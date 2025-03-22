What to see at Milan Design Week 2025
We bring you a running guide to some of the events the Wallpaper* team is looking forward to at Milan Design Week (7–13 April) – from public installations and major launches to standout venues and must-see exhibitions. Stay tuned for updates...
- Alcova
- Capsule Plaza
- Material Alchemists: Wallpaper’s Class of 25
- 'Mother' by Robert Wilson
- Nilufar
- Nilufar Depot
- 'Welcome to the Blackout' by Interni Venosta
- 'The Last Pot' by Il Tornitore Matto
- Romantic Brutalism: A journey into Polish craft and design
- 'Intersection' by Studio KO x Beni Rugs
- '24 Hours' by Jamie Wolfond x Simple Flair
- '10 10 10' by Layer
- Audacious Modernism: from Oscar Niemeyer and Claudia Moreira Salles
- Bocci
- Lara Bohinc
- 'Staging Modernity' by Cassina x Formafantasma
- Dimore Studio x Hosoo
- Tactile Baltics
- Brera Design Apartment by Zanellato/Bortotto Studio
- 'A Room with a View' by Lemon
- IKEA
If you listen very closely, you can hear the sound of a thousand furniture fans around the world clicking their Rimowa suitcases closed and gearing up for the annual extravaganza that is Milan Design Week. It falls slightly earlier in the calendar this year, with events kicking off from Saturday 5 April and running until the following Sunday 13. We tend to prefer a pre-Easter Salone at the crisper end of Spring, when the air is thick with blossom rather than mosquitoes. Wallpaper* will be on the ground in Milan in force all week, bringing our news and views from the stands and streets.
Before the fun gets going though, we’ve gathered a few highlights we’re particularly excited about here below. Buona Fiera! HM
Wallpaper's picks for Milan Design Week 2025
Alcova
Since its debut as an off-the-beaten-track exhibition in 2018, Alcova – founded by Valentina Ciuffi of Studio Vedèt and Joseph Grima of Space Caviar – has become the jewel of Fuorisalone. Renowned for its bold curatorial approach and the access it provides to Milan's hidden architectural gems, Alcova continues to define the design zeitgeist.
This year, it returns to the town of Varedo and the historic Villa Borsani and Villa Bagatti Valsecchi – both introduced as venues in 2024 – while expanding into two exciting new locations: the former SNIA factory and the Pasino Glasshouses, where remnants of industry are slowly being reclaimed by nature. Across the four sites, Alcova will once again bring together emerging and established designers, staging site-specific installations and exhibitions that engage with their surroundings. AM
Villa Borsani, Via Umberto I, 148, 20814 Varedo MB, Italy
Villa Bagatti Valsecchi, Via Vittorio Emanuele II, 48, 20814 Varedo MB, Italy
Pasino Glasshouses (Serre di Pasino), Space P1 51-49 Via Vittorio Emanuele II, 20814 Varedo MB, Italy
Ex SNIA Factory, 20814 Varedo MB, Italy
alcova.xyz
Capsule Plaza
Launched three years ago, Capsule Plaza has distinguished itself amid the ever-growing noise of design week as a hybrid between a fair and a collective exhibition, bridging industry and culture through unexpected juxtapositions, cross-disciplinary collaborations, and immersive experiences that push the boundaries of design.
For its third edition in 2025, it expands across four venues. Its main hub, Spazio Maiocchi – an industrial cathedral turned cultural destination – now extends to a newly renovated former gym and pool across the street, designed by ASA studio. Two additional satellite spaces – a former garage on Via Maiocchi 23 and a high-end retail space on Piazza Risorgimento 8 – will host an immersive and cross-disciplinary showcase.
