Capturing the essence of La Movida Madrileña – a countercultural movement that emerged during Spain’s transition to democracy in 1975 – is as challenging as defining the buoyant creative scene shaping Madrid today. Both resist simple categorisation, united by an unyielding forward-looking spirit. The best way to experience the city’s modern-day zeitgeist is by exploring its next-generation galleries, bold hospitality ventures and disruptive cultural hubs. While the city is justly celebrated for its Beaux-Arts architecture, centuries-old art collections, and vibrant tapas culture, Madrid continues to reinvent itself. Here are ten things to do to tap into the city’s newfound energy.

The Madrid Edition

The Madrid Edition heralds a new chapter in the capital’s luxury hospitality scene – more outré and colourful, yet no less detail-driven. Its 200 rooms and suites, some with terraces, showcase the Edition brand’s unmistakable bold, contemporary style. Also present are vibrant food and beverage offerings, which include Oroya, the rooftop restaurant helmed by chef Diego Muñoz. Dramatic contrasts of light and shadow, raw textures, and refined finishes define the property’s visual language. Spearheading the design: founder Ian Schrager, minimalist maestro John Pawson, and Paris-based designer François Champsaur, whose combined genius brings fresh energy to the old heart of Madrid.

The Madrid Edition is located at Pl. de Celenque, 2, 28013 Madrid, Spain.

Gilda Haus

Madrid-based Codoo studio might have been inspired by Gianfranco Frattini, Nanda Vigo and other 1970s Italian design pioneers, but this Madrid cocktail bar is perhaps most distinctive for the metallic, high-gloss shade of pearl orange that floods its floor, walls and ceiling. Complemented by mirrored surfaces and touches of electric blue, the space is vivid, voluminous and seductive, its decoration celebrating functional urban design, from the office-style tube lighting to the stainless steel furniture, while carpeted floors and velvet curtains add a warmer touch. AR

Gilda Haus is located at C. de San Mateo, 6, 28004 Madrid, Spain.

Mo de Movimiento

Bringing a flavour of environmental consciousness to Madrid’s dining scene, the Lucas Muñoz-designed Mo de Movimiento focuses on adaptive reuse and sustainable energy. The upcycled interiors include lighting pieces recovered from junkyards and seating forged from rubble and wood reclaimed during the site’s renovation. A low-consumption temperature system uses water-filled terracotta pots to cool the air, while energy from the kitchen is reused for underfloor heating during colder months. AR

Mo de Movimiento is located at C. de Espronceda, 34, 28003 Madrid, Spain.

SDD2

Experimental sharing plates are served in this startling environment that mixes the energy of a slaughterhouse and a science lab with its white polythene counters, freezer-style lighting and multicoloured industrial boxes in the ceiling. Besides raw tuna jerky, aubergine with eel or cockles with seaweed, cuts of veal and Iberian pork go well with the display of meat hooks and butcher’s knives. The owners also recently opened Sala Cero – a severe, stainless steel dining space designed with Madrid-based studios Yyplusplus and Caliper. AR

SDD2 is located at CC. de la Virgen de los Peligros, 8, 28013 Madrid, Spain.

Albarrán Bourdais

Housed in a former Loewe atelier dating back to the 1920s, Albarrán Bourdais maximises the use of its high-ceilinged, multi-level, 600-square-metre space to present cutting-edge contemporary exhibitions, with artists often invited to create site-specific installations or immersive experiences. Superflex, Héctor Zamora and Pedro Cabrita Reis have been exhibited over recent months, while a new solo show by Polish artist Angelika Markul – known for her large-scale installations that range from sculpture to video – is open until July 2025. AR

Albarrán Bourdais is located at C. del Barquillo &, C. de San Marcos, 28004 Madrid, Spain.

Cine Doré

Cine Doré is likely one of the most striking neighbourhood cinemas in the world, with residents of Atocha-Antón Martín fortunate to enjoy easy access. This Art Nouveau venue, which served as a set in Pedro Almodóvar’s Hable Con Ella (2002), was originally built in the early 20th century as a ‘socio-cultural’ hall. In 1922, Spanish architect Críspulo Moro Cabeza transformed it into a cinema. After a 26-year hiatus, it reopened in 1989 as the home for Filmoteca Española, the national film archive – since when it has played host to a variety of Spanish and international films in their original versions. Its original brick-orange façade, meanwhile, tells the story of resistance and renaissance of 20th-century Spain.

Cine Doré is located at C. de Sta. Isabel, 3, 28012 Madrid, Spain.

La Capsule spa at Brach Madrid

Found within the bustling arteries of Gran Vía, a moment of calmness awaits at Brach Madrid hotel, the Evok Collection's second outpost after Paris. La Capsule spa is a soothing sanctuary that boasts a 20-meter indoor pool and cutting-edge treatments marrying holistic practices with advanced technologies, including a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, infrared sauna or LED photobiomodulation therapy. The 400 sq m space is a vision of gold and pure white by Philippe Starck.

La Capsule spa is located inside Brach Madrid, Gran Vía, 20, 28013 Madrid, Spain.

Solo Independencia

Expanding on the capital’s golden art mile (the Prado, Reina Sofia and Thyssen-Bornemisza museums), Solo Independencia takes a bold leap into contemporary art. Conceived as an ‘international art project’ by Spanish entrepreneurs Ana Gervás and David Cantolla, Solo is devoted to ‘fostering, supporting, and sharing today’s artwork.’ Its collection spans figurative painting, kinetic sculpture, sound art, new media, and AI creations, forming an otherworldly universe showcasing over 270 artists, including established names such as Ai Weiwei, Takashi Murakami, and Kaws, alongside rising talents like Filip Ćustić, Ana Barriga and Smack. The gallery’s futuristic yet versatile design is the vision of architect Juan Herreros.

Solo Independecia is located at Pl. de la Independencia, 5, 28001 Madrid, Spain.

Galería Canalejas

Moments away from the emblematic Madrid de los Austrias (the city’s old quarter), Galería Canalejas rises within the same grand edifice as the Four Seasons Madrid, where we also recommend booking a stay if you are after unparalleled luxury. Once known as the Palacio de la Equitativa, the new shopping centre was brought to life by the Spanish firm Estudio Lamela, while the sophisticated interiors were created by Parisian studio Carbondale. Over 8,000 square meters of National Heritage façades and more than 16,000 historical artefacts, including Art Deco stained glass, intricate railings, marble accents, and ornate friezes, were preserved during the development. At its heart, a charming café pays tribute to the traditional kiosks of 19th and 20th-century Madrid. Meanwhile, three elegant floors showcase an array of upscale fashion, beauty and jewellery boutiques, including Hermès, Jil Sander, and Rolex.

Galería Canalejas is located at Pl. de Canalejas, 1, 28014 Madrid, Spain.

Wow Concept Serrano

A department store but not as you know it – this multi-brand retail project aims to merge physical and digital experiences for a new generation of shoppers, with desirable, independent fashion and tech labels housed in a visually striking environment. Barcelona-based External Reference designed the original Wow on Gran Vía, while a second, seven-storey outlet in the swish Serrano neighbourhood is the work of Madrid’s Culdesac, who created sculptural shapes, ambient lighting, fluid spaces and modular furniture that allows for versatile displays.

Wow Concept Serrano is located at C. de Serrano, 52, 28001 Madrid, Spain.

A version of this article appeared in the April 2025 issue of Wallpaper* .