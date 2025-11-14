The new Bentley Supersports pares back the luxury to create a screaming two-seater

Bentley has long-established habit of waiting until a model is well established before dropping the most outlandish version. That’s certainly the case with the new Bentley Supersports, which debuts today. Building on the acclaimed fourth generation Continental GT, the new Supersports amplifies the sporting facets of what is already a titanically quick car.

Bentley Supersports (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

Bentley’s use of the ‘Super Sports’ name actually dates a century to the 1925 3 Litre Super Sports model, 18 of which were built with an uprated engine and lightened chassis. Famous as the first Bentley ever to exceed 100mph, the Super Sports appellation didn’t reappear until 2009, when the first-generation Continental GT was given a ‘lightweight’, high power makeover to create a truly driver-focused Bentley. It was followed by the 2017 version, a generation two car with the famous Bentley twin-turbo W12 engine delivering 710 PS.

Bentley Supersports (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

Like its two predecessors, the newest Supersport pretty much doubles the top speed achievement of the 1925 car, but it’s about so much more than hitting the high numbers. In fact, the stats that matter here are weight, not power.

Impressively, this new model is being cited as the ‘lightest Bentley in 85 years’, and comes in at almost half a tonne less than the luxury-stuffed Continental GT. That’s less than 2,000kg, which might seem hefty in comparison with other ICE machines (an Aston Martin DB12 S is around 1,820kg), but it’s near miraculous for a modern Bentley.

Bentley Supersports (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

This crash diet has been achieved via a ruthless pruning of componentry and materials. The most dramatic difference between the standard car is the revised powertrain, which not only switches out the hybrid system for a pure ICE set-up, but in the process becomes rear-wheel drive – the first RWD Continental GT, traditional an all-wheel-drive car.

A test car, dubbed Project Mildred after a typically fearless Bentley owner, aviator and endurance racer from the 20s, Mildred Mary Petre, provided swift proof of concept and the new Supersports was born.

A sketch of the Bentley Supersports 'Project Mildred' (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

Other key weight saving contributions come from a new carbon fibre roof panel, replacing the aluminium original, and the complete deletion of the rear cabin and seats. This is something of a big deal, given the Conti GT’s reputation as big, fast GT car with ample space for four. No longer; even the onboard sound system is now focused to the front cabin, with the removal of rear sound insulation.

Behind the front seats: nothing (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

In the front, there are two bespoke sports seats, with plenty of colour and trim options and Bentley’s Mulliner division can provide further personalisation. The ‘Nightfall’ launch scheme shown here combine Anthracite gloss exterior paint with Camel accents and striping and an interior in Beluga, Camel, and Bronze.

The cabin features standard sports seats (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

Bentley Supersports cabin (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

Externally, Bentley has gone all out on a new aero body kit, aping the work of certain aftermarket suppliers without stooping to their level of ostentation. It’s no shrinking violet, however – the company acknowledges that it’s ‘the most aggressive Bentley Grand Tourer ever’. A lot of carbon fibre has gone into new front bumper and splitter, a laser-cut aluminium grille, new side sills, rear diffuser and fixed rear spoiler.

The new Bentley Supersports (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

The new Bentley Supersports (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

As a result, there’s more downforce, a more dynamic weight distribution and despite a power drop to ‘just’ 666 PS, the new Supersports promises to be even more dramatic and engaging than its predecessors. Bentley will build just 500 numbered examples of Supersport Mk4, with production starting late next year. The price is yet to be revealed.

Only 500 examples of the new Supersports will be made, starting in 2026 (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

BentleyMotors.com, @BentleyMotors