If you listen very closely, you can hear the sound of a thousand furniture fans around the world clicking their Rimowa suitcases closed and gearing up for the annual extravaganza that is Milan Design Week. It falls slightly earlier in the calendar this year, with events kicking off from Saturday 5 April and running until the following Sunday 13. We tend to prefer a pre-Easter Salone at the crisper end of Spring, when the air is thick with blossom rather than mosquitoes. Wallpaper* will be on the ground in Milan in force all week, bringing our news and views from the stands and streets.



Before the fun gets going though, we’ve gathered a few highlights we’re particularly excited about here below. Buona Fiera! HM

Wallpaper's picks for Milan Design Week 2025

Alcova

Image 1 of 4 This year, Alcova takes over four historical venues in the town of Varedo, including the historic Villa Borsani (pictured) (Image credit: Piergiorgio Sorgetti) New for 2025, the former SNIA factory venue is an imposing rationalist structure that once led global synthetic fibre production (Image credit: Piergiorgio Sorgettix) Works by emerging talents can be discovered within the grand halls, and hidden grottoes of 19th-century Villa Bagatti Valsecchi (Image credit: Piergiorgio Sorgetti) Adjacent to Villa Bagatti Valsecchi, the Pasino Glasshouses, which once housed one of Europe’s largest white orchid cultivations, will host site-specific installations (Image credit: Piergiorgio Sorgetti)

Since its debut as an off-the-beaten-track exhibition in 2018, Alcova – founded by Valentina Ciuffi of Studio Vedèt and Joseph Grima of Space Caviar – has become the jewel of Fuorisalone. Renowned for its bold curatorial approach and the access it provides to Milan's hidden architectural gems, Alcova continues to define the design zeitgeist.



This year, it returns to the town of Varedo and the historic Villa Borsani and Villa Bagatti Valsecchi – both introduced as venues in 2024 – while expanding into two exciting new locations: the former SNIA factory and the Pasino Glasshouses, where remnants of industry are slowly being reclaimed by nature. Across the four sites, Alcova will once again bring together emerging and established designers, staging site-specific installations and exhibitions that engage with their surroundings. AM



Villa Borsani, Via Umberto I, 148, 20814 Varedo MB, Italy

Villa Bagatti Valsecchi, Via Vittorio Emanuele II, 48, 20814 Varedo MB, Italy

Pasino Glasshouses (Serre di Pasino), Space P1 51-49 Via Vittorio Emanuele II, 20814 Varedo MB, Italy

Ex SNIA Factory, 20814 Varedo MB, Italy



alcova.xyz

Capsule Plaza

'Bloom' is a site-specific installation by Sabine Marcelis and lightweight material manufacturer XL Extralight that will be showcased at Capsule Plaza to celebrate the launch of a vase the Dutch designer created with the brand

(Image credit: Sabine Marcelis x XL Extralight)

Launched three years ago, Capsule Plaza has distinguished itself amid the ever-growing noise of design week as a hybrid between a fair and a collective exhibition, bridging industry and culture through unexpected juxtapositions, cross-disciplinary collaborations, and immersive experiences that push the boundaries of design.



For its third edition in 2025, it expands across four venues. Its main hub, Spazio Maiocchi – an industrial cathedral turned cultural destination – now extends to a newly renovated former gym and pool across the street, designed by ASA studio. Two additional satellite spaces – a former garage on Via Maiocchi 23 and a high-end retail space on Piazza Risorgimento 8 – will host an immersive and cross-disciplinary showcase.



Co-curated by Capsule founder Alessio Ascari and architect Paul Cournet, this year's lineup includes design favourites such as Faye Toogood, Philippe Malouin, FormaFantasma, Max Lamb and Sabine Marcelis, alongside talks, workshops, and pop-ups. The event coincides with Capsule magazine’s fourth issue. AM



Spazio Maiocchi, Via Achille Maiocchi 7, 20129 Milano, Italy



capsule.global

Material Alchemists: Wallpaper’s Class of 25

Image 1 of 1 Wallpaper's own exhibition of emerging design talents takes up residence once again at the Curva space in the Triennale (Image credit: Future)

Our very own showcase of emerging talents takes up residence once again in the sweeping Curva space at the Triennale. We have gathered a global group of 20 individuals and studios whose knack for material transformation has caught our collective eyes over the past 12 months. Glass, metals, woods, stone, textile, ceramic - each is a story of tenacity and imagination, told with care and flair in furniture, lighting and objects that are extraordinary material expressions. We are biased, of course, but we are proud and excited too. HM

