutine is a fun scent, but also has a lot of depth to it,’ says Corrin. ‘There are lots of different layers. It’s got that strawberry fruitiness, which is quite young, sweet and playful. But then it has a sophisticated, elegant layer. It’s versatile.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

Its bottle, crafted in toffee-hued glass mimicking the texture of Miu Miu’s matelassé leatherwork, is finished with a glossy black cap, in the shape of a blown-up sequin. ‘To me, Miutine represents that very authentic way of living. Which I think is in keeping with the way that Mrs Prada approaches the ethos Miu Miu,’ Corrin concludes. ‘For luxury fashion brands, this irreverence, creative ways of being and working, and free spiritedness is quite a rare thing to be able to capture.’

miumiu.com