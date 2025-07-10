Between check-in and take-off, airports can feel like a chaotic symphony of clinks, clanks and constant announcements. For some, it’s part of the thrill of travel, but for others, especially those sensitive to noise, it can be overwhelming. While in-flight entertainment offers a welcome distraction once you’re on board, it’s those crucial pre-flight hours spent navigating the terminal that often set the tone for the journey.

Music for Heathrow

In a bid to ease pre-flight nerves and help travellers kick off their getaway with the right mood, Heathrow Airport has teamed up with Grammy-nominated musician and producer Jordan Rakei (who recently became the first artist in residence at Abbey Road Studios) to create a soundscape built entirely from the sounds of the airport – from the rhythm of baggage handlers’ pressure devices to the gentle hum of escalators.

‘I spent time in every part of the airport, recording so many sounds from baggage belts to boarding calls, and used them to create something that reflects that whole pre-flight vibe,’ Rakei explains.

He continues: ‘Percussion was made from the sounds of passports being stamped and bags hitting the belt, a water fountain provided ambience and ASMR [autonomous sensory meridian response], a jet taking off was transformed into a synth, while a baggage control siren was transformed into a soft synthesiser.’ The piece is comprised of four tracks that mirror the airport journey, a nod to Music for Airports (1978) by Brian Eno, who popularised and coined the term ‘ambient music’.

Rakei’s ‘Music for Heathrow’ is now streaming on SoundCloud and will be playing throughout Heathrow’s terminals this summer. Plus, every Friday in July, live music will fill the airport, thanks to performances by artists including The Cash Cows and the Urban Cellist.

heathrow.com