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Triennale Milano, Viale Emilio Alemagna, 6, 20121 Milano MI, Italy



triennale.org

'Mother' by Robert Wilson

(Image credit: Lucie Jansch)

Continuing its cultural commitment, which it embraced in 2024, the Salone del Mobile has unveiled a packed programme of masterclasses, workshops, talks, round tables, and site-specific installations, including a new work by renowned American artist Robert Wilson. Blending art, light, and sound, Wilson has created a ‘total work’ in response to Michelangelo’s 'Pietà Rondanini'. 'Mother', set to music by Arvo Pärt, will be unveiled on 6 April at the Museo della Pietà Rondanini – Castello Sforzesco in collaboration with Comune di Milano | Cultura. Bridging Milan Design Week and Milano Art Week, the installation will remain open until 18 May, allowing visitors to experience it long after the Salone crowds have dispersed. AM

Museo della Pietà Rondanini, Piazza Castello, 20121 Milano

salonemilano.it

Nilufar

Image 1 of 2 George Nakashima at Nilufar Gallery (Image credit: Nilufar Gallery) Yashar has curated ‘Ex Terrā’, a collective exhibition of new works by Andrea Mancuso, Maximilian Marchesani, and Etienne Marc (Image credit: Nilufar Gallery)

At Nina Yashar’s original location, the Milanese scion of collectible design is showing an exhibition exploring ‘the spirituality of wood’ through the works of George Nakashima, everyone’s favourite Japanese-American midcentury woodworker. Elsewhere in her multiverse, Yashar has curated ‘Ex Terrā’, a collective exhibition of new works by Andrea Mancuso, Maximilian Marchesani, and Etienne Marc, examining the dichotomy of humanity and nature. HM

Via della Spiga, 3220121 Milano MI, Italy



nilufar.com

Nilufar Depot

Image 1 of 2 British designer Joe Armitage is among those showing new work exclusive to Nilufar this year. The Cycad Collection is a series of sculptural lamps inspired by his childhood experiences at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew (Image credit: Joe Armitage) The collection consists of a chandelier, a floor lamp, and single and double sconces crafted in the UK from solid walnut and brass with recycled PET shades (Image credit: Joe Armitage)

Over at Nilufar’s younger outpost, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary, Nina Yashar has commissioned the Fosbury Architecture collective to conceive a striking installation in the atrium of the industrial complex. ‘Silver Lining’ is a celebration of 1970s glamour through the lens of metallics, resulting in ‘a monochromatic pool of leisure and pleasure’. Elsewhere in the depot, ‘Amber Echoes’ is an installation of works by artists Christian Pellizzari, Shlomo Harush, amongst Nilufar’s collection of vintage masterpieces. British lighting designer Joe Armitage will also be unveiling his Cycad collection, designed exclusively for Nilufar.

Nilufar Depot, Viale Vincenzo Lancetti, 3420158 Milano MI, Italy



nilufar.com

'Welcome to the Blackout' by Interni Venosta

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Andrea Ferrari) (Image credit: Andrea Ferrari) (Image credit: Andrea Ferrari) (Image credit: Andrea Ferrari)

Recent recipients of a Wallpaper* Design Award for the launch of Interni Venosta at Milan Design Week 2024, Emiliano Salci and Britt Moran (with Fabbri Services) continue to add to their rarefied, elegant collection with a third drop at Phillips. Taking the range to a total of 22 pieces, Interni Venosta is now an established portfolio of furniture, lighting and accessories that we would happily surround ourselves with in its entirety. 'Welcome to the Blackout' is a transporting installation by the visionary duo, bringing Interni Venosta together with artworks from Philips in: ‘an arena of aesthetic rebellion and reflection’. In the mouths of most we’d suspect this was poetic hyperbole but from Salci and Moran we say: bring it on. HM

