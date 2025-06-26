‘They gave me carte blanche to do what I want’: Paul Kooiker photographs the students of Gerrit Rietveld Academie for Acne Studios
Heralding the launch of a new permanent gallery from fashion label Acne Studios, the celebrated Dutch photographer’s new body of work praises the bravery of ‘people who choose to go to an art school at a time like this’
Dutch photographer Paul Kooiker’s work is unmistakable. Charged with a vague air of the unsettling, his black and white images feel suspended from time itself, as if they could have been shot 60 years ago or just yesterday. Preferring to hone in on body parts rather than faces, figures are abstracted into sculptural forms, limbs rove freely from their owners, and cult fashion items are captured with a cinematic suggestion of kink (Kooiker is drawn to textures like shiny rubber, scratchy hair, and skin-pricking sharp points). The artist’s latest project is, given this particular world, a little surprising.
Opening at the Palais Royal today (26 June), it sees the photographer turn his camera on 42 students from the Gerrit Rietveld Academie in Amsterdam, where he taught photography for 25 years (up until fashion work took over in 2020). Titled ‘2025’, the project marks new territory for Kooiker in two ways – it focuses on a specific moment in time, unlike the eerie timelessness of his broader practice; and it features myriad faces, marking his most extensive portraiture work to date. It was the result of a commission by Acne Studios’ magazine offshoot, Acne Paper, marking the first exhibition hosted within its new permanent gallery space, Acne Paper Palais Royal.
Paul Kooiker turns his lens on 42 art students for the launch of Acne Studios’ new gallery space, Acne Paper Palais Royal
‘They gave me carte blanche to do what I want,’ Kooiker says, speaking over video call just hours after finishing installing the show. ‘I think that's quite strong from a brand, to give that kind of challenge to artists. What I like about Acne Studios is that it's very broad in its thinking – its approach to culture, music, art, design, and, of course, fashion. I enjoyed that this didn’t have to be related to fashion or to the brand itself. It’s just a private project.’
The urge to create something rooted in the present, Kooiker says, came as a response to the heightened and difficult times we’re living through. He wanted to mark this year by capturing the faces of young artists who are bravely pursuing their dreams in the face it all. ‘It was important for me to pay tribute to people who choose to go to an art school at a time like this,’ he explains. ‘That’s also why I chose Rietveld for this project. It’s an international school, people come from everywhere, and it’s known for its anarchistic way of teaching. Students really have to do it themselves.’
After five years away from the university, Kooiker returned to its halls over a series of days, selecting art students at random to shoot in corridors and classrooms. ‘I didn't have a discussion before about who they are or what they study,’ he says of the impulsive process. ‘Afterwards, I would have a little talk with them about which department they are in and what they are doing. But before it was a very quick decision to make a portrait. It's kind of a way of working that I love. I think you get something very honest.’
Gathered side by side in rows, the resulting images recall the feeling of a yearbook or school portraiture. It’s a kind of photograph that feels universal – one that we’ve all likely sat for before – where bright eyed portraits capture the tender point just before adulthood, and everything still lies ahead. ‘I liked playing with this kind of tradition,’ says Kooiker of the format, which he has approached in his arresting, black and white style. ‘These images are always kind of amazing, because they’re so innocent in a way. It's something special.’
When it came to curating the space at the Palais Royal, Kooiker started by requesting the gallery paint the walls a specific tone of grey. It’s the same shade that coats the halls of the university, made famous by its namesake architect, Gerrit Rietveld. ‘It's kind of strange for an art school,’ he says. ‘But his idea was that grey is not finished. Black is a finished colour and so is white – but grey, things can still change. I’ve always thought that was a beautiful idea.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Guests filled the space yesterday evening for the show’s preview, finding a grounding moment amid the spectacles of the Paris men’s schedule. Forty-two faces gazed into the busy room, frozen in expressions of fresh-faced possibility, defiance and hope, despite the uncertainty of the world they will soon step into. ‘What I hope is that these faces return to you a few days after the show, that maybe it kind of stays in your head after you leave,’ says Kooiker at the end of our call. ‘It's a big thing to ask, but I hope it makes a lasting impression.’
2025 by Paul Kooiker is on view at Acne Paper Palais Royal until 27 July 2025
Read more news in our live reports from Paris Fashion Week Men’s, and our round-up of the shows
Orla Brennan is a London-based fashion and culture writer who previously worked at AnOther, alongside contributing to titles including Dazed, i-D and more. She has interviewed numerous leading industry figures, including Guido Palau, Kiko Kostadinov, Viviane Sassen, Craig Green and more.
-
‘I’m surprised that I got this far’: Rick Owens on his bombastic Paris retrospective, ‘Temple of Love’
The Dark Prince of Fashion sits down with Wallpaper* to discuss legacy, love, and growing old in Paris as a display at the Palais Galliera tells the story of his subversive career
-
2025 is Leica 1’s centenary year. The camera manufacturer is celebrating in style
A cavalcade of limited-edition Leica cameras is released to celebrate 100 years of the groundbreaking Leica 1
-
‘Her pictures looked like pictures everybody knew were the truth’: Diane Arbus at the Armory
Matthieu Humery curates more than 400 of Arbus’ photographs at New York’s Park Avenue Armory – every picture she was known to have printed
-
‘I’m surprised that I got this far’: Rick Owens on his bombastic Paris retrospective, ‘Temple of Love’
The Dark Prince of Fashion sits down with Wallpaper* to discuss legacy, love, and growing old in Paris as a display at the Palais Galliera tells the story of his subversive career
-
The standout shows of Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2026: Lemaire to Wales Bonner
Wallpaper* picks the very best of Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2026, from Lemaire’s exploration of personal style to Wales Bonner’s return to the runway
-
Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2026: live updates from the Wallpaper* team
From 24-29 June, Paris Fashion Week Men’s arrives in the French capital. Follow along for a first look at the shows, presentations and other fashion happenings, as seen by the Wallpaper* editors
-
What the Wallpaper* editors are looking forward to at Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2026
As Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2026 begins in Florence, the Wallpaper* style team select the moments they will be looking out for – from Jonathan Anderson’s anticipated Dior debut to outings from Wales Bonner, Kiko Kostadinov and Prada
-
Donna Trope celebrates the power of the Polaroid in Paris
‘Polaroids used to be my rejects, and now they are my holy grail,’ says the beauty photographer, as she shows rarely seen images in a Paris exhibition
-
‘Don’t forget to get the bread!’ Serge Lutens writes an ode to a singular perfume
Published exclusively by Wallpaper*, Serge Lutens writes an ode to Jeux de Peau, a singular perfume of his creation inspired by a childhood memory of baking bread
-
Jonathan Lyndon Chase’s Acne Studios takeover is one Frieze Week installation you won’t want to miss
The Philadelphia-based artist takes over the Swedish label's Greene Street flagship in New York alongside a limited-edition collaboration: ‘My work is about my lived experience as a queer, Black person’
-
What did Christian Dior’s favourite ‘invisible’ flower smell like?
Dior’s Francis Kurkdijan recreates the scent of a rare lily of the valley species in Le Muguet, the first olfactory chapter of new perfume collection Les Récoltes Majeures