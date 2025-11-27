‘Locally anchored and globally conversant’: Salone del Mobile debuts in Saudi Arabia
Salone del Mobile lands in Riyadh (26-28 November 2025), bringing its creative and manufacturing know-how to one of the world’s fastest-growing markets and setting the stage for Italo-Saudi design relations
At Salone del Mobile’s annual event in Milan, Italy’s design ecosystem positions itself as both a benchmark and a partner. The fair’s aim is to demonstrate how ‘Made in Italy’ is about adding value from early concept to final installation and beyond. Now, the event’s organisers have taken this know-how to Saudi Arabia, where a debut showcase (until 28 November) is titled ‘Red in Progress’.
Salone lands in Riyadh
'For us, “Red in Progress” is not a showcase; it’s a platform. Over three days, we are offering a curated exhibition with over 35 companies; there will be targeted B2B meetings with Saudi decision-makers, and site visits to giga-projects,' says Maria Porro, president of Salone del Mobile. '“Red in progress. Salone del Mobile Milano meets Riyadh” is a programmatic teaser for the 2026 Salone in the Kingdom: we’re testing content, formats, and services that we’ll scale next year.'
The visitor experience has been ideated to evolve; Giò Forma’s installation, structured as modular scaffolding wrapped in a red fabric is the fil rouge, designed to become a model for immersive, human-centric storytelling. The public programme is curated by Annalisa Rosso, featuring masterclasses and roundtables on innovation, sustainability, and identity.
'The programme is locally anchored and globally conversant, pairing Saudi, Italian, and international voices around concrete, relevant topics: innovation, sustainability, hospitality, urban space, and lighting,' explains Rosso, editorial director and cultural events advisor. 'The goal is clear: to create the conditions for meaningful encounters between practice, education, and industry, so conversations can become projects.'
On display are some of the best examples of ‘Made in Italy’, from Venetian glass experts Venini to ceramics manufacturer Florim, and Cassina, which celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, Charlotte Perriand Collection this year. Meanwhile, the Lissoni & Partners Business Lounge features pillars delineating seating areas that have been designed to encourage conversation between contractors, developers, and architects.
'What [this event] is trying to do is to lay down the groundwork for SaloneSatellite in Saudi Arabia, establishing a dedicated platform for emerging designers that we intend to integrate more visibly in 2026,' says Porro. Education will become a structural pillar and will include mentorships with international brands, portfolio reviews, workshops on design-to-industry pathways, and collaborations with universities and vocational institutes to connect talent with real production networks.
'We’re prototyping standards, services, and an educational pipeline that will converge in 2026 into a “true Salone del Mobile” serving the Saudi ecosystem,' Porro concludes.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
-
Free flights across Japan? ANA just made it happen
A new All Nippon Airways scheme in collaboration with the Japan National Tourism Organization aims to ease overtourism in major hubs by boosting regional travel
-
Issey Miyake’s HaaT flagship in Kyoto transforms a former sugar store into a pink-hued haven
Renovating a traditional timber building dating back over a century, the Issey Miyake offshoot’s new Kyoto store is a conversation between past and present
-
Wheels of the weird and wonderful: how the 2025 Japan Mobility Show met its brief
We bring you our selection of the ten most futuristic concepts and fascinating forthcoming machinery at Tokyo's Japan Mobility Show
-
Alcova 2026 locations include a Rationalist gem and an abandoned church
Alcova returns for an 11th edition in 2026 (20-26 April), once again opening up two exclusive Milanese locations, the Baggio Military Hospital and Franco Albini's Villa Pestarini
-
Salone del Mobile 2026 will embrace collectible design with Salone Raritas
Salone del Mobile has Salone Raritas, a new exhibition space at the fair (21-26 April 2026), curated by Annalisa Rosso and designed by Formafantasma
-
O Milano! Design's epic annual spectacle in photos
Call us biased, but we believe that Milan Design Week is, at this moment in time, the greatest show on earth
-
Eight highlights from the first Downtown Design Riyadh
Downtown Design Riyadh, an all-new sister showcase to Dubai’s longtime contemporary fair for bespoke and collectible design, held its inaugural edition in the Saudi capital from 20-23 May 2025
-
‘Romantic brutalism’ rethinks Polish craft
An exhibition in Warsaw gives local makers their due, looking inside the burgeoning world of Polish design
-
Eight designers to know from Rossana Orlandi Gallery’s Milan Design Week 2025 exhibition
Wallpaper’s highlights from the mega-exhibition at Rossana Orlandi Gallery include some of the most compelling names in design today
-
Bentley’s new home collections bring the ‘potency’ of its cars to Milan Design Week
New furniture, accessories and picnic pieces from Bentley Home take cues from the bold lines and smooth curves of Bentley Motors
-
StoneX partners with Wallpaper* for material alchemy at Milan Design Week and beyond
The natural stone purveyor teams up with Wallpaper* for a three-year partnership of material adventures, starting with an exhibition at Triennale di Milano