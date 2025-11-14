The new Bentley Supersports pares back the luxury to create a screaming two-seater
Bentley redefines its iconic grand tourer with a lightweight performance variant that strips out the trim and the tech and adds in refined dynamics and more visual drama than ever before
Bentley has long-established habit of waiting until a model is well established before dropping the most outlandish version. That’s certainly the case with the new Bentley Supersports, which debuts today. Building on the acclaimed fourth generation Continental GT, the new Supersports amplifies the sporting facets of what is already a titanically quick car.
Bentley’s use of the ‘Super Sports’ name actually dates a century to the 1925 3 Litre Super Sports model, 18 of which were built with an uprated engine and lightened chassis. Famous as the first Bentley ever to exceed 100mph, the Super Sports appellation didn’t reappear until 2009, when the first-generation Continental GT was given a ‘lightweight’, high power makeover to create a truly driver-focused Bentley. It was followed by the 2017 version, a generation two car with the famous Bentley twin-turbo W12 engine delivering 710 PS.
Like its two predecessors, the newest Supersport pretty much doubles the top speed achievement of the 1925 car, but it’s about so much more than hitting the high numbers. In fact, the stats that matter here are weight, not power.
Impressively, this new model is being cited as the ‘lightest Bentley in 85 years’, and comes in at almost half a tonne less than the luxury-stuffed Continental GT. That’s less than 2,000kg, which might seem hefty in comparison with other ICE machines (an Aston Martin DB12 S is around 1,820kg), but it’s near miraculous for a modern Bentley.
This crash diet has been achieved via a ruthless pruning of componentry and materials. The most dramatic difference between the standard car is the revised powertrain, which not only switches out the hybrid system for a pure ICE set-up, but in the process becomes rear-wheel drive – the first RWD Continental GT, traditional an all-wheel-drive car.
A test car, dubbed Project Mildred after a typically fearless Bentley owner, aviator and endurance racer from the 20s, Mildred Mary Petre, provided swift proof of concept and the new Supersports was born.
Other key weight saving contributions come from a new carbon fibre roof panel, replacing the aluminium original, and the complete deletion of the rear cabin and seats. This is something of a big deal, given the Conti GT’s reputation as big, fast GT car with ample space for four. No longer; even the onboard sound system is now focused to the front cabin, with the removal of rear sound insulation.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
In the front, there are two bespoke sports seats, with plenty of colour and trim options and Bentley’s Mulliner division can provide further personalisation. The ‘Nightfall’ launch scheme shown here combine Anthracite gloss exterior paint with Camel accents and striping and an interior in Beluga, Camel, and Bronze.
Externally, Bentley has gone all out on a new aero body kit, aping the work of certain aftermarket suppliers without stooping to their level of ostentation. It’s no shrinking violet, however – the company acknowledges that it’s ‘the most aggressive Bentley Grand Tourer ever’. A lot of carbon fibre has gone into new front bumper and splitter, a laser-cut aluminium grille, new side sills, rear diffuser and fixed rear spoiler.
As a result, there’s more downforce, a more dynamic weight distribution and despite a power drop to ‘just’ 666 PS, the new Supersports promises to be even more dramatic and engaging than its predecessors. Bentley will build just 500 numbered examples of Supersport Mk4, with production starting late next year. The price is yet to be revealed.
BentleyMotors.com, @BentleyMotors
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Out of office: The Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
The rain is falling, the nights are closing in, and it’s still a bit too early to get excited for Christmas, but this week, the Wallpaper* team brought warmth to the gloom with cosy interiors, good books, and a Hebridean dram
-
Who won big at the GPHG, the Oscars of the watch world
Wallpaper* editor-in-chief and Grand Prix d’Horlogerie Genève jury member Bill Prince on the watch world’s 2025 winners
-
How to dress for a decadent party season
Embrace the decadent and the debonair with our tips for dressing up this festive season