Co-curated by Capsule founder Alessio Ascari and architect Paul Cournet, this year's lineup includes design favourites such as Faye Toogood, Philippe Malouin, FormaFantasma, Max Lamb and Sabine Marcelis, alongside talks, workshops, and pop-ups. The event coincides with Capsule magazine’s fourth issue. AM
Spazio Maiocchi, Via Achille Maiocchi 7, 20129 Milano, Italy
capsule.global
Material Alchemists: Wallpaper’s Class of 25
Our very own showcase of emerging talents takes up residence once again in the sweeping Curva space at the Triennale. We have gathered a global group of 20 individuals and studios whose knack for material transformation has caught our collective eyes over the past 12 months. Glass, metals, woods, stone, textile, ceramic - each is a story of tenacity and imagination, told with care and flair in furniture, lighting and objects that are extraordinary material expressions. We are biased, of course, but we are proud and excited too. HM
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Triennale Milano, Viale Emilio Alemagna, 6, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
triennale.org
'Mother' by Robert Wilson
Continuing its cultural commitment, which it embraced in 2024, the Salone del Mobile has unveiled a packed programme of masterclasses, workshops, talks, round tables, and site-specific installations, including a new work by renowned American artist Robert Wilson. Blending art, light, and sound, Wilson has created a ‘total work’ in response to Michelangelo’s 'Pietà Rondanini'. 'Mother', set to music by Arvo Pärt, will be unveiled on 6 April at the Museo della Pietà Rondanini – Castello Sforzesco in collaboration with Comune di Milano | Cultura. Bridging Milan Design Week and Milano Art Week, the installation will remain open until 18 May, allowing visitors to experience it long after the Salone crowds have dispersed. AM
Museo della Pietà Rondanini, Piazza Castello, 20121 Milano
Nilufar
At Nina Yashar’s original location, the Milanese scion of collectible design is showing an exhibition exploring ‘the spirituality of wood’ through the works of George Nakashima, everyone’s favourite Japanese-American midcentury woodworker. Elsewhere in her multiverse, Yashar has curated ‘Ex Terrā’, a collective exhibition of new works by Andrea Mancuso, Maximilian Marchesani, and Etienne Marc, examining the dichotomy of humanity and nature. HM
Via della Spiga, 3220121 Milano MI, Italy
nilufar.com
Nilufar Depot
Over at Nilufar’s younger outpost, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary, Nina Yashar has commissioned the Fosbury Architecture collective to conceive a striking installation in the atrium of the industrial complex. ‘Silver Lining’ is a celebration of 1970s glamour through the lens of metallics, resulting in ‘a monochromatic pool of leisure and pleasure’. Elsewhere in the depot, ‘Amber Echoes’ is an installation of works by artists Christian Pellizzari, Shlomo Harush, amongst Nilufar’s collection of vintage masterpieces. British lighting designer Joe Armitage will also be unveiling his Cycad collection, designed exclusively for Nilufar.
Nilufar Depot, Viale Vincenzo Lancetti, 3420158 Milano MI, Italy
nilufar.com
'Welcome to the Blackout' by Interni Venosta
Recent recipients of a Wallpaper* Design Award for the launch of Interni Venosta at Milan Design Week 2024, Emiliano Salci and Britt Moran (with Fabbri Services) continue to add to their rarefied, elegant collection with a third drop at Phillips. Taking the range to a total of 22 pieces, Interni Venosta is now an established portfolio of furniture, lighting and accessories that we would happily surround ourselves with in its entirety. 'Welcome to the Blackout' is a transporting installation by the visionary duo, bringing Interni Venosta together with artworks from Philips in: ‘an arena of aesthetic rebellion and reflection’. In the mouths of most we’d suspect this was poetic hyperbole but from Salci and Moran we say: bring it on. HM
Philips House Milano, Via Lanzone, 2, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
'The Last Pot' by Il Tornitore Matto
Proving that the topic of death doesn’t have to be sombre or spoken of in hushed tones, Alessi presents 'The Last Pot' – a collection of thoughtfully designed funerary urns. Created under 'Il Tornitore Matto', Alessi’s experimental platform for exploring new creative expressions, the project features a stellar lineup of designers personally selected by Alberto Alessi.
