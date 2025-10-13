Hôtel Le Provençal is a sun-kissed family affair
A beloved third-generation hotel in the south of France reopens with a fresh look, all whilst preserving its authentic midcentury heritage
On the green Giens peninsula beneath Hyères in the south of France, the Hôtel Le Provençal has recently reopened after a redesign. Blending old Provence with Riviera spirit, the third-generation family hotel dates back to the early 1950s, when Marius Michel, the first chef of Le Lido cabaret in Paris, began purchasing pockets of land with a dream. Both embedded in village life and elegantly beachy, it’s a place where fishermen and old ladies sit for coffee and newspapers, while champagne-fuelled table-dancing can unfold at night. Gardens lead down to its original bright-blue coastal swimming pool, worthy of a Slim Aarons photo shoot.
Wallpaper* checks in at Hôtel Le Provençal, Hyères
What’s on your doorstep?
The view from the hotel opens up a landscape of trees and beach coves waiting to be explored. Step out for coastal walks, hiking and the Pesquiers salt marshes, a habitat for pink flamingoes. The hotel has local contacts for boat trips; the Porquerolles islands can be reached by ferry for more nature, as well as the Carmignac Foundation villa and gardens. Within walking distance is the Musée du Niel, a modernist villa exhibiting mid-to-late 20th-century art, and a short drive away, the 1920s Villa Noailles in Hyères, a former retreat for Surrealist artists, today hosting the annual Design Parade.
Who’s behind the design?
This new chapter opens with a colourful refresh by Paris-based designer Rodolphe Parente, in collaboration with the owners, brothers Benjamin and Damien Piffet, grandsons of Marius Michel, and their partners Lene Arentsen and Julie Liger, deputy director of the Villa Noailles, who curated the artists and craftspeople involved. The scenography is welcoming and subtly surrealist: simplicity is met by vibrancy, and warmth is expressed by crafted details and patterned upholstery.
Familiar elements have been proudly preserved, such as the vast 1950s sculptural Rognes limestone fireplace in the lounge. While new surprises, such as the cocktail bar, hidden behind a velvet curtain, reveal Parente’s trademark glamour. Bold and playful artists’ editions include a tennis-themed wobbly ceramic amphora by Perrine Boudy, and a pale pink ceramic fresco of fish by Maximilien Pellet. Loyal locals and guests approve, with one remarking: ‘Everything changed, but nothing changed.’
The room to book
Colour schemes of warm yellow, pink and green alternate across the rooms. Each features framed black-and-white photos from the hotel archive; handcrafted metal fish-shaped door handles to the glossy ceramic-tiled bathrooms; and Fragonard products with a Verveine scent created specially for the hotel. For the most magical experience of waking up to the pure blue horizon, two new sea-view suites have huge picture windows at the foot of the beds. Suites have record players with curated discs of smooth Mediterranean vibes and on their private rooftop terraces, Hay Palissades furniture.
Staying for drinks and dinner?
Four restaurants serve up different atmospheres. Firstly, La Brasserie, with a congenial all-day menu of classic French cuisine from Aioli to Provençal daube. La Rascasse is a favourite for local celebrations with a romantic winter garden and terrace above canopies of umbrella pines and the expanse of sea. Chef Sébastien Graize’s short, hyper-seasonal menu offers a fresh take on tradition – local delicacies such as panisse and bouillabaisse reimagined in new shapes, with delicate layers of flavours and textures.
A tree-lined pathway leads down to the chic yet laidback Bar du Soleil; seasonal dining (May to October) in dappled shade, with sea views, and colourful Ravel ceramics. Fish of the day, maigre, is presented with lemon curd dressing on a bed of local potatoes and tiny tangy tomatoes. Past the tennis courts and just above the pool, Le Barbecue opens in July and August with an open-air grill sizzling with marbled côte de bœuf and red mullet.
Local produce is sourced between Bandol and Le Lavandou – such as juicy, colourful ‘vineyard’ peaches and La Môle cheese. Wine is local and organic, and fish is supplied by local fisherman Alain (fishing from the Port du Niel for 40 years since he was 12 years old). On visiting, his catch includes a handsome red Chapon from the Rascasse family, the last of the season, atop a glistening pile.
The verdict
Welcoming, playful and alive, the Hôtel Le Provençal has found a balance between past and present, blending heritage with fresh takes. This year, it opens for the winter season for the first time – the cosy lounge with its medieval style candle-chandeliers is ideally equipped for a game of chess by the fire after a hike. New chapters are set to follow, with a terrace bar, spa and accessible rooms scheduled to open in 2026 – and so, the story of this family hotel continues in style.
Hôtel Le Provençal is located at 113 Pl. Saint-Pierre, 83400 Hyères, France.
Harriet Thorpe is a writer, journalist and editor covering architecture, design and culture, with particular interest in sustainability, 20th-century architecture and community. After studying History of Art at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) and Journalism at City University in London, she developed her interest in architecture working at Wallpaper* magazine and today contributes to Wallpaper*, The World of Interiors and Icon magazine, amongst other titles. She is author of The Sustainable City (2022, Hoxton Mini Press), a book about sustainable architecture in London, and the Modern Cambridge Map (2023, Blue Crow Media), a map of 20th-century architecture in Cambridge, the city where she grew up.
