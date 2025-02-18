‘I explored Benidorm with an open mind’: the famous Spanish seaside town is captured in a new photo book

From neon lights to pink sunburns, photographer Rob Ball turns his lens on Benidorm to see what remains of a ‘pan-European holiday utopia’

Benidorm, Spain
(Image credit: Rob Ball)
‘Over 12 months, I explored Benidorm with an open mind,’ shared Rob Ball, photographer and author of Benidorm, the new photography book published by Hoxton Mini Press. ‘I was curious about what remained of the “pan-European holiday utopia” envisioned at its inception. Benidorm’s reputation often precedes it, symbolising (and drawing criticism for) mass tourism. Yet, nestled between the Puig Campana mountain and the Mediterranean Sea, the resort is full of the warmth of people enjoying themselves: the beach alive with tenderness and diversity, the bars with laughter and Sky Sports.’

Benidorm in pictures, by Rob Ball

Benidorm, Spain

Benidorm by Rob Ball, £35, is available to purchase at hoxtonminipress.com and Amazon

(Image credit: Rob Ball)

Ball – whose photography spans both black-and-white and colour images, and large-format polaroid and tintype – is no stranger to capturing the essence of seaside resorts, having chronicled over 100 of them from New Jersey to Santa Cruz. Now, he presents his findings of what became a quintessential ‘Brits abroad’ holiday resort.

Benidorm, Spain

(Image credit: Rob Ball)

Benidorm features vivid, modern-day imagery and examines how the idea of the package holiday destination has changed since its conception in the 1950s.

Benidorm, Spain

(Image credit: Rob Ball)

Ball’s photographs capture the jarring contrast between urbanisation and beach culture, and how this seaside town has been impacted by over-tourism. He documents Benidorm by day and by night, taking in colourful beach towels and umbrellas, pink sunburn, and bright neon shop lights against grey streetscapes. The book is a rich source of images, many imbued with a gentle humour and an underlying melancholy.

Benidorm

(Image credit: Rob Ball)

Benidorm, Spain

(Image credit: Rob Ball)

Benidorm

(Image credit: Rob Ball)