Michael Anastassiades, Audrey Large, David Chipperfield, Daniel Libeskind, Naoto Fukasawa, Philippe Starck, Mario Tsai, Michele De Lucchi, EOOS, and Giulio Iacchetti each reimagine the urn as an object of memory, care, and continuity. From Anastassiades’ myth-inspired 'Swan Song' to Tsai’s discreet book-like urn and Large’s sculptural A 'Silver Cord', the collection challenges perceptions of mourning with beauty and meaning. The installation, designed by Giulio Iacchetti Studio, is accompanied by a book that contextualises the project within a broader cultural and emotional landscape. AM
Biblioteca Ostinata, via Osti 6, 20122 Milano
alessi.com
Romantic Brutalism: A journey into Polish craft and design
We welcome the growing presence during design week of rigorously curated shows that address the cultural and historical contexts of specific regions and periods. 'Romantic Brutalism' by the new Visteria Foundation and curated by Federica Sala, has piqued our interest with its premise of examining Polish cultural identity through design. Taking Poland’s involvement in the 1925 Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes in Paris as a springboard, 'Romantic Brutalism' explores the enduring legacy of Art Deco, brutalism, romance and folk culture on Polish craft and design. HM
Viale di Porta Vercellina, 1120123 Milano MI, Italy
'Intersection' by Studio KO x Beni Rugs
Beni is showing its most ambitious collection to date, having collaborated with Studio KO on a collection of ten rugs called Intersection. The range features five weaving methods including Rabat, a reinterpretation of the intricate R’bati carpet, while the title of the project refers to the confluence of industry and craft. Fittingly, the collection is on show in a former textile shop, in an installation designed by Studio KO together with Colin King, Beni’s artistic director. HM
Via Cesare Correnti, 1420123 Milano MI, Italy
benirugs.com
'24 Hours' by Jamie Wolfond x Simple Flair
Group shows that consist of a single object study explored by different designers are always fascinating. Canadian designer Jamie Wolfond, together with Simple Flair and with support from Lapalma, has corralled 24 designers and studios to each create a wall-mounted clock that fits into a 50x50x50 cms box (tidily designing the exhibition and its contents, simultaneously). The international participants include: Jon Tree, Jun Yasumoto, Maddalena Casadei, Marco Campardo and Sina Sohrab. HM
Riviera, Via Gorani, 4, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
'10 10 10' by Layer
One can’t help but be staggered by the sheer output of London-based design studio LAYER and its prolific founder, Benjamin Hubert. What makes it even more impressive is that LAYER is only ten years old. To mark this milestone, the studio has pulled out all the stops with a blockbuster retrospective exhibition at Milanese gallery 10 Corso Como, bringing its diverse body of work together under one roof.
Titled '10 10 10', the 'immersive' showcase reflects on the past decade while looking ahead to the next, presenting a curated selection of LAYER’s most celebrated projects alongside a new collection of six forward-thinking prototypes. Created in collaboration with long-standing creative partners – including Andreu World, Bitossi Ceramiche, Kvadrat, MDF Italia, Muuto, RÆBURN, and Orrefors – these pieces explore themes of sustainability, resilience, and resource-conscious design. AM
10 Corso Como in Milan, Italy is Corso Como 10, 20154 Milan, Italy
layerdesign.com
Audacious Modernism: from Oscar Niemeyer and Claudia Moreira Salles
A double serving of Brazilian bounty here with Italian works, built and unbuilt, from Oscar Niemeyer, together with a selection of his furniture (reissued by ETEL) and a retrospective of the furniture design by Claudia Moreira Salles. The joint show traces a line of modernity through the work of both figures, in a rigorous and poetic exhibition curated by Lissa Carmona. Audacious, elegant and unmissable. HM
Via Maroncelli, 12 and 13, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Bocci
The glass mavericks at Bocci are celebrating 20 years since launch with the introduction of a new pendant. The 141 invokes the courageous spirit of experimentation that we heartily admire in the Vancouver brand. Made in a single-action process, two ladles of molten glass are poured over a curved rod creating overlapping puddles. The rod is replaced with an LED light source. Each 141 is different; each one an individual celebration of material knowledge. Continuing their celebrations, Bocci has invited David Alhadeff of The Future Perfect to curate a special exhibition, exploring the brand's guiding philosophies, showcasing archival concepts and a reimagined residential showroom. HM
Bocci Milan, Via Giuseppe Rovani, 20, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
bocci.com
Lara Bohinc
It's going to be a busy year in Milan for Slovenian designer Lara Bohinc as she presents three new collections across two locations. At Alcova’s Villa Bagatti Valsecchi, she transforms her allocated space into a landscape of rolling hills with the sculptural Anima collection, which includes seating upholstered in alpaca wool, the 'Dark Woods' table, and hand-blown glass sculptures called 'Wild Lands'. Also at Villa Bagatti, Bohinc will conjure feathers from leather with Betsy, a collection of bird-inspired saddlery leather furniture made in collaboration with Uniqka.