Philips House Milano, Via Lanzone, 2, 20123 Milano MI, Italy

internivenosta.com

'The Last Pot' by Il Tornitore Matto

Image 1 of 3 Il Tornitore Matto presents a collection of thoughtful funerary urns, reimagined by leading designers to explore memory, ritual, and continuity. Pieces include 'Swan Song' by Michael Anastassiades – an egg-shaped urn that symbolises creation and renewal (Image credit: Claudia Zalla) Audrey Large’s sculptural urn, an inverted marble vase, symbolises the connection between the physical and spiritual worlds (Image credit: Claudia Zalla) Disguised as a book, Mario Tsai’s urn blends into daily life, holding ashes alongside letters and mementos. (Image credit: Claudia Zalla)

Proving that the topic of death doesn’t have to be sombre or spoken of in hushed tones, Alessi presents 'The Last Pot' – a collection of thoughtfully designed funerary urns. Created under 'Il Tornitore Matto', Alessi’s experimental platform for exploring new creative expressions, the project features a stellar lineup of designers personally selected by Alberto Alessi.



Michael Anastassiades, Audrey Large, David Chipperfield, Daniel Libeskind, Naoto Fukasawa, Philippe Starck, Mario Tsai, Michele De Lucchi, EOOS, and Giulio Iacchetti each reimagine the urn as an object of memory, care, and continuity. From Anastassiades’ myth-inspired 'Swan Song' to Tsai’s discreet book-like urn and Large’s sculptural A 'Silver Cord', the collection challenges perceptions of mourning with beauty and meaning. The installation, designed by Giulio Iacchetti Studio, is accompanied by a book that contextualises the project within a broader cultural and emotional landscape. AM



Biblioteca Ostinata, via Osti 6, 20122 Milano



alessi.com

Romantic Brutalism: A journey into Polish craft and design

Image 1 of 5 Porcelain vessels by Warsaw-based Monika Patuszyńska (Image credit: Monika Patuszyńska. Photography by Tomo Yarmush ) Curator Federica Sala and Katarzyna Jordan, founder of Visteria Foundation (Image credit: Visteria Foundation) Mouth blown glass sculptures by Aleksandra Zawistowska of Szkło (Image credit: Aleksandra Zawistowska) Chylak Heritage - this mini collection of accessories is inspired by the traditional outfits of the city of Żywiec in Southern Poland (Image credit: Chylak) Kraków-based interior designers Paradowski Studio (Image credit: Paradowski Studio)

We welcome the growing presence during design week of rigorously curated shows that address the cultural and historical contexts of specific regions and periods. 'Romantic Brutalism' by the new Visteria Foundation and curated by Federica Sala, has piqued our interest with its premise of examining Polish cultural identity through design. Taking Poland’s involvement in the 1925 Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes in Paris as a springboard, 'Romantic Brutalism' explores the enduring legacy of Art Deco, brutalism, romance and folk culture on Polish craft and design. HM

Viale di Porta Vercellina, 1120123 Milano MI, Italy

'Intersection' by Studio KO x Beni Rugs

Image 1 of 1 Karl Fournier and Olivier Marty of Studio KO (Image credit: Noel Manalili)

Beni is showing its most ambitious collection to date, having collaborated with Studio KO on a collection of ten rugs called Intersection. The range features five weaving methods including Rabat, a reinterpretation of the intricate R’bati carpet, while the title of the project refers to the confluence of industry and craft. Fittingly, the collection is on show in a former textile shop, in an installation designed by Studio KO together with Colin King, Beni’s artistic director. HM

Via Cesare Correnti, 1420123 Milano MI, Italy



benirugs.com

'24 Hours' by Jamie Wolfond x Simple Flair

Image 1 of 4 Studio Gorm (Image credit: Benjamin Lund) Chris Kabel (Image credit: Benjamin Lund) Hugo Passos and Sam Weller (Image credit: Benjamin Lund) Shigeki Fujishiro (Image credit: Benjamin Lund)

Group shows that consist of a single object study explored by different designers are always fascinating. Canadian designer Jamie Wolfond, together with Simple Flair and with support from Lapalma, has corralled 24 designers and studios to each create a wall-mounted clock that fits into a 50x50x50 cms box (tidily designing the exhibition and its contents, simultaneously). The international participants include: Jon Tree, Jun Yasumoto, Maddalena Casadei, Marco Campardo and Sina Sohrab. HM

