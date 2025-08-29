Les Domaines de Chabran redefines the Provençal summer house
Architect Alain Meylan and interior designer Liliana Atilova bring contemporary finesse to centuries-old country houses in southern France. Discover their latest
France’s annual grandes vacances begin as the working population of the European superpower shifts south for the whole of August. Summer residences in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur remain the most desirable destinations: handsome bourgeois châteaux, perhaps a coolly refined bastide – a country house of grand status – with landscaped gardens and vineyard adjacency; or a time-worn, sensitively renovated 17th- and 18th-century mas – as local farmhouses are known – integrated into the rural Provençal landscape.
The partnership of Alain Meylan of Geneva-based Atelier K Architects and interior designer Liliana Atilova is elevating France’s traditional Provençal summer experience to dazzling effect, introducing 21st-century aesthetics and luxurious facilities to the country’s storied houses while respecting the fabric, character, and materials of the original structures – cleverly avoiding any vacation-villa clichés.
The duo’s Les Domaines de Chabran collection of properties, in the Alpilles mountains between Luberon and Camargue, now numbers seven mas et bastides, including La Bastide de Fléchon, Le Mas Estello, Respelido and Le Mas de Castillone – all restored and skilfully staged by the architect-and-designer founders. Contemporary artworks and Italian design pieces occupy centuries-old rooms.
Tour Les Domaines de Chabran’s latest opening: Les Mas de Chabran
At Le Mas de Chabran, Meylan and Atilova’s latest project, the former 18th-century olive plantation house now features a heated swimming pool, a languorous and fragrant jardin à la française (with a touch of English country-garden disorder at its borders), a modern breakfast kitchen, a gym, a sauna, and a cinema room, all fully air-conditioned. Downstairs, the wooden wheel of the old horse-driven olive press remains the centrepiece of a spectacular cellar/drawing-room conversion.
Meylan was captivated at his first viewing back in 2010: ‘How can you resist the magic of the morning light bathing the large vaulted rooms? The power that emerges from these heavy stones steeped in history, this monumental architecture with its majestic staircase, its lofty ceilings, its vast open lounges overlooking the garden... the beauty of these natural materials is raw and noble at the same time.’
Now, 15 years on, the 280-year-old vaulted walls are rendered in the rich earthy browns of Matteo Brioni clay, while classical French furniture and ceramics are sourced from the nearby antiques town of L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue. Fabrics are by Pierre Frey and Élitis, while the grand marble entrance hall staircase is illuminated by a Murano crystal chandelier. Dining takes place at a huge oval table by Matteo Thun and Antonio Rodriguez.
Keen-eyed, globe-trotting eclecticism is thematic here. The house’s thresholds are framed by 17th- and 18th-century doors from India, while kilim carpets sourced by Liliana Atilova in Turkey provide warmth and texture. The collections of artworks – by French talents including Florence Bamberger, Florence Lucchini (ceramics), Elsa Lenthal (lavender sculptures), and Christian Manoury (paintings) – are subject to re-curation at the interior designer’s will.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘This is very much a space that lives with its guests,’ explains Atilova. ‘The collections of art and beautiful objects change often, like friends or visitors who come and stay for a while and then say their goodbyes. It is a place that keeps on surprising.’
Simon Mills is a journalist, writer, editor, author and brand consultant who has worked with magazines, newspapers and contract publishing for more than 25 years. He is the Bespoke editor at Wallpaper* magazine.
-
This designer’s Montecito home – once a modest wood cabin – has been transformed into a charming sanctuary
Originally built by architect Lutah Maria Riggs, this compact family home has been reimagined by another influential female designer – Tamara Honey of House of Honey – who has imbued the space with her signature touch
-
Tweed meets speed in Miss Moonshine, a boat dressed in Savile Row
Miss Moonshine is a speedboat that blends tweed, mahogany, and raw power with a heritage steeped in racing and smuggling
-
Piaget’s two new ultra-thin Altiplano timepieces tick all the right boxes
Piaget unveils the Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon and the Altiplano 910P, which honour the maison’s ultra-thin watchmaking heritage
-
At La Fondation hotel in Paris, minimalism has irresistible warmth
Once a parking lot, this 17th-arrondissement stay now offers rooftop city views, cocooning suites, and interiors by Roman and Williams
-
Sip in style at 30,000 feet with Air France’s new premier cocktail collection
The airline partners with mixologist Matthias Giroud on three new signature cocktails for its La Première customers – here’s to a modern negroni, or a spicy non-alcoholic tipple
-
Discover Philippe Starck’s most surreal hotel yet
At Maison Heler Metz, brutalism meets bedtime story, with a 19th-century home perched on a concrete tower and a fictional host guiding the way
-
Locke unveils its most theatrical aparthotel yet in Paris
Design studio Fettle creates a layered and light-filled escape for the hospitality brand’s first Paris outpost, Le Jardin de Verre by Locke
-
The most stylish hotel takeovers to pop up at this summer
From Capri to Ibiza, luxury fashion brands are taking over seaside resorts with exclusive boutique pop-ups and bespoke poolside accessories
-
Tour Eurostar’s sleek new lounges in Paris and Brussels
London-based Chris Bagot Architects has designed a stylish environment in which to work or unwind prior to high-speed rail travel
-
Taste a Louis Vuitton summer in sun-drenched Saint-Tropez
The Arnaud Donckele & Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton restaurant returns to the White 1921 Saint-Tropez hotel for its third edition, now with a Michelin star
-
Wallpaper* checks in at Experimental Marais: a lush homecoming for the hospitality force
Experimental Group returns to its Parisian roots, where it opened its founding bar, to launch its first-ever flagship hotel, designed by Tristan Auer