Meanwhile, over at Serafini Gallery, she presents Fallen Empire, a marble furniture collection that draws from the grandeur of ancient ruins, featuring a round coffee table, side table, console, and dining table crafted by Italian marble masters Serafini. AM
Villa Bagatti Valsecchi, Via Vittorio Emanuele II, 48, 20814 Varedo MB, Italy
Serafini Gallery, Corso di Porta Romana, 7, 20122 Milano MI, Italy
bohincstudio.com
'Staging Modernity' by Cassina x Formafantasma
For the 60th anniversary of the Collection Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, and Charlotte Perriand, Cassina is reissuing limited editions of their first four furniture designs put into production by the brand. Celebrations continue with ‘Staging Modernity’ - an exhibition and performance curated by Formafantasma at the recently restored Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber. ‘Staging Modernity’ brings to life contributions by the philosopher Emanuele Coccia, architect, writer and curator Andrés Jaque and architect and artist Feifei Zhou thanks to the direction of Fabio Cherstich. HM
Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber, Via Larga 14, 20122, Milan
cassina.com
Dimore Studio x Hosoo
What happens when you blend Japanese craftsmanship with Italian design sensibility? Look no further than Hemispheres, a new textile collection by Hosoo, a 337-year-old Kyoto-based textile maker, in collaboration with Milan's Dimore Studio. The 33 designs draw from Hosoo's archive of over 20,000 traditional obi patterns, passed down through 12 generations, now represented by Masataka Hosoo.
Originally preserved as uncoloured sketches, these motifs – ranging from delicate floral and bamboo-inspired designs to dynamic abstract compositions – are reimagined in a refined palette of muted greys, sepia tones, smoky blues, and desaturated greens.
Presented at the Osanna Visconti Atelier, the textiles will be showcased within an immersive setting designed by Dimore Studio, alongside Visconti’s Magnolia Collection – a sculptural series of bronze furniture pieces inspired by the life cycle of the magnolia flower. AM
Atelier Osanna Visconti, Via Santa Marta 13, 20124, Milano
hosoo-kyoto.com
Tactile Baltics
Bringing together design talents from the Baltic region, the group show 'Tactile Baltics' offers a fresh perspective on the region's evolving creative identity. Hosted at MoscaPartners Variations at Palazzo Litta, the exhibition brings together 21 designers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, working across furniture, lighting, textiles, tableware, craft, and collectible design. With a focus on tactility, sustainability, and circular design, the showcase highlights how a new generation of designers are blending heritage techniques with modern design sensibilities. AM
Palazzo Litta, Corso Magenta, 24, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
tactilebaltics.com
Brera Design Apartment by Zanellato/Bortotto Studio
Following in the footsteps of Cristina Celestino, Elisa Ossino, and Studiopepe, Zanellato/Bortotto Studio is the designer of this year’s Brera Design Apartment, a showcase space in the heart of Milan’s Brera district.
Guided by Fuorisalone’s 2025 theme, 'Connected Worlds', their installation, 'Orizzonti' (Horizons), will highlight the studio’s signature approach to storytelling through surfaces, textures, and craftsmanship. Extending beyond Milan Design Week, the space will continue to host a curated programme of talks, dinners, and encounters, keeping the dialogue alive. AM
Brera Design Apartment, Via Palermo, 1, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
zanellatobortotto.com
'A Room with a View' by Lemon
South African furniture maker Lemon has secured not one but two coveted spots at Alcova – one within the historic Villa Bagatti Valsecchi and the other in Villa Borsani, where it will present its first outdoor furniture and lighting collections in a showcase called 'A Room with a View'. The brand's creative director Kevin Frankental says the setting serves as the perfect backdrop for the launch: 'Context is everything when it comes to design, so placing our pieces in spaces that are historical speaks directly to our inspirations.'
