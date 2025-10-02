Standing tall on Paris’ legendary Rue de Rivoli, Le Meurice has long been synonymous with French luxury. A sort of ‘modern-day Versailles’, the 190-year-old palace, which is part of the Dorchester Collection of hotels, has decided to shake things up via a futuristic collaboration with Géraldine Boublil and Jessica Solnicki, the Franco-Argentinian interior design duo behind Things From. Their brainchild is Suite 1835, an immersive and meditative stay available for a limited time (from 8 October to 31 December 2025).

Suite 1835 at Le Meurice Paris

(Image credit: Veronese)

A gradual transition from the neo-classical opulence of the palace’s carpeted, pastel-green corridors into a futuristic cocoon becomes more and more palpable when reaching the installation-like suite. Located on the sixth floor, the space is bathed in neon light, which starkly reflects on the aluminium flooring and sets the mood alongside an electro-chic soundscape.

‘The installation is like an exhibition. We want [guests] to experience both a relaxing moment and an arty journey,’ says Boublil. ‘In a way, it’s like sleeping inside the exhibition.’

(Image credit: Veronese)

(Image credit: Veronese)

Suite 1835 unfolds across three rooms: a living room, a bedroom, and a yoga and meditation space. Each is arranged as a stage for sound, light, and image, creating a universe that heightens the senses. The meditation room features a rotating mirrored cube displaying digital work generated by AI.

Things From set out to create an atmosphere that transcends the material. ‘It’s our dream as designers and architects not to feel so limited by the material, and to be able to express the wide range of feelings we have,’ explains Solnicki. ‘Material has a big limitation – it’s often seen as something cold, rigid, unmoving – but it can be considerably elevated with images. AI is helping us break those boundaries.’

(Image credit: Veronese)

(Image credit: Veronese)

Regardless, materiality also plays a big role in this installation. The palace’s upholstered furniture has been swapped for custom-made pieces by ISSKA Studio, all handcrafted in Argentina. Though distinctly modern, each piece – made with noble materials such as wood, marble and bronze – resonates with Le Meurice’s heritage all the while enhancing the rooms with a modern design. Stools painted in shades of green act as a nod to the palace’s signature palette, while the bronze screen is inspired by the intricate woven link bracelet of a Cartier timepiece.

‘I try to take the present and the past, and project it into the future through materiality, sensations, wonders, questions, and positivity,’ says Solnicki.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Veronese)

Suite 1835 is available for €3,850 per night. Le Meurice Paris is located at 228 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France.