Riviera, Via Gorani, 4, 20123 Milano MI, Italy

'10 10 10' by Layer

Image 1 of 7 To celebrate its 10th anniversary, international design studio LAYER presents '10 10 10', an immersive exhibition at 10 Corso Como (Image credit: Scott Hobson-Jones and LAYER) Alongside a retrospective of the studio’s decade-long journey, the showcase debuts six forward-thinking prototypes, created in collaboration with long-standing creative partners to explore sustainability, biodiversity, and resilience in design (Image credit: Scott Hobson-Jones and LAYER) The collection includes 'Host' (pictured here and on previous slide), a modular bee home designed to support urban biodiversity (Image credit: Scott Hobson-Jones and LAYER) Designed with Muuto, 'Light' transforms algae into a natural energy source, creating oil lamps that provide off-grid illumination (Image credit: Scott Hobson-Jones and LAYER) 'Collect' is a portable rainwater harvesting system developed with MDF Italia and Kvadrat for clean, sustainable water storage (Image credit: Scott Hobson-Jones and LAYER) 'Shield' is a versatile future uniform developed with RÆBURN, designed to adapt to extreme weather conditions (Image credit: Scott Hobson-Jones and LAYER) 'Keep' is a family of fermentation tools designed in collaboration with Orrefors. The project celebrates the art of food preservation, highlighting the role of fermentation in sustainable living (Image credit: Scott Hobson-Jones x Layer )

One can’t help but be staggered by the sheer output of London-based design studio LAYER and its prolific founder, Benjamin Hubert. What makes it even more impressive is that LAYER is only ten years old. To mark this milestone, the studio has pulled out all the stops with a blockbuster retrospective exhibition at Milanese gallery 10 Corso Como, bringing its diverse body of work together under one roof.



Titled '10 10 10', the 'immersive' showcase reflects on the past decade while looking ahead to the next, presenting a curated selection of LAYER’s most celebrated projects alongside a new collection of six forward-thinking prototypes. Created in collaboration with long-standing creative partners – including Andreu World, Bitossi Ceramiche, Kvadrat, MDF Italia, Muuto, RÆBURN, and Orrefors – these pieces explore themes of sustainability, resilience, and resource-conscious design. AM

10 Corso Como in Milan, Italy is Corso Como 10, 20154 Milan, Italy



layerdesign.com

Audacious Modernism: from Oscar Niemeyer and Claudia Moreira Salles

Image 1 of 2 Audacious Modernism: works from Oscar Niemeyer and Claudia Moreira Salles (Image credit: Ruy Teixeira) Audacious Modernism: works from Oscar Niemeyer and Claudia Moreira Salles (Image credit: Ruy Teixeira)

A double serving of Brazilian bounty here with Italian works, built and unbuilt, from Oscar Niemeyer, together with a selection of his furniture (reissued by ETEL) and a retrospective of the furniture design by Claudia Moreira Salles. The joint show traces a line of modernity through the work of both figures, in a rigorous and poetic exhibition curated by Lissa Carmona. Audacious, elegant and unmissable. HM

Via Maroncelli, 12 and 13, 20154 Milano MI, Italy

Bocci

Image 1 of 1 The new 141 pendant next to a pyramid configuration of the brand's original 14 light, part of David Alhadeff's curated installation (Image credit: Bocci)

The glass mavericks at Bocci are celebrating 20 years since launch with the introduction of a new pendant. The 141 invokes the courageous spirit of experimentation that we heartily admire in the Vancouver brand. Made in a single-action process, two ladles of molten glass are poured over a curved rod creating overlapping puddles. The rod is replaced with an LED light source. Each 141 is different; each one an individual celebration of material knowledge. Continuing their celebrations, Bocci has invited David Alhadeff of The Future Perfect to curate a special exhibition, exploring the brand's guiding philosophies, showcasing archival concepts and a reimagined residential showroom. HM



Bocci Milan, Via Giuseppe Rovani, 20, 20123 Milano MI, Italy



bocci.com

Lara Bohinc

Image 1 of 3 Inspired by the grandeur of ancient ruins, Lara Bohinc’s Fallen Empire collection for Serafini reinterprets the passage of time in solid marble (Image credit: Rebecca Reid) Lara Bohinc’s Betsy collection, created in collaboration with Uniqka, takes inspiration from the layered beauty of bird feathers, with meticulously hand-cut and treated saddlery leather draped over bold, sculptural silhouettes (Image credit: Stefania Zanetti & Matteo Bellomo) Bohinc collaborated with French upholsterer Maison Phelippeau on the creation of the upholstered seating pieces for her Anima collection, which are enveloped in pure alpaca wool sourced from textile specialists Inata (Image credit: Lara Bohinc)

