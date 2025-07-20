A quintessentially British new dining destination alights on the banks of the Thames
Brasserie Constance, a new project from chef Adam Byatt, pays homage to pioneering florist Constance Spry
A new riverside dining destination has landed on the banks of the Thames. Located on the first floor of Fulham Pier, Brasserie Constance offers a casual-yet-refined setting that feels familiar yet unique. The eatery is the project of Michelin-star chef Adam Byatt, who co-owns Wildflowers in Belgravia and is also behind London favourites like Trinity, Bistro Union and Charlie’s at Brown’s Hotel.
This new riverside restaurant draws inspiration from its namesake, Constance Spry, a florist who not only revolutionised flower arranging, but was also a successful chef and educator who worked nearby at Fulham Pottery. Byatt pays homage to Spry with his menu via dishes like chicken pâté en croûte, a twist on classic coronation chicken which Spry helped create.
Wallpaper* dines at Brasserie Constance, London
The mood: a secret garden with a touch of glam
Brasserie Constance’s interiors, designed by Lazaro Rosa-Violán (recently behind the renovation of The Palace Hotel in Madrid), are elegant and understated, reminiscent of English conservatories through floral motifs and elevated materials. Each element pays homage to Spry's pottery work with thoughtfully crafted ceramics. In fact, Byatt collaborated closely with the Crafts Council to commission five female ceramicists, inviting them to create bespoke, everyday objects that subtly elevate the dining experience – from oyster shell-glazed soup bowls and hand-formed sharing platters, to Spry-inspired vases.
The food: elevated British classics
The kitchen, led by head chef Charlie Crote of Midland Grand Dining Room renown, operates alongside Byatt. The menu features British classics with a focus on seasonal ingredients. Starters include potted duck with rosehip jelly, London smoked salmon and braised leeks with vinaigrette. Heartier mains include clay-pot chicken with barley and beer, a crusted rack of lamb, and favourites like pie and mash, and toad in the hole. Desserts evoke the late Victorian era with a towering-yet-light baked Alaska or English strawberries with cream.
For riverside cocktails, Flo – the bar adjacent to the restaurant – offers a concise menu of small plates and a wine list curated by Jack Byatt, Adam's son and the sommelier at Trinity in Clapham. The main dining area also features a selection of classic cocktails, from martinis, to Negronis to the quintessential gin and tonic. Each cocktail can be enjoyed alongside small bites such as smoked haddock croquettes, pea and mint tartlets, and steak and ale skewers.
Brasserie Constance is located at Goldhurst House, Parr’s Wy., London W6 9AN, United Kingdom.
