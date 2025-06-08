At the Palace Madrid, an old soul gets new sparkle
Once a haunt for intellectuals and artists, Madrid’s grand dame navigates a new era of luxury following a four-year-long renovation by Lázaro Rosa-Violán Studio. Here's what to know
Growing up in Madrid’s Atocha neighbourhood, my first glimpse into the rarefied world of luxury came via The Palace Hotel. It wasn’t the grand façade – a heady mix of modernism and Belle Époque flair – that first captured my attention; What stuck with me were the porters draped in long capes, guiding gilded luggage trolleys inside.
With over a century of history, it's no surprise the Palace has stories to spare. Guests have included Pablo Picasso, Mata Hari, Federico García Lorca, Luis Buñuel and Salvador Dalí. Now part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection, the hotel recently completed a four-year restoration by Lázaro Rosa-Violán Studio, a renovation that aims to revive the property's glamour without relying on pastiche.
Wallpaper*checks in at The Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Madrid
What's on your doorstep?
There could hardly be a more privileged Madrid address than The Palace Hotel's. Located in Madrid’s Centro neighbourhood, the building sits adjacent to the Landscape of Light – better known as the Paseo del Prado and Buen Retiro – granted UNESCO World Heritage status in 2021. Just steps away lies the Golden Triangle of Art, offering effortless access to the Museo del Prado, the Reina Sofía and the Thyssen-Bornemisza. With such surroundings, it’s no wonder the hotel has long been entwined with Madrid’s social and cultural life. Since opening its doors in 1912, it has played host to royalty, intellectuals, artists and the city’s most influential figures.
Who is behind the design?
The original building was designed in 1910 by Catalan architect Eduardo Ferrès y Puig and, at the time, was the largest hotel in Europe. It was the first hotel in Spain (and only the second in the world) to offer a bathroom in every guest room. It was also the first in the country to have a telephone in each room.
More than a century later, Lázaro Rosa-Violán Studio’s brief included the arduous restoration of the façade, lifting layer after layer of paint until the original pigment began to show through. Guest rooms and common areas were fully renovated, preserving original elements and materials while adapting the spaces to modern travellers.
‘The revamped Palace Madrid is designed to be a stimulating space for a new generation of intellectuals and travellers who seek a place to call home – where stories, culture, and conversations flourish,’ shares Lázaro Rosa-Violán.
In that spirit, the hotel pays tribute to its rich artistic legacy and location through subtle details and motifs, such as intricate patterns inspired by the Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid. The material palette favours timeless finishes – rich woods, elegant metals and tactile textiles – while incorporating modern textures to create depth and contrast. The studio also curated the hotel’s art selection, with some pieces drawn from Rosa-Violán’s private collection and others created by his graphic design team.
The room to book
The hotel offers 470 elegantly appointed guestrooms and suites, with views overlooking either Plaza de las Cortes – home to the Palace of the Congress of Deputies – or Plaza Cánovas del Castillo, where the Fountain of Neptune stands. Room categories include Deluxe, Premium, and Palace guestrooms, while suites range from the Palace, Cervantes, Corte, and Neptuno to the crowning Royal Suite. A firm fond of working with natural materials, Lázaro Rosa-Violán Studio employed high-end finishes, such as marble, brushed brass and textured glass. The original bathroom marble – an elegant Navona – was repaired, re-polished and preserved.
The Royal Suite, spanning 1,700 sq. ft. includes a grand dining room, a library with a bar, and a fully-equipped chef’s kitchen. Sculpted marble and rich millwork lend a sense of old-world refinement, while bespoke fixtures, vibrant accents, and contemporary chandeliers bring a modern, palatial feel. Its expansive one-bedroom configuration features a signature headboard, seen throughout the hotel’s suites: a tapestry designed by Lázaro’s own atelier of graphic artists, depicting local landscapes and classical scenes – among them the lush greenery of Casa de Campo.
Staying for dinner?
As Rosa-Violán himself puts it, ‘La Cúpula Restaurant & Bar is undoubtedly the crown jewel of The Palace Hotel – a space we sought to restore to its former glamour, evoking the opulence of the Roaring Twenties.’
Set beneath an imposing stained-glass dome, the menu reimagines Spanish favourites and crowd-pleases under the direction of executive chef Nuno Matos. Among the highlights are inventive takes on the favourites of former guests – such as Pablo Picasso’s twist on the Waldorf salad and Julio Camba’s beloved steak tartare.
In-house guests are invited to join the weekly Epicurean Moment, a Thursday ritual celebrating the diversity of vermouth, each style paired with traditional tapas for a journey through Spanish flavours.
As part of the renovation, the monumental dome – originally designed in 1912 by Eduardo Ferrés y Puig – was painstakingly restored. Comprising 1,456 individual pieces, the dome was entirely dismantled, catalogued, and restored to its original hues. The space has been further elevated with a composition of furnishings that blend classical and Art Deco styles, upholstered in rich, luxurious fabrics.
Where to switch off
Tucked away in the heart of the hotel, the bar Club 27 is where history and hedonism collide. With its original wood panelling protected by the Heritage Commission, the bar channels old-world charm with a twist of lime. Designers mined the hotel’s century-old register books and bar archives to breathe new life into its storied past. This is the spot that earned Hemingway’s praise for its dry martini and drew regulars like García Lorca, Dalí, and Buñuel – now immortalised in a wall sketch. Lining the walls are 54 custom illustrations, each capturing a defining moment from the hotel’s glittering 100-year history. Order La Violetera cocktail for a tribute to Madrid’s traditional violet candies.
The verdict
Grand dame status in today’s hospitality landscape is no easy feat, especially as a new generation of travellers chase edgier, more offbeat destinations. Still, the recent revamp by Lázaro Rosa-Violán offers a respectful nod to history without being stuck in it. There’s a clear effort to preserve the soul of the building while introducing playful, unexpected details. Though Madrid’s luxury scene is shifting, the Palace remains a cornerstone, offering a rich glimpse into the city’s past, and hinting at an exciting new chapter yet to be written.
The Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel is located at Pl. de las Cortes, 7, Centro, 28014 Madrid, Spain.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
