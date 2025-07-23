An exclusive look inside Cafe Murano Marylebone, Angela Hartnett’s latest culinary outpost
Cafe Murano Marylebone offers an intimate and homely atmosphere for Italian breakfasts, lunches and dinners
In Dorset Street, Cafe Murano Marylebone opens as the fourth London location by renowned English chef Angela Hartnett. The original Cafe Murano first launched on St James Street in 2013 as a more casual sibling to Hartnett’s Michelin-starred Mayfair restaurant, Murano (also one of the few restaurants to hold 4 AA rosettes). Hartnett’s culinary journey was inspired by the food of her Italian grandmother and mother: honest dishes served in an unfussy environment.
Wallpaper* dines at Cafe Murano Marylebone, London
The mood: comfort dining that is friendly and familiar
Upon entering, the dining space feels light and airy thanks to its south-facing position. Creating the atmosphere of a friendly or family dining room, the space is decorated with paintings, warm lighting and knick-knacks. Portraits of her beloved dogs, Betty and Alfie, stand proudly, while cookbooks and cooking tools are framed and mounted on the walls. These personal touches are executed with refined style through detailed finishing touches, such as Murano glass lighting and leather, green banquettes framing the corners of the dining room, avoiding any gimmicky sensation.
‘This is a really special moment for the team and me. Marylebone is an area we’ve been eager to open in for some time, and seeing it all come together is incredibly exciting,’ Hartnett tells Wallpaper*. ‘For the first time, we’re serving breakfast through to dinner, and I can’t wait to meet our new local guests and welcome them this summer.’
The food: crisp and fresh Italian cooking
The menu revolves around Italy’s regional culinary diversity. Guests can enjoy a range of cicchetti and antipasto, from braised octopus with potatoes and aioli to courgette panzanella. The ‘primi’ menu focuses on seasonal produce, featuring dishes like camaroli risotto with basil and tomatoes, and tortelli with Swiss chard, ricotta, and walnut sauce. Second courses include slow-braised lamb with sweet Romano peppers and mozzarella, along with an Italian staple, chicken Milanese.
Two dishes exclusive to the Marylebone location are the half chicken Salmoriglio, served with a zesty sauce of lemon, garlic, and fresh herbs, and the rigatoni al ragù bianco, a comforting white Bolognese-style pasta. For breakfast, forget your usual avocado on toast – Cafe Murano serves fresh and zesty dishes to start your day, such as grilled sweet peaches with yoghurt and toasted maple nuts, or smoked trout crostini with bottarga, fennel and chives.
Cafe Murano Marylebone is located at 52-55 Dorset St, London W1U 7NQ. It opens on July 26th.