Made from perforated steel that allows light to pass through, the Conservatory Collection by Turin-based designer Yaniv Chen pays homage to the dappled light found in orangeries and conservatories. Meanwhile, the Suspiria Collection, also by Chen, reflects the mysticism of Turin, with triangular onyx-anchored lighting pieces suspended in luminous dupion silk. At Villa Bagatti, Kevin Frankental’s Keys Collection reinterprets Vienna Secession aesthetics across lounge chairs, tables, and daybeds.
Villa Borsani, Via Umberto I, 148, 20814 Varedo MB, Italy
Villa Bagatti Valsecchi, Via Vittorio Emanuele II, 48, 20814 Varedo MB, Italy
lemonfurniture.co
IKEA
A stalwart of Milan Design Week, this year marks IKEA's 30th at the fair with a sprawling, immersive exhibition at Tenoha, a concept space housed in a renovated 1930s industrial building in Milan’s Navigli district. Here, visitors will discover the 2025 edition of the Swedish behemoth's ever-evolving Stockholm collection, first introduced in 1984, alongside ‘Do Something. Change Everything.’, an interactive space exploring sustainability. As at every IKEA event in Milan, it's not just about the furniture; visitors can expect to enjoy workshops, talks, nightly parties, and live music, while the on-site restaurant will be serving the intriguingly titled 'Smörgås Sensation', a Swedish-inspired culinary experience. AM
Tenoha, Via Vigevano 18, 20144 Milano
Ikea.com
Stay tuned for more from Milan Design Week 2025.
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo has this year returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as Global Design Director.
-
Inside Loro Piana’s extraordinary first exhibition in Shanghai, celebrating a century of craft
Scarlett Conlon travels to Shanghai to explore ‘If You Know, You Know: Loro Piana’s Quest for Excellence’, a showstopping new exhibition from the Italian fashion house curated by Judith Clark, spanning clothing, heirloom fabric, art and local craft
By Scarlett Conlon Published
-
The forming of a new American dream: on site at Desert X
Will Jennings reports from the epic art festival in the Coachella Valley
By Will Jennings Published
-
Heritage and conservation after the fires: what’s next for Los Angeles?
In the second instalment of our 'Rebuilding LA' series, we explore a way forward for historical treasures under threat
By Mimi Zeiger Published
-
‘You don't want space; you want to fill it’: Milan exhibition
Making its debut during Milan Design Week 2022 at Marsèll Paradise, a new exhibition by Matylda Krzykowski, explores how we approach the space we live in (until 15 July 2022)
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Last updated
-
Kohler and Daniel Arsham brought experiential art to Milan Design Week
Looking back on Daniel Arsham and Kohler’s Divided Layers installation, and the brand’s latest bathroom collection
By Simon Mills Last updated
-
Men’s mental health takes centre stage at an art and design exhibition by Tableau
‘Confessions’, which travels to Copenhagen’s 3 Days of Design following its debut at Milan Design Week 2022, features commissioned work by 14 male artists, designers and architects, reflecting on toxic masculinity, vulnerability and mental health
By TF Chan Last updated
-
Salone del Mobile 2022: highlights from Milan Design Week
In pictures: our highlights from Milan Design Week 2022, held during the 60th edition of Salone del Mobile (7 – 12 June 2022)
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Recycled glass tiles by Studio Plastique, Snøhetta and Fornace Brioni launch in Milan
The ‘Forite’ tile collection, which upcycles glass components from discarded fridges, ovens and microwaves, launches with an exhibition at Alcova during Milan Design Week 2022
By TF Chan Last updated
-
Hermès’ annual Milan Design Week spectacle is inspired by brutalist water towers
Bringing colour and lightness to Fuorisalone 2022, Hermès’ installation at La Pelota conceals the maison’s latest collections of furniture, accessories and lighting
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Alcova: wellbeing, cultural identity and the environment in focus at Milan Design Week 2022
In its fourth edition during Milan Design Week 2022, Alcova brings together a diverse group of designers and brands curated by Valentina Ciuffi and Joseph Grima
By Sujata Burman Last updated
-
Philippe Starck reinterprets Dior’s Louis XVI Medallion chair in Milan
Dior has commissioned Philippe Starck to put a contemporary twist on a classic piece of seating for Milan Design Week 2022, complete with an immersive installation at Palazzo Citterio
By TF Chan Last updated