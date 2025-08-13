Step inside Acne Studios’ pink-hued Tokyo flagship: ‘fashion is supposed to be fun’
Acne Studios contrasts sharp minimalism with soft touches at its playful new Tokyo flagship, designed in collaboration with Swedish studio Halleroed
Den Niwa - Photography
Afternoon sun cuts across minimalist lines of textured stone, angular display cases and hovering seats, all in very modern shades of pink. There is no mistaking the presence of Swedish fashion label Acne Studios and the telltale cool of its signature shade in the heart of Tokyo’s Aoyama district, where it recently opened its new Japanese flagship.
Clean-lined, monolithic, flooded with light – and instantly recognisable as part of the Acne Studios cosmos – the new store spans a prime corner spot on Omotesando, a longtime architectural playground (it’s next to Prada’s bubble façade, designed by Herzog & de Meuron). Here, Acne Studios expresses its playful, modern philosophy through a three-level space brought to life by the company’s founder and creative director, Jonny Johansson, alongside regular collaborator, Stockholm-based studio Halleroed.
Inside Acne Studios’ Tokyo flagship
The word ‘garage’ doesn’t often feature in the Omotesando luxury lexicon, yet this was the conceptual starting point for Johansson, who was inspired by the idea of a structurally open space with a technical edge. ‘I loved the idea of a little house in Aoyama,’ says Johansson. ‘When they tore down the original building, I looked at its skeleton and thought, actually, let’s turn it inside out – like when you see a garage. I wanted to keep the empty skeleton and have as much glass as possible, so you feel that you’re both inside and outside in Aoyama.’
This idea is mirrored in the stone and glass façade that allows passers-by to see in to the interiors, plus the vast basement level space, with its original lift shaft feature and Japanese plaster walls. Not to forget the softly-textured pink granite stone, which connects spaces both inside and out, flowing seamlessly across floors, walls and – a highlight – two staircases, high and airy, with cleanly minimalist structural lines and smoothly indented handrails.
The aim was to evoke a sense of pink that was not ‘banal’ or ‘naïve’, according to Halleroed co-founder Ruxandra Halleröd. ‘Pink, when painted on the wall, can be quite flat; it’s easy to get tired of it,’ she says. ‘So we started looking at pink as texture and material. That’s how we ended up, after lots of tries, with a granite that becomes more pink when you flame it. People can be quite sensitive to the meaning of pink. It can be girlish or it can be very mature. But the Acne Studios pink is a little vague, which makes it better – I see it more as a pop colour than feminine.’
The store’s atmosphere is rooted further in reflective metal accents, angled mirrors and the dynamism of stainless steel clothing hangers sharply suspended from the ceiling. Deepening the mix is a playful scattering of one-of-a-kind creative touches by longstanding Acne Studios collaborators, including a series of pieces by British designer Max Lamb, ranging from shiny soft leather seats that appear to grow out of walls to tufted carpets and ‘Blob’ chairs in hand-dyed yarns.
Dozens of sharply poetic custom strip-lighting are scattered across ceilings, alongside lit lines cut into metal displays and hangers, as imagined by designer Benoit Lalloz. Surrealist mannequins created by artist Daniel Silver add a further creative layer. According to Ruxandra, key to the atmosphere is the idea of contrasts. ‘Tokyo has a lot of contrasts – the very high tech with the old, and so on,’ she says. ‘This is something we tried to evoke here. The building is very straight with hard materials, and the furniture is very irregular and shiny and a big contrast with the space. It’s also all a little bit unexpected.’ Halleroed co-founder Christian Halleröd adds, ‘Japan is a huge inspiration for us – the quality level and the craftsmanship. Everything starts in Japan.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
One standout Japanese presence is a series of candy-bright ceramic vessels created by artist Takuro Kuwata to mark the store’s opening. An accompanying series of inventive products designed in collaboration with Kuwata includes rainbow reimaginings of the brand’s ‘Camero’ bag and trompe l’œil denim jeans. For Johansson, the new Aoyama store (which replaces their former shop on a nearby backstreet) marks the culmination of a long love affair with Japan, a source of creative inspiration, as well as a key business hub for the brand.
‘I first visited when I was about 18 and I’ve probably been here about 30 times,’ he says. ‘My dad also sailed from Sweden to Japan in the 1960s. It was almost a myth in our family, everything that he told us about Japan, so I have a long relationship with it.’ He adds, ‘We are from a minimalist country, but we are maximalist in the sense that we like to play. Fashion is supposed to be fun. Sometimes luxury can be very excluding. That is what we don’t want to be.’
A version of this story appears in the September 2025 Style Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Danielle Demetriou is a British writer and editor who moved from London to Japan in 2007. She writes about design, architecture and culture (for newspapers, magazines and books) and lives in an old machiya townhouse in Kyoto.
Instagram - @danielleinjapan
-
At Rubra, thrilling tropical cuisine comes courtesy of the youngest World’s Best Female Chef
At chef Daniela Soto-Innes’ exceptional restaurant in Mexico’s Punta de Mita, the cooking is as ambitious as the view
-
Get back to basics with these low-fi and long-lived kitchen tools
Fed up with the perennial pairing and needy notifications from too many smart devices? Discard digital and go all-analogue with our essential selection of battery-free kitchen tools and accessories
-
Size doesn’t matter at Now Now, a micro-hotel for solo travellers in New York
Can you pack style into 32 square feet? We find out
-
Get A/W style wrapped up – the September issue of Wallpaper* is on sale now
Embrace the trends of the season, from subtly subverted glamour to ‘dangerous’ menswear, and meet Silvia Venturini Fendi – all in Wallpaper’s September 2025 Style Issue, on newsstands now
-
‘They gave me carte blanche to do what I want’: Paul Kooiker photographs the students of Gerrit Rietveld Academie for Acne Studios
Heralding the launch of a new permanent gallery from fashion label Acne Studios, the celebrated Dutch photographer’s new body of work praises the bravery of ‘people who choose to go to an art school at a time like this’
-
A beauty lover’s tour of Tokyo: hair, nails, shopping and bathing
Part 2 of our Summer in Tokyo beauty series sees Lara Johnson-Wheeler seeking out the city’s best beauty spots
-
Take this surprising Japanese beauty tour at the Shiseido Corporate Museum
For the first stop of our Summer in Tokyo beauty series, we delve into Shiseido's compelling archives – full of products, posters and ephemera – a 90-minute Shinkansen hop from the city
-
Jonathan Lyndon Chase’s Acne Studios takeover is one Frieze Week installation you won’t want to miss
The Philadelphia-based artist takes over the Swedish label's Greene Street flagship in New York alongside a limited-edition collaboration: ‘My work is about my lived experience as a queer, Black person’
-
Ten low-pro sneakers that capture footwear’s new streamlined mood
Super-flat soles, narrowed silhouettes: the low-profile sneaker is this season’s defining footwear style. Here, the Wallpaper* style team selects its favourites
-
Acne Studios has created a surreal skyline for its A/W 2025 runway show
Wallpaper* gets an exclusive first look at Acne Studios’ A/W 2025 show set, which features a collaboration with Swedish design duo Front
-
For S/S 2025, nothing is quite what it seems with these twisted wardrobe staples
Trompe l’oeil, twisted silhouettes, unexpected fabrications: S/S 2025 sees designers play on wardrobe staples in increasingly surreal ways