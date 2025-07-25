In Ibiza, life revolves around hedonism; a contagious raison d’être that not even the most structured contemporary gallery, with all its impenetrable silence, can resist. In the laid-back village of San Miguel, on the northern side of the island, Gathering Ibiza has carved out a vibrant space of dual identities. Part gallery, part outdoor bar and restaurant, the originally London-born venue seeks to capture the elements that make this Balearic destination so beloved: its energy, creativity, and people.

Enter Mira by Gathering, Ibiza

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gathering)

Since opening in 2024, Gathering has hosted a diverse and successful series of exhibitions, from its inaugural ‘Substance’ to the current ‘Sunset Strip’ (a collaboration with Berlin-based gallery Société.) Meanwhile, its hospitality arm has steadily cultivated a devoted following of its own. Set in an open-air courtyard with an adjoining indoor cove, Mira by Gathering glows in a delicate shade of pink, adorned with Hans Bellmer-esque ‘breast lights’ by Turner Prize-winning British artist Tai Shani; a playful setting suited to both intimate and group rendezvous.

A collaboration between Gathering’s in-house team and Bellistri Maroli Studio, the design prioritises the display of artwork. A revolving outdoor installation commands the terrace, while covered sections create more secluded corners, where guests dine beneath mirrored spray paintings by Stefan Brüggemann. Bespoke furnishings – bamboo armchairs, stainless steel tables, and pink sheepskin throws – extend the theme of glamorous nonchalance, echoing the 1970s tension between austerity and decadence.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gathering)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gathering)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gathering)

Leading the Mediterranean culinary front is Italian chef Giacomo Notarbartolo, formerly of Nobu Restaurant Ibiza. Seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients form the base of unpretentious yet flavourful dishes, such as carob focaccia with local sobrasada or grilled octopus with anticucho nora and sweet potato. Drinks match the sunshine: the aromatic Ibiza Highball blends amaretto, lavender, vodka, and soda for a bright, botanical hit, while The Naked Traveller combines vodka, Aperol, Chambord, lime juice, and mint in a citrusy twist.

Mira by Gathering also taps into a wider creative network by collaborating with other bars and restaurants. Recent pop-ups have included La Brillantina bar in Barcelona and Canopia in Mexico City. Beyond its artistic and culinary pursuits, the site hosts live music sessions on Thursdays and vinyl DJ sets on Sundays. Owner Alex Flick hopes Mira will fill a cultural void by uniting art, food, and music under one roof. ‘Ibiza is more than most expect; it’s a rich, diverse meeting ground for creative exchange. Mira captures that spirit and gives it a home,’ he tells Wallpaper*.

(Image credit: Photography by Hendrik Poggenpohl)

(Image credit: Photography by Hendrik Poggenpohl)

(Image credit: Photography by Hendrik Poggenpohl)

Mira by Gathering is located at Carrer Vicent Serra 4, Sant Miquel de Balansat, Ibiza, Spain.