It's going to be a busy year in Milan for Slovenian designer Lara Bohinc as she presents three new collections across two locations. At Alcova’s Villa Bagatti Valsecchi, she transforms her allocated space into a landscape of rolling hills with the sculptural Anima collection, which includes seating upholstered in alpaca wool, the 'Dark Woods' table, and hand-blown glass sculptures called 'Wild Lands'. Also at Villa Bagatti, Bohinc will conjure feathers from leather with Betsy, a collection of bird-inspired saddlery leather furniture made in collaboration with Uniqka.

Meanwhile, over at Serafini Gallery, she presents Fallen Empire, a marble furniture collection that draws from the grandeur of ancient ruins, featuring a round coffee table, side table, console, and dining table crafted by Italian marble masters Serafini. AM



Villa Bagatti Valsecchi, Via Vittorio Emanuele II, 48, 20814 Varedo MB, Italy



Serafini Gallery, Corso di Porta Romana, 7, 20122 Milano MI, Italy



bohincstudio.com

'Staging Modernity' by Cassina x Formafantasma

'Staging Modernity’ - an exhibition and performance curated by Formafantasma at the recently restored Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber (Image credit: Cassina)

For the 60th anniversary of the Collection Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, and Charlotte Perriand, Cassina is reissuing limited editions of their first four furniture designs put into production by the brand. Celebrations continue with ‘Staging Modernity’ - an exhibition and performance curated by Formafantasma at the recently restored Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber. ‘Staging Modernity’ brings to life contributions by the philosopher Emanuele Coccia, architect, writer and curator Andrés Jaque and architect and artist Feifei Zhou thanks to the direction of Fabio Cherstich. HM

Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber, Via Larga 14, 20122, Milan



cassina.com

formafantasma.com

Dimore Studio x Hosoo

Image 1 of 3 Hosoo's Hemispheres Collection, created in collaboration with Dimorestudio, reinterprets over 20,000 traditional obi patterns with a new palette of muted greys, sepia tones, smoky blues, and desaturated greens (Image credit: Hosoo) Presented within an immersive setting at Osanna Visconti Atelier, the Hemispheres Collection textiles will be displayed alongside Visconti’s Magnolia Collection, a series of sculptural bronze furniture pieces inspired by the life cycle of the magnolia flower (Image credit: Hosoo) Originally preserved as uncoloured sketches, the historic obi motifs in the Hemispheres Collection blend Japanese craftsmanship with Italian design sensibility (Image credit: Hosoo)

What happens when you blend Japanese craftsmanship with Italian design sensibility? Look no further than Hemispheres, a new textile collection by Hosoo, a 337-year-old Kyoto-based textile maker, in collaboration with Milan's Dimore Studio. The 33 designs draw from Hosoo's archive of over 20,000 traditional obi patterns, passed down through 12 generations, now represented by Masataka Hosoo.



Originally preserved as uncoloured sketches, these motifs – ranging from delicate floral and bamboo-inspired designs to dynamic abstract compositions – are reimagined in a refined palette of muted greys, sepia tones, smoky blues, and desaturated greens.

Presented at the Osanna Visconti Atelier, the textiles will be showcased within an immersive setting designed by Dimore Studio, alongside Visconti’s Magnolia Collection – a sculptural series of bronze furniture pieces inspired by the life cycle of the magnolia flower. AM



Atelier Osanna Visconti, Via Santa Marta 13, 20124, Milano



hosoo-kyoto.com

Tactile Baltics

Image 1 of 3 Exhibiting at Tactile Baltics, Stockholm-based Estonian glass artist Maarja Mäemets’ mould-blown, hand-sculpted glass watering cans, called 'THIRST', transform the simple act of pouring into a meditative ritual (Image credit: Maarja Mäemets. Photography by Triinu Kääba) Pod by Liepa Gradauskaitė is a sculptural storage object handwoven from Lithuanian willow (Image credit: Liepa_Gradauskaite) The Sweet Water Collection by Latvian studio Boterra blends natural textures and clays to create ceramic pieces that echo the raw beauty of the Latvian landscape (Image credit: Boterra)

