It doesn’t matter the time of day or the season; Claridge’s lobby is always abuzz with sybarites. To this day, the legendary London hotel not only sets the standard for luxury hospitality but also captures the ebullient optimism of the Jazz Age.

Claridge’s Entrance (Image credit: Courtesy of Maybourne)

Claridge’s Lobby (Image credit: Courtesy of Maybourne)

Though the hotel, operated by Maybourne, first opened during the 19th-century, most of its design heritage was defined during the 1920s. After all, it was during the Roaring Twenties that the hotel experienced a revival of glamour and popularity – thanks in part to British architect Basil Ionides, a pioneer of the Art Deco movement. His series of elegant transformations, including the restaurant and several suites, helped elevate Claridge’s status while infusing it with that signature joie de vivre. His magnificent glass screens still shimmer in the hotel's foyer and reading room.

Claridge’s Restaurant (Image credit: Courtesy of Maybourne)

Claridge’s The Fumoir (Image credit: Courtesy of Maybourne)

The glamour was only amped up from there. In 1929, Claridge’s brought in Oswald Milne, another leading design figure, to redesign the entrance. Soon after, an Art Deco extension was added to the east wing. Decades later, in 1996, the hotel tapped Thierry Despont to reimagine the foyer in a contemporary Art Deco style.

Check in, flap out: Claridge’s Bright Young Thing Sleepover

(Image credit: Courtesy of Maybourne)

A century on from the days of flappers, bobs and champagne towers, Claridge’s still can’t get enough. And really – who can? Which is why the hotel – in time for the centenary of the Art Deco movement – is hosting a year-long series of glittering guest experiences.

At the heart of it is the Bright Young Things Sleepover – a lavish one-night stay in an Art Deco-style suite, filled with delightful surprises. Guests can expect beautifully curated details, such as a limited-edition copy of Flappers and Philosophers by F. Scott Fitzgerald; cocktails from Cecil Beaton’s Cocktail Book, served in Lalique glassware at the Fumoir bar; and a bottle of Shalimar, the classic 1925 fragrance by Guerlain. Also included in the package is a curated selection of films that capture the spirit of the era, and breakfast the following morning. For those looking to extend the glamour, there’s the option to add a Great Gatsby pre-theatre dinner at Claridge’s Restaurant.

Claridge’s Mayfair Terrace Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Maybourne)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Maybourne)

Claridge’s has also curated a vibrant programme of workshops and salons throughout the year that are available to non-guests. Among the highlights: a Charleston masterclasses and, in August, an evocative evening in the Painter’s Room bar with musical curator Alex Le Roux, who will guide guests through the sounds of the Jazz Age. And, in September, scent expert and fragrance writer Alice du Parcq will lead a talk on perfume heritage and the art of scent. Not to miss is a monthly behind-the-scenes Art Deco tour with the hotel’s archivist.

Claridge’s Mayfair Terrace Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Maybourne)

Guerlain’s Shalimar perfume (Image credit: Courtesy of Maybourne)

Claridge’s Bright Young Things Sleepover starts from £1,665.

