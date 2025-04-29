Ten low-pro sneakers that capture footwear’s new streamlined mood

Super-flat soles, narrowed silhouettes: the low-profile sneaker is this season’s defining footwear style. Here, the Wallpaper* style team selects its favourites

Miu Miu Best Low-Pro Sneakers
The Miu Miu ‘Gymnasium’ low-pro sneaker, which first featured as part of the house’s S/S 2025 runway show
It wasn’t so long ago that the sign of a covetable sneaker was its relative heft, perhaps best epitomised by the Balenciaga ‘Triple X’, a shoe so weighty that each step proved a workout. And, while the supersized sneaker remains ubiquitous – Balenciaga recently added the ‘3XL’ to its roster, and Marni’s collaboration with Hoka was blown-up like a cushion – there has been a shift towards the narrower, slimmer low-pro trainer, defined by its knife-thin sole and lightweight construction.

The ten best low-pro sneakers for men and women

Prada Mens S/S 2025 runway show

A version of the low-top sneaker in Prada’s S/S 2025 runway show

Case in point: the rise of Adidas Original’s ‘Tokyo’ and ‘Taekwondo’ sneakers, the latter originally designed for martial arts in the 2000s, which in their razor-slim design are beginning to compete with the prevalence of the ‘Samba’ (the latter’s renaissance in 2023 was perhaps a pre-cursor to the low-pro trend). On the runway, Prada’s ‘Collapse’ sneaker first appeared as part of a S/S 2025 menswear show which co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons described as capturing a mood of ‘freedom, youthful optimism and energy’ – a mood reflected in the colourful footwear, which had the appearance of being flattened through wear. At sister brand Miu Miu, the ‘Gymnasium’ sneaker was its girlish equivalent (there, Mrs Prada talked about the ‘simplicity’ and ‘clarity’ of adolescence).

Here, the Wallpaper* style team selects its ten favourite low-pro sneakers for men and women, from Abra’s surreal ballerina slipper-sneaker hybrid to colourful 1970s-inspired styles from Adidas, Miu Miu, Prada, Nike and more.

Abra - Women's Sneaker Ballerina - (camel)
Abra
Suede Ballerina Sneaker

Founded by Spanish footwear designer Abraham Ortuño Perez – who has previously consulted for brands including Loewe, JW Anderson and Coperni – Abra is defined by an irreverent, oftentimes surreal approach rooted in 2000s runway shows and Harajuku street culture. Case in point: these hybrid ballet shoes-cum-sneakers, all tied up with a bow.

Collapse Re-Nylon Suede-Trimmed Sneakers
Prada
‘Collapse’ Re-Nylon Suede-Trimmed Sneakers

First appearing as part of Prada’s S/S 2025 menswear show, the ‘Collapse’ sneaker takes its name from its super-flat construction and barely-there sole, as if already worn-in. ‘We wanted to create clothes that have lived a life, that are alive in themselves,’ said co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. ‘There is a sense of spontaneity and optimism – they reflect instinctive but deliberate choices, freedom.’

Suede Low-Top Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Suede Low-Top Sneakers

Inspired by footwear styles of the 1970s, these perennial low-top sneakers by Dries Van Noten – designed just prior to the eponymous designer’s exit from the label last summer – are available in an array of iterations for men and women, from luminous hues to classic suede and faux snakeskin. Such is their appeal, the brand can barely keep them in stock.

Adidas - Men's Tokyo Decon W - (silver Metallic & Core Black)
Adidas Originals
Silver ‘Tokyo’ Decon Sneaker

Now, running shoe technology rests on vertiginous stack heights and bouncing carbon-plated soles, though Adidas Originals’ ‘Tokyo’ sneaker looks back to a simpler time: the 1970s, and Japanese running shoes of the era. This limited-edition version in metallic silver is perhaps its most distinct colourway, though versions in hot pink and ‘sulfur’ yellow are equally eye-catching.

Ballet Runner 2.0 Suede and Woven Low-Top Trainers
Loewe
‘Ballet Runner 2.0’ Low-Top Trainers

Echoing the rounded ‘flipper’ shape of Loewe’s ‘Campo’ footwear – a defining silhouette of the latter part of Jonathan Anderson’s tenure at Loewe – these ‘Ballet Runner 2.0’ sneakers also recall the Spanish house’s ever-popular ‘Flow Runners’, though here squashed flat to the floor like ballet slippers.

Leather and Suede Sneakers
Acne Studios
Leather and Suede Sneakers

In typical Acne Studios style, these leather and suede sneakers give a 1970s silhouette a futuristic spin – complete with a wave-like sole and playful colour combinations, from Crayola-like primaries to cool slate grey.

Miu Miu Gym
Miu Miu
‘Gymnasium’ Suede and Technical Sneakers

Since its first collaboration with New Balance for S/S 2022, Miu Miu continues its run of viral sneakers with the ‘Gymnasium’, a super-lightweight low-pro in leather and mesh. It appeared first in the house’s S/S 2025 runway collection, a breezy, eclectic outing from Miuccia Prada inspired by the ‘simplicity’ and ‘clarity’ of youth.

Stefan Cooke Shoe
Stefan Cooke
Slashed Hybrid Shoe

Not a sneaker, per se, but Stefan Cooke’s ‘hybrid’ pulls inspiration from vintage sneakers, bowling shoes and dance slippers in its narrow streamlined silhouette and ultra-fine sole. It’s completed with designers Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt’s signature motif: a ‘slashed’ diamond, reminiscent of those found on Argyle sweaters.

Our Legacy - Men's Sneak in - (sombre Satin Bovine)
Our Legacy
‘Sneak-in’ lace-up

Another sneaker-cum-shoe hybrid, Our Legacy’s ‘Sneak-in’ lace-up is largely unadorned (a lack of perceptible branding, bar a small tag on the tongue, makes it perhaps the most understated on our line-up). Each pair is constructed from Italian cow leather with a ‘soft, silky’ finish, designed to purposefully distress over time.

Nike - Women's Ld-1000 - (university Blue Ib3483-400)
Nike
‘LD-1000’ Sneaker

The Nike LD-1000 was first created in 1977 for long-distance runners, its gently flared heel made to support the heel and calf (as such, it has the thickest sole in our line-up). Now reissued in a bold array of hues – including this pleasing ‘University Blue’ – it echoes the season’s mood of ease and nostalgia.

Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.

