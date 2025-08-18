Once a parking lot, now a contemporary Paris address, La Fondation Hotel rises in a brutalist shell softened by warm hues and muted tones that ripple through its ten floors. The latest opening from Groupe Galia, the property brings together 58 rooms, open co-working areas, a health club, a rooftop bar, and a solarium.

Wallpaper* checks in at La Fondation Hotel, Paris

What’s on your doorstep?

La Fondation sits on Rue Legendre in the 17th arrondissement, a street lined with classic bistros, fragrant torréfacteurs (coffee roasters), and restaurants spotlighting a variety of cuisines. Nearby landmarks include Parc Monceau, famously captured by Monet in three paintings in the spring of 1876, and the village-like neighbourhood of Les Batignolles, with its Haussmannian streets, independent boutiques, and lively bars.

(Image credit: Photography by Alem Mostefaoui. Courtesy of PCA-STREAM)

Who is behind the design?

Paris-based architecture firm PCA-STREAM transformed what was once a raw concrete parking facility into the luxurious property it is today. Rather than demolish, the team preserved its expansive industrial volumes and materiality, renewing the site’s brutalist DNA. A spiralling raw-concrete ramp leads into reception – a direct nod to its past – while the most spectacular new addition is a 1,500 sqm rooftop garden with views stretching from Sacré-Cœur to the Eiffel Tower.

(Image credit: Photography by Alem Mostefaoui. Courtesy of PCA-STREAM)

Inside, New York studio Roman & Williams infused the interiors with a character that is modern yet eclectic, accented by nods to Piet Mondrian’s De Stijl palette and geometry. Public areas are designed for fluid movement between spaces, encouraging curiosity. Vintage pieces from the 1970s and 80s add depth to the narrative, while custom works by French artisans provide a tactile, human counterpoint.

(Image credit: Photography by Romain Ricard)

The room to book

Muted palettes and artisanal detail define the guest rooms. Wood, stone, and indigo accents set a quiet tone, amplified by floor-to-ceiling windows. French craftsmen provided the bespoke furniture and hand-finished joinery, while integrated artworks blur the line between object and ornament. The 24 sqm Deluxe Room feels cocooning; the 60 sqm Esprit Libre Suite, with its 7th-floor balcony, delivers postcard views over Paris. All rooms feature Typology amenities.

(Image credit: Photography by Romain Ricard)

(Image credit: Photography by Romain Ricard)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

Chef Thomas Rossi leads two dining spaces. Brasserie La Base, on the ground floor, pairs an al fresco terrace with high-ceilinged interiors, serving unpretentious French classics – such as Roscoff onion tatin or La Charlotte aux fruits de ma mère – alongside natural wines. Due to open soon: the flagship La Fondation restaurant on the 8th floor, where travertine, carved wood, and floor-to-ceiling glass frame a cinematic view. Above it, the rooftop bar offers a 360-degree panorama of Paris at its most photogenic.

(Image credit: Photography by Romain Ricard)

(Image credit: Photography by Romain Ricard)

Where to switch off

Below ground, the health club avoids standard gym clichés. Expect Technogym equipment, a juice bar, a climbing wall, and five studios hosting over 100 weekly classes. The spa offers a semi-Olympic pool, hammam, and sauna, plus treatments using Typology and Ho Karan products. As these facilities are open to non-guests via memberships or day passes, it’s worth checking class schedules to avoid stumbling into an aquarobics session mid-swim. For uninterrupted calm, the best bet is the solarium (reserved exclusively for guests), a hidden garden with city views, shaded by monstera, ficus, and rose bushes.

(Image credit: Photography by Romain Ricard)

(Image credit: Photography by Romain Ricard)

The verdict

La Fondation is worth checking into for its thoughtful design alone. From rooftop views to the cocooning rooms, it’s a space that rewards lingering. A few service missteps hinted at areas for improvement, but the overall atmosphere, location, and aesthetic more than compensated.

(Image credit: Photography by Romain Ricard)

La Fondation is located at 40 Rue Legendre, 75017 Paris, France.