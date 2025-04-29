It wasn’t so long ago that the sign of a covetable sneaker was its relative heft, perhaps best epitomised by the Balenciaga ‘Triple X’, a shoe so weighty that each step proved a workout. And, while the supersized sneaker remains ubiquitous – Balenciaga recently added the ‘3XL’ to its roster, and Marni’s collaboration with Hoka was blown-up like a cushion – there has been a shift towards the narrower, slimmer low-pro trainer, defined by its knife-thin sole and lightweight construction.

The ten best low-pro sneakers for men and women

A version of the low-top sneaker in Prada’s S/S 2025 runway show (Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

Case in point: the rise of Adidas Original’s ‘Tokyo’ and ‘Taekwondo’ sneakers, the latter originally designed for martial arts in the 2000s, which in their razor-slim design are beginning to compete with the prevalence of the ‘Samba’ (the latter’s renaissance in 2023 was perhaps a pre-cursor to the low-pro trend). On the runway, Prada’s ‘Collapse’ sneaker first appeared as part of a S/S 2025 menswear show which co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons described as capturing a mood of ‘freedom, youthful optimism and energy’ – a mood reflected in the colourful footwear, which had the appearance of being flattened through wear. At sister brand Miu Miu, the ‘Gymnasium’ sneaker was its girlish equivalent (there, Mrs Prada talked about the ‘simplicity’ and ‘clarity’ of adolescence).

Here, the Wallpaper* style team selects its ten favourite low-pro sneakers for men and women, from Abra’s surreal ballerina slipper-sneaker hybrid to colourful 1970s-inspired styles from Adidas, Miu Miu, Prada, Nike and more.

Abra Suede Ballerina Sneaker £440 at shop.doverstreetmarket.com Founded by Spanish footwear designer Abraham Ortuño Perez – who has previously consulted for brands including Loewe, JW Anderson and Coperni – Abra is defined by an irreverent, oftentimes surreal approach rooted in 2000s runway shows and Harajuku street culture. Case in point: these hybrid ballet shoes-cum-sneakers, all tied up with a bow.

Prada ‘Collapse’ Re-Nylon Suede-Trimmed Sneakers £720 at Mytheresa First appearing as part of Prada’s S/S 2025 menswear show, the ‘Collapse’ sneaker takes its name from its super-flat construction and barely-there sole, as if already worn-in. ‘We wanted to create clothes that have lived a life, that are alive in themselves,’ said co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. ‘There is a sense of spontaneity and optimism – they reflect instinctive but deliberate choices, freedom.’

Dries Van Noten Suede Low-Top Sneakers £360 at Mytheresa Inspired by footwear styles of the 1970s, these perennial low-top sneakers by Dries Van Noten – designed just prior to the eponymous designer’s exit from the label last summer – are available in an array of iterations for men and women, from luminous hues to classic suede and faux snakeskin. Such is their appeal, the brand can barely keep them in stock.

Adidas Originals Silver ‘Tokyo’ Decon Sneaker £90 at shop.doverstreetmarket.com Now, running shoe technology rests on vertiginous stack heights and bouncing carbon-plated soles, though Adidas Originals’ ‘Tokyo’ sneaker looks back to a simpler time: the 1970s, and Japanese running shoes of the era. This limited-edition version in metallic silver is perhaps its most distinct colourway, though versions in hot pink and ‘sulfur’ yellow are equally eye-catching.

Loewe ‘Ballet Runner 2.0’ Low-Top Trainers £595 at Selfridges Echoing the rounded ‘flipper’ shape of Loewe’s ‘Campo’ footwear – a defining silhouette of the latter part of Jonathan Anderson’s tenure at Loewe – these ‘Ballet Runner 2.0’ sneakers also recall the Spanish house’s ever-popular ‘Flow Runners’, though here squashed flat to the floor like ballet slippers.

Acne Studios Leather and Suede Sneakers $920 at Neiman Marcus $920 at Neiman Marcus Check Amazon In typical Acne Studios style, these leather and suede sneakers give a 1970s silhouette a futuristic spin – complete with a wave-like sole and playful colour combinations, from Crayola-like primaries to cool slate grey.

Miu Miu ‘Gymnasium’ Suede and Technical Sneakers £750 at Mytheresa Since its first collaboration with New Balance for S/S 2022, Miu Miu continues its run of viral sneakers with the ‘Gymnasium’, a super-lightweight low-pro in leather and mesh. It appeared first in the house’s S/S 2025 runway collection, a breezy, eclectic outing from Miuccia Prada inspired by the ‘simplicity’ and ‘clarity’ of youth.

Stefan Cooke Slashed Hybrid Shoe £380 at stefancooke.co.uk Not a sneaker, per se, but Stefan Cooke’s ‘hybrid’ pulls inspiration from vintage sneakers, bowling shoes and dance slippers in its narrow streamlined silhouette and ultra-fine sole. It’s completed with designers Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt’s signature motif: a ‘slashed’ diamond, reminiscent of those found on Argyle sweaters.

Our Legacy ‘Sneak-in’ lace-up £400 at shop.doverstreetmarket.com Another sneaker-cum-shoe hybrid, Our Legacy’s ‘Sneak-in’ lace-up is largely unadorned (a lack of perceptible branding, bar a small tag on the tongue, makes it perhaps the most understated on our line-up). Each pair is constructed from Italian cow leather with a ‘soft, silky’ finish, designed to purposefully distress over time.

Nike ‘LD-1000’ Sneaker £100 at shop.doverstreetmarket.com The Nike LD-1000 was first created in 1977 for long-distance runners, its gently flared heel made to support the heel and calf (as such, it has the thickest sole in our line-up). Now reissued in a bold array of hues – including this pleasing ‘University Blue’ – it echoes the season’s mood of ease and nostalgia.