At La Fondation hotel in Paris, minimalism has irresistible warmth
Once a parking lot, this 17th-arrondissement stay now offers rooftop city views, cocooning suites, and interiors by Roman & Williams
Once a parking lot, now a contemporary Paris address, La Fondation Hotel rises in a brutalist shell softened by warm hues and muted tones that ripple through its ten floors. The latest opening from Groupe Galia, the property brings together 58 rooms, open co-working areas, a health club, a rooftop bar, and a solarium.
Wallpaper* checks in at La Fondation Hotel, Paris
What’s on your doorstep?
La Fondation sits on Rue Legendre in the 17th arrondissement, a street lined with classic bistros, fragrant torréfacteurs (coffee roasters), and restaurants spotlighting a variety of cuisines. Nearby landmarks include Parc Monceau, famously captured by Monet in three paintings in the spring of 1876, and the village-like neighbourhood of Les Batignolles, with its Haussmannian streets, independent boutiques, and lively bars.
Who is behind the design?
Paris-based architecture firm PCA-STREAM transformed what was once a raw concrete parking facility into the luxurious property it is today. Rather than demolish, the team preserved its expansive industrial volumes and materiality, renewing the site’s brutalist DNA. A spiralling raw-concrete ramp leads into reception – a direct nod to its past – while the most spectacular new addition is a 1,500 sqm rooftop garden with views stretching from Sacré-Cœur to the Eiffel Tower.
Inside, New York studio Roman & Williams infused the interiors with a character that is modern yet eclectic, accented by nods to Piet Mondrian’s De Stijl palette and geometry. Public areas are designed for fluid movement between spaces, encouraging curiosity. Vintage pieces from the 1970s and 80s add depth to the narrative, while custom works by French artisans provide a tactile, human counterpoint.
The room to book
Muted palettes and artisanal detail define the guest rooms. Wood, stone, and indigo accents set a quiet tone, amplified by floor-to-ceiling windows. French craftsmen provided the bespoke furniture and hand-finished joinery, while integrated artworks blur the line between object and ornament. The 24 sqm Deluxe Room feels cocooning; the 60 sqm Esprit Libre Suite, with its 7th-floor balcony, delivers postcard views over Paris. All rooms feature Typology amenities.
Staying for drinks and dinner?
Chef Thomas Rossi leads two dining spaces. Brasserie La Base, on the ground floor, pairs an al fresco terrace with high-ceilinged interiors, serving unpretentious French classics – such as Roscoff onion tatin or La Charlotte aux fruits de ma mère – alongside natural wines. Due to open soon: the flagship La Fondation restaurant on the 8th floor, where travertine, carved wood, and floor-to-ceiling glass frame a cinematic view. Above it, the rooftop bar offers a 360-degree panorama of Paris at its most photogenic.
Where to switch off
Below ground, the health club avoids standard gym clichés. Expect Technogym equipment, a juice bar, a climbing wall, and five studios hosting over 100 weekly classes. The spa offers a semi-Olympic pool, hammam, and sauna, plus treatments using Typology and Ho Karan products. As these facilities are open to non-guests via memberships or day passes, it’s worth checking class schedules to avoid stumbling into an aquarobics session mid-swim. For uninterrupted calm, the best bet is the solarium (reserved exclusively for guests), a hidden garden with city views, shaded by monstera, ficus, and rose bushes.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The verdict
La Fondation is worth checking into for its thoughtful design alone. From rooftop views to the cocooning rooms, it’s a space that rewards lingering. A few service missteps hinted at areas for improvement, but the overall atmosphere, location, and aesthetic more than compensated.
La Fondation is located at 40 Rue Legendre, 75017 Paris, France.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
How LA's Terremoto brings 'historic architecture into its next era through revitalising the landscapes around them'
Terremoto, the Los Angeles and San Francisco collective landscape architecture studio, shakes up the industry through openness and design passion
-
The anatomy of a Celine bag: inside the house’s idyllic Tuscan factory
Wallpaper* visits the serene Italian factory where Celine crafts its celebrated ‘Triomphe’ handbags, which is set against an inspiring backdrop of lush Tuscan countryside
-
How Tom Dixon turned punk ethos into a product empire
Everything you need to know about the British designer who made heavy industry high-end – and built a global lifestyle brand from the ground up.
-
Sip in style at 30,000 feet with Air France’s new premier cocktail collection
The airline partners with mixologist Matthias Giroud on three new signature cocktails for its La Première customers – here’s to a modern negroni, or a spicy non-alcoholic tipple
-
Discover Philippe Starck’s most surreal hotel yet
At Maison Heler Metz, brutalism meets bedtime story, with a 19th-century home perched on a concrete tower and a fictional host guiding the way
-
Locke unveils its most theatrical aparthotel yet in Paris
Design studio Fettle creates a layered and light-filled escape for the hospitality brand’s first Paris outpost, Le Jardin de Verre by Locke
-
The most stylish hotel takeovers to pop up at this summer
From Capri to Ibiza, luxury fashion brands are taking over seaside resorts with exclusive boutique pop-ups and bespoke poolside accessories
-
Tour Eurostar’s sleek new lounges in Paris and Brussels
London-based Chris Bagot Architects has designed a stylish environment in which to work or unwind prior to high-speed rail travel
-
Taste a Louis Vuitton summer in sun-drenched Saint-Tropez
The Arnaud Donckele & Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton restaurant returns to the White 1921 Saint-Tropez hotel for its third edition, now with a Michelin star
-
Wallpaper* checks in at Experimental Marais: a lush homecoming for the hospitality force
Experimental Group returns to its Parisian roots, where it opened its founding bar, to launch its first-ever flagship hotel, designed by Tristan Auer
-
Bon appétit! These are the best restaurants in Paris
Experience haute cuisine at the best restaurants Paris has to offer, from a vegetable-centric menu at Arpège to alchemical cuisine at Plénitude