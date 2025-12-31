Discover Locus and its ‘eco-localism' - an alternative way of thinking about architecture
Locus, an architecture firm in Mexico City, has a portfolio of projects which share an attitude rather than an obvious visual language
In 2023, the directors of Arca Tierra, an organic farm in southern Mexico City, approached Sana Frini and Jachen Schleich to design a space for their new restaurant Baldío that would reflect their zero-waste ethos. Frini and Schleich were thrilled. Over the previous three years, the architects had built their practice, Locus, around what Frini calls ‘eco-localism, which isn’t ‘ecological’, exactly, but comes from the ecosystem you’re in’ – environmental, but also material, creative and social.
Meet Locus, the Mexican architects challenging the status quo
Collaborating with local design firms, Locus incorporated scrap wood into seating and made terrazzo-like floors by mixing organic waste from Arca’s farms into a light matrix of concrete. ‘We applied the knowledge we have,’ Frini explains. ‘What excites us for the future? To adapt that knowledge to different scales.’
Born into peripheries (Frini in Tunis, at the northern tip of the African continent, Schleich into Switzerland’s tiny Romansh-speaking minority), Locus’ founders come by their adaptability naturally. Schleich first came to Mexico in 2006 when a friend invited him to work on a short-term set design project.
Frini arrived a decade later, in 2016, after a visit to the Mexican pavilion at that year’s Venice Biennial. After several years working at the same firm, Schleich and Frini started to collaborate on various projects, even as they took on other jobs – Frini as a visiting critic at Cornell University, Schleich for a Swiss-funded initiative connecting architects with regional sustainable design experts.
Since its founding in 2020, Locus has grown quickly. Frini and Schleich have completed a sprawling timber structure in Mexico City’s newly opened Lake Texcoco Ecological Park, and co-curated the 2025 Versailles Biennale while also participating in a collective installation at the Mexican Pavilion in Venice. Current projects include houses in Mexico and Switzerland, a hotel and an ambitious educational complex, both in the Yucatán Peninsula. All draw on vernacular logics such as cross-ventilation and courtyards to achieve climate resiliency.
Though linked by their formal clarity, Locus’ projects share an attitude rather than an obvious visual language. ‘If you lose track of what makes a space habitable, you generate images that become a ‘style’,’ says Schleich, which, in turn, generate shallow responses to deep ecological problems. Shifting paradigms in climate and geopolitics are now forcing a worldwide return to local technologies. ‘Doors are closing,’ observes Frini. Which means that windows must be opening – to alternative ways of thinking and building. ‘Jachen and I both believe that beauty comes through necessity,’ Frini says.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
-
MoMA celebrates African portraiture in a far-reaching exhibition
In 'Ideas of Africa: Portraiture and Political Imagination' at MoMA, New York, studies African creativity in photography in front of and behind the camera
-
How designer Hugo Toro turned Orient Express’ first hotel into a sleeper hit
The Orient Express pulls into Rome, paying homage to the golden age of travel in its first hotel, just footsteps from the Pantheon
-
These Kickstarter catastrophes and design duds proved tech wasn’t always the answer in 2025
Odd ideas, Kickstarter catastrophes and other haunted crowd-funders; the creepiest, freakiest and least practical technology ideas of 2025
-
Deep dive into Carlos H Matos' boundary-pushing architecture practice in Mexico
Mexican architect Carlos H Matos' designs balance the organic and geometric, figurative and abstract, primitive and futuristic
-
For Rodríguez + De Mitri, a budding Cuernavaca architecture practice, design is 'conversation’
Rodríguez + De Mitri stands for architecture that should be measured, intentional and attentive – allowing both the environment and its inhabitants to breathe
-
Mexico's Office of Urban Resilience creates projects that cities can learn from
At Office of Urban Resilience, the team believes that ‘architecture should be more than designing objects. It can be a tool for generating knowledge’
-
These Guadalajara architects mix modernism with traditional local materials and craft
Guadalajara architects Laura Barba and Luis Aurelio of Barbapiña Arquitectos design drawing on the past to imagine the future
-
This Mexican architecture studio has a surprising creative process
The architects at young practice Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados (PPAA) often begin each design by writing out their intentions, ideas and the emotions they want the architecture to evoke
-
The architecture of Mexico's RA! draws on cinematic qualities and emotion
RA! was founded by Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar, Pedro Ramírez de Aguilar and Santiago Sierra, as a multifaceted architecture practice in Mexico City, mixing a cross-disciplinary approach and a constant exchange of ideas
-
A cubist house rises in Mexico City, its concrete volumes providing a bold urban refuge
Casa Ailes, a cubist house by Jaime Guzmán Creative Group, is rich in architectural expression that mimics the dramatic and inviting nature of a museum
-
Serenity radiates through this Mexican home, set between two ravines
On the cusp of a lakeside town, Mexican home Casa el Espino is a single-storey residence by Soler Orozco Arquitectos (SOA)