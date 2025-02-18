‘I explored Benidorm with an open mind’: the famous Spanish seaside town is captured in a new photo book
From neon lights to pink sunburns, photographer Rob Ball turns his lens on Benidorm to see what remains of a ‘pan-European holiday utopia’
‘Over 12 months, I explored Benidorm with an open mind,’ shared Rob Ball, photographer and author of Benidorm, the new photography book published by Hoxton Mini Press. ‘I was curious about what remained of the “pan-European holiday utopia” envisioned at its inception. Benidorm’s reputation often precedes it, symbolising (and drawing criticism for) mass tourism. Yet, nestled between the Puig Campana mountain and the Mediterranean Sea, the resort is full of the warmth of people enjoying themselves: the beach alive with tenderness and diversity, the bars with laughter and Sky Sports.’
Benidorm in pictures, by Rob Ball
Ball – whose photography spans both black-and-white and colour images, and large-format polaroid and tintype – is no stranger to capturing the essence of seaside resorts, having chronicled over 100 of them from New Jersey to Santa Cruz. Now, he presents his findings of what became a quintessential ‘Brits abroad’ holiday resort.
Benidorm features vivid, modern-day imagery and examines how the idea of the package holiday destination has changed since its conception in the 1950s.
Ball’s photographs capture the jarring contrast between urbanisation and beach culture, and how this seaside town has been impacted by over-tourism. He documents Benidorm by day and by night, taking in colourful beach towels and umbrellas, pink sunburn, and bright neon shop lights against grey streetscapes. The book is a rich source of images, many imbued with a gentle humour and an underlying melancholy.
Benidorm by Rob Ball, £35, is available to purchase at hoxtonminipress.com and Amazon
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
