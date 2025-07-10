Here’s how Heathrow is reimagining airport chaos as ambient music
Grammy-nominated Jordan Rakei turns travel noise into a meditative soundtrack by sampling everything from baggage belts to jet engines
Between check-in and take-off, airports can feel like a chaotic symphony of clinks, clanks and constant announcements. For some, it’s part of the thrill of travel, but for others, especially those sensitive to noise, it can be overwhelming. While in-flight entertainment offers a welcome distraction once you’re on board, it’s those crucial pre-flight hours spent navigating the terminal that often set the tone for the journey.
Music for Heathrow
In a bid to ease pre-flight nerves and help travellers kick off their getaway with the right mood, Heathrow Airport has teamed up with Grammy-nominated musician and producer Jordan Rakei (who recently became the first artist in residence at Abbey Road Studios) to create a soundscape built entirely from the sounds of the airport – from the rhythm of baggage handlers’ pressure devices to the gentle hum of escalators.
‘I spent time in every part of the airport, recording so many sounds from baggage belts to boarding calls, and used them to create something that reflects that whole pre-flight vibe,’ Rakei explains.
He continues: ‘Percussion was made from the sounds of passports being stamped and bags hitting the belt, a water fountain provided ambience and ASMR [autonomous sensory meridian response], a jet taking off was transformed into a synth, while a baggage control siren was transformed into a soft synthesiser.’ The piece is comprised of four tracks that mirror the airport journey, a nod to Music for Airports (1978) by Brian Eno, who popularised and coined the term ‘ambient music’.
Rakei’s ‘Music for Heathrow’ is now streaming on SoundCloud and will be playing throughout Heathrow’s terminals this summer. Plus, every Friday in July, live music will fill the airport, thanks to performances by artists including The Cash Cows and the Urban Cellist.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
Wallpaper* checks into Gansevoort Meatpacking, an art-filled hotel that mirrors the district’s glow-up
This sharp, stylish New York hotel is a fixture in its neighbourhood, where boutiques, restaurants and clubs have long since taken over spaces once occupied by slaughterhouses
-
Glenn Martens’ thrilling Maison Margiela debut was a balancing act between past, present and future
The Belgian designer made his debut for the house last night with a collection that looked towards medieval decoration for a new expression of opulence
-
Peel back this Michigan lakeside house’s cool slate exterior to reveal a warm wooden home
In Detroit, Michigan, this lakeside house, a Y-shaped home by Disbrow Iannuzzi Architects, creates a soft balance between darkness and light through its minimalist materiality
-
Is this London’s slickest burger joint?
Already proven in Paris, Dumbo’s smash-hit formula of precision, confidence, and simplicity arrives in Shoreditch – and yes, it’s worth the wait
-
Canal is a new west London restaurant with a suntrap terrace
At Canal, the new restaurant at Mason & Fifth’s Westbourne Park hotel, expect modern European breakfast, lunch and dinner from the team behind Crispin and Bistro Freddie
-
This hidden London culinary haven is a refreshing take on the steakhouse
Mr Porter, a new steakhouse, bar and lounge in central London's swish Mayfair, is a hidden haven of strong flavours and minimalist dining
-
A European-style café opens next to London’s Saatchi Gallery
Designed by Dion & Arles, Cafe Linea serves fresh pâtisseries, global dishes and sparkling wines in a stunning Grade II-listed setting
-
Ready to unplug? Sign up for this digital detox retreat in Cornwall
Offline escape provider Unplugged has partnered with Cabilla Cornwall to offer a phone-free, nature-immersive group experience on Bodmin Moor
-
Anya Hindmarch’s Ice Cream Project is London’s tastiest (and weirdest) summer tradition
The cult pop-up has returned, transforming a Belgravia corner into a sleek, steel-clad shrine to British pantry nostalgia
-
The best bars in London for bartending greatness
From chic hotel cocktail classics to game-changing flavour combinations, our resident drinks correspondent, Neil Ridley, explores ten of the best bars in London
-
NoMad London’s new restaurant fast-tracks you to New York’s jazz age
Martin Brudnizki Design Studio conjures up old-world glamour at Twenty8 NoMad, where the menu features nearly as many martini variations as main courses