Wild side: the story behind our September 2025 Style Issue cover shoot

An animalistic mood permeated the A/W 2025 collections, captured by Nicole Maria Winkler and Jason Hughes in our September 2025 Style Issue cover shoot. Here, they tell the story behind the pictures

Bandeau, £675 (available simonerocha.com); skirt, £975 (enquire at simonerocha.com), both by Simone Rocha. Shoes, price on request, by Acne Studios (enquire at acnestudios.com). Bodysuit; tights, both stylist’s own
(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)
A wild, animalistic mood permeated the A/W 2025 collections, where a frenetic collage of clashing animal prints, slices of faux fur and shearling, and fronds of feathers suggested a need for escape and release. This was the starting point of the cover shoot for the September 2025 Style Issue of Wallpaper*, an exploration of the uninhibited, subversive glamour which ran through the season, where tropes of luxury were twisted, or turned on their head.

Photographed by Austrian image-maker Nicole Maria Winkler and styled by Wallpaper* fashion and creative director Jason Hughes, the shoot sees model Costanze Van Rosmalen – who made a memorable runway debut at Prada’s A/W 2025 show, titled ‘Raw Glamour’ – inhabit a surreal domestic scene, a hallmark of Winkler’s work (for Wallpaper’s March 2025 Style Issue, she created a liminal apartment complete with disorientating trompe l’oeil wall coverings, part of an ongoing collaboration with set designer Kim Harding).

Coat (on top), £26,000, by Fendi (enquire at fendi.com). Coat (underneath), price on request, by Balenciaga (enquire at balenciaga.com). Boots, price on request, by Acne Studios (enquire at acnestudios.com). Bodysuit; tights, both stylist’s own. ‘No 2’ bar stool, from £3,052, by Eileen Gray, from Aram (available aram.co.uk). Alpaca rug (throughout), £4,763, by The Rug Company (available therugcompany.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

‘What I find exciting is creating deconstructed settings which emphasise the model’s performance for the camera. It doesn’t feel like her natural habitat but a constructed scene,’ she says. ‘In this instance, the double-height stage resembled a domestic set-up – a living room complete with sofa and TV and a bed on top. In another setup our model Constanze casually speed-walked on a treadmill wearing thigh-high Acne Studios boots – one of my favourite moments.’

‘Faux animal furs and reptile skins were really prevalent this season,’ adds Hughes. ‘For this shoot, I liked this idea of clashing them to create these surreal hybrid combinations, layered up in a single look. They are also textures synonymous with traditional glamour and luxury – we wanted to play with them to create a modern way of dressing up.’

Explore the shoot below.

Dress, £3,100, by Ferragamo (enquire at ferragamo.com). Boots, price on request, by Acne Studios (enquire at acnestudios.com). ‘Viper’ screen, £1,400, by Hans-Sandgren Jakobsen, for Fritz Hansen, from Monument (enquire at monumentgallery.co.uk). ‘Rivoli’ table, from £3,281, by Eileen Gray, from Aram (available aram.co.uk)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top, £3,780; skirt, £3,880, both by Hermès (enquire at hermes.com). Tights, stylist’s own. ‘Marcel’ sofa, £5,000, by Kazuhide Takahama, for Gavina; console, £1,950, by Gabetti & Isola, for Olivetti, both from Monument (enquire at monumentgallery.co.uk)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket; boots, price on request, both by Acne Studios (enquire at acnestudios.com). Bodysuit, stylist’s own

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Coat, £22,284, by Gabriela Hearst (enquire at gabrielahearst.com). Dress, £2,050, by Brandon Maxwell (available brandonmaxwellonline.com), Gloves, £340, by Paula Rowan (enquire at paularowan.com). Tights, stylist’s own. ‘Up 50’ armchair, by Gaetano Pesce, for B&B Italia (available aram.co.uk)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, £16,100, by Dolce & Gabbana (enquire at dolcegabbana.com). Gloves, £340, by Paula Rowan (enquire at paularowan.com). Bodysuit, stylist’s own

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Coat, €5,500, by Givenchy by Sarah Burton (available givenchy.com). Shoes, price on request, by Acne Studios (enquire at acnestudios.com). Bodysuit; tights, both stylist’s own

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Coat, price on request, by McQueen (enquire at alexandermcqueen.com). Boots, price on request, by Acne Studios (enquire at acnestudios.com). Catsuit, stylist’s own

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, £12,000, by Prada (enquire at prada.com). Shoes, price on request, by Acne Studios (enquire at acnestudios.com). Gloves, £340, by Paula Rowan (enquire at paularowan.com). Tights, stylist’s own. ‘Marcel’ sofa, £5,000, by Kazuhide Takahama, for Gavina; console, £1,950, by Gabetti & Isola, for Olivetti; sculpture, £1,120, by Gino Bogoni, all from Monument (available monumentgallery.co.uk)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, price on request, by Valentino (enquire at valentino.com). Boots, price on request, by Acne Studios (enquire at acnestudios.com). Run Personal treadmill, £13,450, by Technogym (available technogym.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicole Maria Winkler, fashion by Jason Hughes)

The September 2025 issue of Wallpaper* is available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.

With contributions from
Latest
