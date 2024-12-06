Claridge’s welcomes ultra-chic new suites by Bryan O’Sullivan Studio

When it comes to London hotels, few are as revered as Claridge’s. Beloved by royals, rock stars and reality TV personalities, the Mayfair institution and as high-octane and opulent as its roster of guests, which, since its 1856 inception, has embraced Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Moss and Kim Kardashian.

Bryan O’Sullivan Studio designs Claridge’s new Brook Suites

Entrance to the suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Claridge's)

Naturally, the historic establishment has had many facelifts over its 200 years – and the latest is courtesy of Bryan O’Sullivan Studio. The practice, which has conceived a number of spaces within the hotel (the brasserie, the onyx bar, The Painter’s Room, several suites, and two penthouses) was tasked with designing the interiors for The Brook Suites: 24 chic new rooms within the hotel. ‘The brief was to create something that has the essence of Claridge’s but feels more contemporary,’ says the firm’s eponymous founder. ‘With this project, we wanted to appeal to a younger audience while celebrating the hotel’s rich heritage.’

The Brook Suites unfold over six floors within a newly built wing at the back of the hotel, with glorious views over Brook’s Mews. Each suite has its own oak-lined entrance hall and living space, which seamlessly leads to the bedroom, as well as exquisite marble bathrooms complete with free-standing tubs and terrazzo floors.

The Brook Suites bedroom (Image credit: Courtesy of Claridge's)

The Brook Suites lounge space (Image credit: Courtesy of Claridge's)

O’Sullivan describes the new rooms are ‘uplifting and tactile’. The pared-back scheme, for instance, is largely defined by calming neutral walls, parquet wooden floors and honey-hued oak joinery and panelling. Natural light pours through floor-to-ceiling windows, making The Brook Suites significantly brighter than the hotel’s older, moodier rooms. ‘The idea was to create spaces that feel luxurious but homely. We want guests to feel comfortable here.’

The backdrop might be simple but a playful tone is set by the furniture and light fixtures, all designed by Bryan O’Sullivan Studio. Pleasing, organic shapes are particularly prevalent – note the colourful, rounded tables and stools, and the curved seating in the living spaces – while Annie Morris-inspired lamps and eclectic light-up mirrors, ‘which are great for selfies,’ says O’Sullivan, create characterful points of interest. For the designer, however, the beds steal the spotlight. ‘I love the scalloped headboards with the recessed reading lights,’ he explains. Pastel rugs anchor the rooms and feature floral art deco-esque prints – a nod to the hotel’s design DNA.

Claridge’s is located at Brook St, London W1K 4HR, claridges.co.uk

The Brook Suites bathroom (Image credit: Courtesy of Claridge's)

Bathroom marble details (Image credit: Courtesy of Claridge's)

