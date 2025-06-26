Ready to unplug? Sign up for this digital detox retreat in Cornwall

Offline escape provider Unplugged has partnered with Cabilla Cornwall to offer a phone-free, nature-immersive group experience on Bodmin Moor

(Image credit: Photography by Jenna Foxton)
By
published
in Features

UK-based digital detox company Unplugged is launching its first-ever group retreat, in partnership with Cabilla Cornwall, a wellness centre and upland hill farm on Bodmin Moor. The four-day, fully offline experience will take place within one of the UK’s few temperate rainforests.

What to expect from the Cabilla Unplugged experience

(Image credit: Photography by Bex Aston)

Running in two iterations this summer (14-17 July and 17-20 July 2025), the retreat invites participants to completely disconnect from the digital world. On arrival, phones are locked away and replaced with old-school Nokias, instant cameras, and paper maps. The aim is to reset the mind and restore a sense of presence, with nature playing a central role in that process.

Unplugged founders Ben Elliott and Hector Hughes, who launched the company in 2020 after experiencing burnout from working in tech, will guide the group experience. Known for its cabin-based escapes designed to reduce screen time, this marks the brand’s first foray into communal retreats.

(Image credit: Photography by Rebecca Hope)

(Image credit: Photography by Rebecca Hope)

Activities include forest bathing, cold river plunges, guided rainforest walks, morning yoga, sound healing, stargazing, and sauna sessions. Guests are housed in Cabilla’s Koyt cabins, which can be configured for single or twin occupancy and are stocked with Bramley toiletries. Each cabin sits on a 300-acre estate, allowing plenty of space for solitude as well as social connection.

‘This retreat is the natural evolution of Unplugged, bringing like-minded people together,’ said co-founder Hector Hughes. ‘By combining our digital detox philosophy with something more communal and immersive, we’re excited about giving busy folk [space] to connect properly through their love of nature and wellbeing.’

Yoga studio at Cabilla Cornwall

(Image credit: Photography by Beth Druce)

Cabila Cornwall cabins

(Image credit: Photography by Bella Rose Bunce)

Prices for Cabilla Unplugged start at £625 per person for double occupancy and £795 per person for single occupancy. Book your space here.

