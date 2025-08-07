Get A/W style wrapped up – the September issue of Wallpaper* is on sale now

For Wallpaper’s September Style Issue, we slip the surly bonds of stuffy sobriety to embrace the spirit of glamour and luxury that flowed through the A/W 2025 collections, twisted and subverted by the season’s designers. Case in point: Prada, where Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ womenswear collection took an unfiltered look at luxuriousness and femininity under the banner of ‘Raw Glamour’.

There were similar explorations of glamorous archetypes at Miu Miu – notably, the pointed 1950s ‘bullet’ bras – and at Fendi, for which meticulously dyed shearlings were made to appear like fox, mink and sable. The vibe shift is reflected in our womenswear shoot, styled by fashion and creative director Jason Hughes and photographed by Nicole Maria Winkler.

A preview of JW Anderson’s new brand direction (Image credit: Photography: Celia Spenard-Ko)

It was a similar story at the menswear shows, which saw garments shot through with a sense of sensuality, elements of which Jason, working with Melanie + Ramon, picked up on for our menswear shoot, capturing a new ‘dangerous’ mood.

Meanwhile, fashion features editor Jack Moss unpacks the trends of the season, and he also travelled to Rome to meet Silvia Venturini Fendi, who, as Fendi celebrates 100 years, has taken on sole creative control following the exit of Kim Jones. In Paris, Hannah Tindle talks to Nicolas Di Felice, who is breathing new life into Courrèges with a sleek, modernist vision influenced by art, architecture and raves.

Dress, £1,740, by Courrèges (Image credit: Photography: Stella Berkofsky. Fashion: Lune Kuipers)

Taking a peek behind the scenes, design critic Hugo Macdonald profiles production studio Bureau Betak, the creative superpower behind spectacular A/W25 runway show sets for the likes of Valentino, Gucci and Burberry. Danielle Demetriou travelled to Tokyo to visit Acne Studios’ new flagship store in Aoyama, while Hannah Silver headed to Paris to speak to Jonathan Anderson about his new vision for JW Anderson, which also sees him turn art curator (and art dealer).

Sofia de la Cruz chats with Harry Nuriev – a designer beloved by the fashion industry – as he opens his new east London restaurant, Noisy Oyster. And finally, for the latest in our End Paper series, Simon Chilvers delivers a paean to brown, fashion’s most underrated hue.

Bill Prince

Editor-in-Chief

On the womenswear cover: Coat (on top), £26,000, by Fendi. Coat (underneath), price on request, by Balenciaga. Boots, price on request, by Acne Studios. Bodysuit; tights, both stylist’s own. ‘No 2’ bar stool, from £3,052, by Eileen Gray, from Aram. Alpaca rug, £4,763, by The Rug Company



On the menswear cover: Jacket, £2,100, by Numeroventuno by Alessandro Dell’Acqua. Shirt, £900, by Zegna. T-shirt; jeans, both price on request, by Celine. Boots, £1,700, by Prada. Necklace, £270, by 886 The Royal Mint. Belt, £289, by Commission