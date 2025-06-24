Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2026: live updates from the Wallpaper* team

Welcome to Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2026

And so begins the final leg of men’s fashion month, which, after stops in Florence – for the Pitti Uomo menswear fair – and Milan, arrives in Paris this week with a packed six-day-long schedule. Proceedings will begin on Tuesday with a blockbuster opening day: both Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton will show their S/S 2026 collections, where you can expect starry front rows and visual spectacles (the slightly more understated Japanese label Auralee will be sandwiched in between).

Though it is Jonathan Anderson’s debut collection for Dior – where he now heads up the Parisian house’s womenswear, menswear and haute couture collections – on Friday afternoon will provide the week’s most anticipated moment. This past week, Anderson has released a handful of teasers: photographs of Lee Radziwill and Jean-Michel Basquiat by Andy Warhol, overlaid with the Dior logo, a series of book bags adorned with the title pages of Dracula by Bram Stoker and Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and a series of silver pin cushions. Today, the brand posted a video of French football star Kylian Mbappé in a grey Dior suit.

‘As I started out on this journey, I kept returning to these photographs of Basquiat and Radziwill who are both, for me, the epitome of style,’ Anderson said in a statement on Sunday (22 May 2025). ‘Kylian Mbappé is the voice of a generation and an inspiration to many people in the world of sport and beyond,’ he added today. Curious? So are the Wallpaper* editors – when we asked them what they were looking forward to over Men’s Fashion Month, all of them chose his debut as the moment to watch out for.

Other notable moments include ‘Temple of Love’, a retrospective of Rick Owens’ work at Paris’ Palais Galliera (its opening will coincide with the designer’s S/S 2026 menswear show), buzzy American designer Willy Chavarria’s sophomore show in Paris (he shifted from New York last season), and Grace Wales Bonner’s return to the runway (expect a typically poetic, and reference-rich, outing). Rounding out the schedule are shows from Comme des Garçons, Junya Watanabe MAN, and Hermès, among others.

Alongside our daily report on the shows, to bring Paris Fashion Week Men’s to life this season, the Wallpaper* editors on the ground will be offering a real-time look at the weekend’s happenings – from behind-the-scenes glimpses to access to the shows, presentations and parties. Stay tuned. JM

Jack Moss Fashion features editor Jack Moss is Wallpaper’s fashion features editor, reporting for the magazine’s digital and print editions – from international runway shows to profiling the style world’s leading figures.

Jason Hughes Fashion and creative director Jason Hughes is Wallpaper’s fashion and creative director, overseeing all style content – from fashion and beauty to watches and jewellery – as well as leading the visual direction of the magazine.