Anya Hindmarch’s Ice Cream Project is London’s tastiest (and weirdest) summer tradition
The cult pop-up has returned, transforming a Belgravia corner into a sleek, steel-clad shrine to British pantry nostalgia
The annual opening of The Ice Cream Project by Anya Hindmarch has quietly become an unofficial signal that summer has arrived in London. The project is now in its fourth edition and ‘brought back by popular demand’, but it wasn’t until yesterday that I finally tried the English designer’s wonderfully wacky ice creams and sorbets for myself.
I’m lactose intolerant, but for the sake of journalism (and curiosity), I pretended I wasn’t. This is how I found myself at The Anya Village in Belgravia, hovering between excitement and digestive dread. Was it going to be worth the stomach ache? The answer is yes. I left the pop-up a devoted fan of the Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil (it’s in my Spanish blood), Maldon Sea Salt, and Bisto Gravy flavours (weird, I know). And yes, I did try all 15 options available.
The return of The Ice Cream Project by Anya Hindmarch
Before my visit, I had the chance to ask Hindmarch herself how the idea first came about. She explained that it was all about reimagining the familiar and elevating it into something artful. ‘Nothing says summer more than ice cream,’ she stated. And indeed, for something so seemingly simple (yet deceptively complex), the project has become a cult hit, drawing daily queues of curious foodies keen to test their taste buds.
‘It’s always fun to include a few flavours that won’t be universally loved. Even if not everyone likes all of them, there’s someone who loves each one,’ Hindmarch added. This year, Jacob’s Twiglets has emerged as a clear bestseller, while Pickled Onion has proven divisive. I felt brave enough to try the flaming hot Flying Goose Sriracha – an experience, to say the least – but ultimately went home with one of the more subdued editions. It’s all about balance.
The ice cream is made in small batches in Devon, using traditional bases like creamy vanilla or dark chocolate, with original recipes layered on top. Think of it like perfume: top, heart and base notes, only edible. You can grab a scoop on the spot or take home a 500ml tub, neatly tucked into a stylish, paper-like insulated cooler bag. For the indecisive (or the truly committed), there’s The Ice Cream Project Blind Tasting Tea at the Anya Café, complete with an epicurean scorecard.
The space itself leans into minimalism with a lab-like vibe: sleek steel freezers house the tubs, while the windows are stacked high with repeat-branded packaging. ‘The original creative idea was to celebrate our favourite cult food brands,’ Hindmarch said. ‘Since the first iteration, our soft-serve counter has doubled in size.’
The flavour line-up reads like a British pantry daydream: biscuity Bird’s Custard, McVitie’s Milk Chocolate Hobnobs, Ovaltine, Quaker Oats and Rowse Honey sit alongside more refreshing options like Copella Cloudy Apple Juice, Irn-Bbu and Romney’s Kendal Mint Cake sorbets. There’s even the classic McVitie’s Club Orange. Each tub is dressed in its flavour’s original branding, amplifying the nostalgic kick.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The Ice Cream Project by Anya Hindmarch is located at The Village Hall, 11 Pont St, London SW1X 9EH, and is open now through 17 August 2025.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
Lois Samuels’ ceramics invite us to find beauty in imperfection
On view at Twentieth in Los Angeles, the artist’s unglazed ceramics explore ‘life’s intricacies and magic’, she says
-
‘They gave me carte blanche to do what I want’: Paul Kooiker photographs the students of Gerrit Rietveld Academie for Acne Studios
Heralding the launch of a new permanent gallery from fashion label Acne Studios, the celebrated Dutch photographer’s new body of work praises the bravery of ‘people who choose to go to an art school at a time like this’
-
‘I’m surprised that I got this far’: Rick Owens on his bombastic Paris retrospective, ‘Temple of Love’
The Dark Prince of Fashion sits down with Wallpaper* to discuss legacy, love, and growing old in Paris as a display at the Palais Galliera tells the story of his subversive career
-
The best bars in London for bartending greatness
From chic hotel cocktail classics to game-changing flavour combinations, our resident drinks correspondent, Neil Ridley, explores ten of the best bars in London
-
NoMad London’s new restaurant fast-tracks you to New York’s jazz age
Martin Brudnizki Design Studio conjures up old-world glamour at Twenty8 NoMad, where the menu features nearly as many martini variations as main courses
-
Italian-Japanese fusion’s a joy at east London’s Osteria Angelina
A Victorian warehouse in Spitalfields has been given a slick modern makeover to house a unique Italian-Japanese restaurant
-
This Hackney bar is reviving London’s legacy of lesbian spaces
Designed by Studio Popelo and Wet Studio, La Camionera emerges as a vital sanctuary for London’s FLINTA* community, honouring it right down to the details
-
Time-travel to the golden age of the cruise ship at Sea Containers London
The South Bank hotel celebrates its tenth anniversary with four new suites inspired by period cabin design, from Edwardian elegance to 1980s glamour
-
Twin Peaks’ Double R Diner is coming to London (for a day)
Mubi marks Twin Peaks’ 35th anniversary with pop-up diner and streaming release
-
Ukrainian restaurant Sino adds to London's diverse food culture with warming traditions that feel familiar yet new
Pronounced see-no, the new Ukrainian restaurant in Notting Hill, by Polina Sychova and chef Eugene Korolev, is built on the intimate relationship between people and nature – offering beauty in simplicity
-
Art, pasta and maritozzi: this is Locatelli at the National Gallery
Chef Giorgio Locatelli is the National Gallery’s new Italian master with the latest chapter of his beloved London restaurant