Ready to unplug? Sign up for this digital detox retreat in Cornwall
Offline escape provider Unplugged has partnered with Cabilla Cornwall to offer a phone-free, nature-immersive group experience on Bodmin Moor
UK-based digital detox company Unplugged is launching its first-ever group retreat, in partnership with Cabilla Cornwall, a wellness centre and upland hill farm on Bodmin Moor. The four-day, fully offline experience will take place within one of the UK’s few temperate rainforests.
What to expect from the Cabilla Unplugged experience
Running in two iterations this summer (14-17 July and 17-20 July 2025), the retreat invites participants to completely disconnect from the digital world. On arrival, phones are locked away and replaced with old-school Nokias, instant cameras, and paper maps. The aim is to reset the mind and restore a sense of presence, with nature playing a central role in that process.
Unplugged founders Ben Elliott and Hector Hughes, who launched the company in 2020 after experiencing burnout from working in tech, will guide the group experience. Known for its cabin-based escapes designed to reduce screen time, this marks the brand’s first foray into communal retreats.
Activities include forest bathing, cold river plunges, guided rainforest walks, morning yoga, sound healing, stargazing, and sauna sessions. Guests are housed in Cabilla’s Koyt cabins, which can be configured for single or twin occupancy and are stocked with Bramley toiletries. Each cabin sits on a 300-acre estate, allowing plenty of space for solitude as well as social connection.
‘This retreat is the natural evolution of Unplugged, bringing like-minded people together,’ said co-founder Hector Hughes. ‘By combining our digital detox philosophy with something more communal and immersive, we’re excited about giving busy folk [space] to connect properly through their love of nature and wellbeing.’
Prices for Cabilla Unplugged start at £625 per person for double occupancy and £795 per person for single occupancy. Book your space here.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
Anya Hindmarch’s Ice Cream Project is London’s tastiest (and weirdest) summer tradition
The cult pop-up has returned, transforming a Belgravia corner into a sleek, steel-clad shrine to British pantry nostalgia
-
Lois Samuels’ ceramics invite us to find beauty in imperfection
On view at Twentieth in Los Angeles, the artist’s unglazed ceramics explore ‘life’s intricacies and magic’, she says
-
‘They gave me carte blanche to do what I want’: Paul Kooiker photographs the students of Gerrit Rietveld Academie for Acne Studios
Heralding the launch of a new permanent gallery from fashion label Acne Studios, the celebrated Dutch photographer’s new body of work praises the bravery of ‘people who choose to go to an art school at a time like this’
-
Anya Hindmarch’s Ice Cream Project is London’s tastiest (and weirdest) summer tradition
The cult pop-up has returned, transforming a Belgravia corner into a sleek, steel-clad shrine to British pantry nostalgia
-
The best bars in London for bartending greatness
From chic hotel cocktail classics to game-changing flavour combinations, our resident drinks correspondent, Neil Ridley, explores ten of the best bars in London
-
NoMad London’s new restaurant fast-tracks you to New York’s jazz age
Martin Brudnizki Design Studio conjures up old-world glamour at Twenty8 NoMad, where the menu features nearly as many martini variations as main courses
-
Italian-Japanese fusion’s a joy at east London’s Osteria Angelina
A Victorian warehouse in Spitalfields has been given a slick modern makeover to house a unique Italian-Japanese restaurant
-
This Hackney bar is reviving London’s legacy of lesbian spaces
Designed by Studio Popelo and Wet Studio, La Camionera emerges as a vital sanctuary for London’s FLINTA* community, honouring it right down to the details
-
Time-travel to the golden age of the cruise ship at Sea Containers London
The South Bank hotel celebrates its tenth anniversary with four new suites inspired by period cabin design, from Edwardian elegance to 1980s glamour
-
Twin Peaks’ Double R Diner is coming to London (for a day)
Mubi marks Twin Peaks’ 35th anniversary with pop-up diner and streaming release
-
Art, pasta and maritozzi: this is Locatelli at the National Gallery
Chef Giorgio Locatelli is the National Gallery’s new Italian master with the latest chapter of his beloved London restaurant