Bringing together design talents from the Baltic region, the group show 'Tactile Baltics' offers a fresh perspective on the region's evolving creative identity. Hosted at MoscaPartners Variations at Palazzo Litta, the exhibition brings together 21 designers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, working across furniture, lighting, textiles, tableware, craft, and collectible design. With a focus on tactility, sustainability, and circular design, the showcase highlights how a new generation of designers are blending heritage techniques with modern design sensibilities. AM

Palazzo Litta, Corso Magenta, 24, 20121 Milano MI, Italy



tactilebaltics.com

Brera Design Apartment by Zanellato/Bortotto Studio

Zanellato/Bortotto Studio is the designer of this year’s Brera Design Apartment, with a showcase called 'Orizzonti' (Horizons) (Image credit: Dari Cervellin)

Following in the footsteps of Cristina Celestino, Elisa Ossino, and Studiopepe, Zanellato/Bortotto Studio is the designer of this year’s Brera Design Apartment, a showcase space in the heart of Milan’s Brera district.

Guided by Fuorisalone’s 2025 theme, 'Connected Worlds', their installation, 'Orizzonti' (Horizons), will highlight the studio’s signature approach to storytelling through surfaces, textures, and craftsmanship. Extending beyond Milan Design Week, the space will continue to host a curated programme of talks, dinners, and encounters, keeping the dialogue alive. AM



Brera Design Apartment, Via Palermo, 1, 20121 Milano MI, Italy



zanellatobortotto.com

'A Room with a View' by Lemon

Image 1 of 4 Alongside a number of new launches, South African furniture maker Lemon will debut its first outdoor furniture collection at 'A Room with a View', a showcase that will span both of Alcova's villa locations (Image credit: Inge Prins Photography) As well as outdoor furniture, the brand will debut the Suspiria Collection, also by Yaniv Chen, which nods to Turin’s esoteric past (Image credit: Inge Prins Photography) Kevin Frankental’s Keys Collection, which draws from the geometric clarity of Vienna Secession design, will be debuted in a space at Villa Bagatti (Image credit: Lemon) At Villa Borsani, Yaniv Chen’s Conservatory Collection – made from delicately perforated steel - will evoke the dappled light of orangeries (Image credit: Lemon)

South African furniture maker Lemon has secured not one but two coveted spots at Alcova – one within the historic Villa Bagatti Valsecchi and the other in Villa Borsani, where it will present its first outdoor furniture and lighting collections in a showcase called 'A Room with a View'. The brand's creative director Kevin Frankental says the setting serves as the perfect backdrop for the launch: 'Context is everything when it comes to design, so placing our pieces in spaces that are historical speaks directly to our inspirations.'

Made from perforated steel that allows light to pass through, the Conservatory Collection by Turin-based designer Yaniv Chen pays homage to the dappled light found in orangeries and conservatories. Meanwhile, the Suspiria Collection, also by Chen, reflects the mysticism of Turin, with triangular onyx-anchored lighting pieces suspended in luminous dupion silk. At Villa Bagatti, Kevin Frankental’s Keys Collection reinterprets Vienna Secession aesthetics across lounge chairs, tables, and daybeds.



Villa Borsani, Via Umberto I, 148, 20814 Varedo MB, Italy

Villa Bagatti Valsecchi, Via Vittorio Emanuele II, 48, 20814 Varedo MB, Italy



lemonfurniture.co

IKEA

Image 1 of 3 IKEA will return to Milan Design Week, celebrating 30 years with an immersive exhibition at Tenoha, featuring the exclusive launch of Stockholm 2025 (Image credit: IKEA) (Image credit: IKEA) (Image credit: IKEA)

A stalwart of Milan Design Week, this year marks IKEA's 30th at the fair with a sprawling, immersive exhibition at Tenoha, a concept space housed in a renovated 1930s industrial building in Milan’s Navigli district. Here, visitors will discover the 2025 edition of the Swedish behemoth's ever-evolving Stockholm collection, first introduced in 1984, alongside ‘Do Something. Change Everything.’, an interactive space exploring sustainability. As at every IKEA event in Milan, it's not just about the furniture; visitors can expect to enjoy workshops, talks, nightly parties, and live music, while the on-site restaurant will be serving the intriguingly titled 'Smörgås Sensation', a Swedish-inspired culinary experience. AM



Tenoha, Via Vigevano 18, 20144 Milano



Ikea.com

Stay tuned for more from Milan Design Week 2025.