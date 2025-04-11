Bentley’s new home collections bring the ‘potency’ of its cars to Milan Design Week
New furniture, accessories and picnic pieces from Bentley Home take cues from the bold lines and smooth curves of Bentley Motors
Furnishings from Bentley Home and cars from Bentley Motors have a couple of things in common: the brand’s homeware, which is created in collaboration with Luxury Living Group in Forli, Italy, echoes the clean lines and extreme curves of the classic marque, which operates out of Crewe in the UK. Both espouse a quiet confidence that comes from operating under the banner of Bentley: ‘We talk about potency – an implied strength and performance,’ says Ben Saltmer, product and lifestyle design manager for the brand’s design division.
Although ‘the Bentley Home customer and the Bentley customer have an appreciation of the finest materials and design’, Saltmer ‘[doesn’t] necessarily think that Bentley Home only appeals to those who have a Bentley’. This becomes apparent as you enter Bentley Home’s Milan atelier, which has been opened for Milan Design Week 2025 to showcase its new collections, which include new interior furniture and accessories and the brand’s debut picnic collection.
Four new furniture pieces include the ‘Fenton’ table, which is aerodynamic with a double-layered top. The ‘Ashford’ modular sofa features a wooden base, leather cushions and an integrated coffee table, and is a good example of the ‘simple, confident structure’ of Bentley Home designs, according to Saltmer. The ‘Verve’ coffee tables are characterised by their floating curved glass tops, while the ‘Linden’ multifunctional unit is highly versatile, serving at once as a bookcase, storage unit and vanity desk. These pieces are fully customisable, with a wide range of finish options and product configurations, in keeping with the luxury market’s demand for exclusivity.
Bentley Home’s expanded accessories collection includes the ‘Bexley’ service tray, a leather-covered wooden tray with Desmond diamond stitching; the ‘Desmond’ vase, a Murano glass vase featuring the same pattern; the ‘Elan’ leather home bag, a storage bag made of leather and silk; the leather-wrapped ‘Elan’ bottle holder; and the ‘Cove’ basket, an indoor storage basket emblazoned with the Desmond motif.
This grown-up collection is a study in materiality, employing rare fabrics such as open-pore and matte woods, verde belvedere marble, brushed ivory onyx, and cashmere. Detail is integrated subtly, from amaranth frisé veneers to shadowgrain finishes. ‘A lot of the stuff we design we try to keep as simple and as pure as possible. Then, on top of that, it’s that layered discovery of detail, different levels of craftsmanship,’ says Saltmer.
Another thing that Bentley domestic designs and motors share is the fact that they take luxury beyond the confines of the home: the homeware brand also presents its ‘Hyde’ picnic collection at Milan Design Week.
How does Bentley do a picnic? Not with gingham or florals. Rather, the ‘Hyde’ collection features a woven picnic basket with a two-tone leather finish that, says Saltmer, ‘showcases everything that Bentley Home is about from a craftsmanship point of view’. There are also bottle holders, woollen picnic blankets, linen napkins, Murano glass flutes and Desmond-pattern plates. ‘The collection was a response to people wanting to dine outside and have that portable living,’ Saltmer adds. ‘It speaks to the whole alfresco feeling that you get in Europe.’
If you love Bentley’s cars, you’ll love the furniture. And if you can take or leave the motors, the homeware might still win you over.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper*’s Digital Staff Writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was Senior Editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
